(Daily Star)   Gator Aid (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
10
10 Comments     (+0 »)
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where is Darwin when you need him?
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The dad, wearing a Confederate flag bandana, took a selfie as the deadly reptile approached, while another member of the group happily took a second photograph of the scene on her phone.

C'mon gator...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Even the gator knew eating a confederate flag wearing racist would leave a bad taste in its mouth.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

blatz514: The dad, wearing a Confederate flag bandana, took a selfie as the deadly reptile approached, while another member of the group happily took a second photograph of the scene on her phone.

C'mon gator...

[Fark user image 498x252] [View Full Size image _x_]


It's like he's not even trying.

Gator, I am disappoint.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
scontent-ord5-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The Star, I know doubt that gators exist.

Tourist are stupid, shame the gator didn't rush them, would have been an ever better selfie/video.
 
funzyr
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Gator Aids
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Soon, these kids will vote on whether to keep Medicare solvent for us.
 
