(News.com.au)   Sometimes there are those articles where you can stop reading at the headline. Or the first sentence. Or the second second sentence
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Had a roomie that was "pan sexual"
Had to kick him out and buy new cast iron, too.
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do these blow up into funny shapes at all?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's going to be an awkward wedding.
Priest: "So, is there anyone in this room who has any objections?"

//spoiler: it's either going to be a show of hands, or a crime against nature...
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many bets this guy has been jacking it to a lot of recent news stories?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing it's not a blender.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Had a roomie that was "pan sexual"
Had to kick him out and buy new cast iron, too.


preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
whatdafarkisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No no no.  This shouldn't even be shared. This man belongs in a padded cell.  Either he's really mental or wants this exact attention.  I'll go with mental.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: That's going to be an awkward wedding.
Priest: "So, is there anyone in this room who has any objections?"

//spoiler: it's either going to be a show of hands, or a crime against nature...


Thumbtack.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I missed the days when I could think being a little and a furry was the height of degeneracy when it came to kink.

Now, it's all balloons, and clown bussy, and hyper vore foot fetish Incels. You just can't compete with that anymore.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's just attracted to inflated egos.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've heard of love in bloom, but...in balloon?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RandomInternetComment: How many bets this guy has been jacking it to a lot of recent news stories?


Just because you don't share his kink doesn't mean he's a sick farks who watches snuff flicks
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: vudukungfu: Had a roomie that was "pan sexual"
Had to kick him out and buy new cast iron, too.

[preview.redd.it image 451x602]


That's hot.

/At least, I *think* it's hot.
//I can't see if the burner is on or not.
///Three.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Exit Stencilist: RandomInternetComment: How many bets this guy has been jacking it to a lot of recent news stories?

Just because you don't share his kink doesn't mean he's a sick farks who watches snuff flicks


y.yarn.coView Full Size


/unless humiliation is your thing I guess
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: tuxq: vudukungfu: Had a roomie that was "pan sexual"
Had to kick him out and buy new cast iron, too.

[preview.redd.it image 451x602]

That's hot.

/At least, I *think* it's hot.
//I can't see if the burner is on or not.
///Three.


He scrubs his cast iron with dawn and steel wool each time
 
Thoreny
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank you, China, for absolutely destroying 2023 American culture with a single balloon.
 
Meat's dream [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh drat!  I've become trapped in the balloon!
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least he lucked out and was attracted to the cheapest of inanimate object girlfriends.  Doesn't need to give it an oil change or anything.
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This dude was jacking it during the movie nope and not sleeping like the rest of us.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: tuxq: vudukungfu: Had a roomie that was "pan sexual"
Had to kick him out and buy new cast iron, too.

[preview.redd.it image 451x602]

That's hot.

/At least, I *think* it's hot.
//I can't see if the burner is on or not.
///Three.


for me, it's the seasoning. very nice.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Date night.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: tuxq: vudukungfu: Had a roomie that was "pan sexual"
Had to kick him out and buy new cast iron, too.

[preview.redd.it image 451x602]

That's hot.

/At least, I *think* it's hot.
//I can't see if the burner is on or not.
///Three.

He scrubs his cast iron with dawn and steel wool each time


media.tenor.comView Full Size


Dawn and steel wool?
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rnatalie: Do these blow up into funny shapes at all?


Well, no...unless round is funny.
 
MULIDO
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Stopped reading at "Somewh...".
 
focusthis
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Bubble butts will do that to a man.

Meh ... Would he use a condom? Or would he consider that cheating on the balloon?
 
munko
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
wonder how  he feels about Biden's war on balloons?  it must be gut wrenching.
 
kb7rky [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Stopped reading at "objectophilia"...yikes.

Someone get the butterfly nets...I'll get the straightjacket.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"He'd previously married his sex doll Margo. "

Divorce will make you crazy.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

