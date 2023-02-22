 Skip to content
(NL Times (Netherlands))   Amsterdam zoo invites you to sit on some elephant dung   (nltimes.nl) divider line
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
swankywanky
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Dong? Where do i..... oh nevermind.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
As is the custom when in Holland.
 
maxis_mydog
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
300kg/day! That's a lot of benches.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
From the bend in the middle I'd say their elephant dung benches are no match for big fat American asses.
 
