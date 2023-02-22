 Skip to content
(Fox 5 San Diego)   A bunch of 5'11" tall ramps are going to start popping up around Vista neighborhoods   (fox5sandiego.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Expanding sprayfoam on the ramp back isn't the worst idea, kids
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Skating will also be curtailed from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.


Cunning plan.
 
Vern
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Skating will also be curtailed from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m."

So... they want people using their skateboard ramps from 7 p.m to 10 a.m. then? I don't think they thought their cunning plan all the way through.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Skateboarding is one of the most innocuous of activities. But for every Tony Hawk, you could get a Bam Margera.
 
Vern
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Skating will also be curtailed from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.


Cunning plan.


Dammit!
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
fbcoverlover.comView Full Size


Also:

cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You'd think every neighborhood would've at least upgraded to 7 by now.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I want to make an old reference to a no low ollie zone sign but I do not have the skills to find it. I can't even rember which bones brigade film it was in, but there were cops busting on skateboarders which is relevant to the topic.

/Lance Mountain Caveman for me
 
zbtop
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Vista is awful, and driving the 78 will get you killed.

Don't care about ramps either way, just needed to warn people.
 
BetterMetalSnake
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Alright, skaters. Back to the public sidewalks you go!

/Ray Barbee Doughboy over here.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That must make things difficult from those who suffer from an unusual medical condition that forces them to skate in order to remain alive.

Skate or die c64 intro tune original audio
Youtube ZGdQl-xY9xA
 
ifky
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Dale Gribble Evading County Building Regulations
Youtube v7gkdNrge4Y
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


How in the fark do you build that without a permit?
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

zbtop: Vista is awful, and driving the 78 will get you killed.

Don't care about ramps either way, just needed to warn people.


why is Vista awful?

and the 78 won't kill you, it's the idiots who think they're race car drivers (Dodge Charger drivers for some reason) that will get you killed.
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm teaching my 5 year old how to skate.  It's really fun.  I hope he sticks with it so we can go shred the park together 🤙
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: [Fark user image image 850x583]

How in the fark do you build that without a permit?


You know how much money in plywood that is now?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Earthworm Jim Jones: I'm teaching my 5 year old how to skate.  It's really fun.  I hope he sticks with it so we can go shred the park together 🤙


At least till you get too old and uncool.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Seriously... what kind of beige weirdo complains about skaters in 2023?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Skateboarding is one of the most innocuous of activities. But for every Tony Hawk, you could get a Bam Margera.


Show us on the doll where bam hurt u
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Skating will also be curtailed from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.


Cunning plan.


Basically means they can skate for an hour or two until 9pm and then noise ordinances kick in or something.
 
Thingster
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: Seriously... what kind of beige weirdo complains about skaters in 2023?


The same people that complain about their neighbors using their houses for anything other than a sitting room that you find everywhere.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Skaters have claimed Vista and put it on the world map by creating the mega ramps in Vista and developing the best skaters in the world.

So naturally the city plans to kneecap itself at all costs.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If you can afford property in that area and keep the taxes paid you should be able to do what you want with it, so long as you are not running an unlicensed or improperly zoned business, IMHO. Yes, skater kids can be angry little deeks at times, but really they are just reflections of all of the misplaced anger directed at them.
 
Rigby-Reardon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So how exactly is the ramp's height measured?  Could you say add a retaining wall behind a 10' ramp which makes the ground back there 4'-1" tall and then have a ramp that legally measures out to 5'-11" high?

That is how my cities code deals with the height of accessory buildings.  So if you want to build your shed taller than code allows you really just need to do some landscaping to make the yard in one corner be high enough to get within 12' of the peak of the roof.  I actually verified with the city engineer that this method was correct and legal.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Why not just outlaw anyone from being outside until they are 18?  Seems to be the way they are headed.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Thingster: gunther_bumpass: Seriously... what kind of beige weirdo complains about skaters in 2023?

The same people that complain about their neighbors using their houses for anything other than a sitting room that you find everywhere.


If it's none stop skateboarding it would be pretty farking annoying. Not as annoying as my asshole neighbor using a circular saw none stop for 3 weeks to build some random bullshiat he could have built at the site, but yeah annoying.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Okay, so Lewisville didn't build a public swear park until I was 35, somewhere most kids need to be driven. When I was about 12, I took a dive on a stone and broke my right hip. Mister Haynes, my middle school couch, didn't believe me. I had to hobble on a green fracture for months that should have been a brief bolt and normal. Now my right leg is longer and weaker.

/Haynes used as a replacement for a racist name for a black person
//and I sort of wish he'd trained me harder
///damn cancer
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Go MAGA and take over the Zoning Board by yelling at meetings and anonymous threats, and have the existing members resign and hide.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: You'd think every neighborhood would've at least upgraded to 7 by now.


Even a downgrade to XP -- hell Me was better than Vista.
 
Surpheon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: [Fark user image 850x583]

How in the fark do you build that without a permit?


I'm not sure what permit would apply to that unlessyour city has explicitly added ramp permits (like in the article) or made the interpretation that a skateboard ramp is a deck or fence or something else close-but-not-quite-a-ramp that actually does have a codified legal permit requirement.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I love when the "you should only watch tv and mow lawns" people out themselves.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Rigby-Reardon: So how exactly is the ramp's height measured?  Could you say add a retaining wall behind a 10' ramp which makes the ground back there 4'-1" tall and then have a ramp that legally measures out to 5'-11" high?

That is how my cities code deals with the height of accessory buildings.  So if you want to build your shed taller than code allows you really just need to do some landscaping to make the yard in one corner be high enough to get within 12' of the peak of the roof.  I actually verified with the city engineer that this method was correct and legal.


When I lived in Fullerton, CA there was an apartment complex next to my place. Fences were restricted to six feet and, of course, barbed wire was out in residential areas. I had a ten-foot trellis for my Pyracantha AKA Firethorn.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Surpheon: Jeebus Saves: [Fark user image 850x583]

How in the fark do you build that without a permit?

I'm not sure what permit would apply to that unlessyour city has explicitly added ramp permits (like in the article) or made the interpretation that a skateboard ramp is a deck or fence or something else close-but-not-quite-a-ramp that actually does have a codified legal permit requirement.


It's a permanent Structure. Most if not all cities require a permit for that. It doesn't have to be just for ramps. The question I guess would be what codes would apply beyond the now a 6 foot height limit.

In Florida, my city and water district would kill this because it's a large none penetrating surface area and contributes to runoff and flooding.
 
muckin refarkable
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: [Fark user image 850x583]

How in the fark do you build that without a permit?


Friends, beer and pizza?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Surpheon: Jeebus Saves: [Fark user image 850x583]

How in the fark do you build that without a permit?

I'm not sure what permit would apply to that unlessyour city has explicitly added ramp permits (like in the article) or made the interpretation that a skateboard ramp is a deck or fence or something else close-but-not-quite-a-ramp that actually does have a codified legal permit requirement.


It's a complete failure of the code to allow that.  Up until the change, as long as it wasn't over 30 feet high or connected to the house, it was considered play ground equipment.
 
Mock26
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Just build a swimming pool and neglect to fill it up...

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kindms
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: [Fark user image 850x583]

How in the fark do you build that without a permit?


thats amazing
 
Thingster
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: I love when the "you should only watch tv and mow lawns" people out themselves.


Heh, last summer I had my local zoning guy out to get a final OK on siting a shed.

He threatened to write me up for my lawnmower being outside - even though I'd cut the grass that morning.

So you're not even supposed to cut the grass - you're just supposed to keep it cut or some silliness like that.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
How will the size of the ramp decrease the noise complaints?
 
itsaback [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

wildcardjack: Okay, so Lewisville didn't build a public swear park until I was 35, somewhere most kids need to be driven. When I was about 12, I took a dive on a stone and broke my right hip. Mister Haynes, my middle school couch, didn't believe me. I had to hobble on a green fracture for months that should have been a brief bolt and normal. Now my right leg is longer and weaker.

/Haynes used as a replacement for a racist name for a black person
//and I sort of wish he'd trained me harder
///damn cancer


Kids, this is why you should wear a helmet
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 minute ago  

maxandgrinch: How will the size of the ramp decrease the noise complaints?


Well, you will not be able to gain enough speed, but I suspect it's mostly so they don't become towering eye sores that can easily hide behind privacy fences and green walls.
 
