(The Daily Beast)   Ten surprising lessons learned from World War 2.5
69
    More: Followup, United States, Russia, France, Poland, Germany, De facto, Vladimir Putin, Czech Republic  
•       •       •

69 Comments
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The support of NATO for Ukraine has been a huge story of the past year. But another has been the fact that many countries worldwide have sought to stay out of the fight.That has been frustrating for the US when some of the countries want to maintain special status as friends and allies. That has been especially uncomfortable with special relationship allies like Israel.

Fark user imageView Full Size


The Daily Beast is anti semitic?!? who knew?
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not one of the lessons learned in TFA is "the US 'defense' budget is unnecessarily high and the biggest military adversary to the US can't do shiat, so the US would be better off spending more money making the country livable than on even more newfangled equipment that isn't necessary."

That, aside from Putin being just about finished, is the biggest lesson we should learn.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Not one of the lessons learned in TFA is "the US 'defense' budget is unnecessarily high and the biggest military adversary to the US can't do shiat, so the US would be better off spending more money making the country livable than on even more newfangled equipment that isn't necessary."

That, aside from Putin being just about finished, is the biggest lesson we should learn.


let's address that after Putin is dead and his military is crushed. 

/we likely still need to plan for Ukraine 2: Taiwan Boogaloo
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Not one of the lessons learned in TFA is "the US 'defense' budget is unnecessarily high and the biggest military adversary to the US can't do shiat, so the US would be better off spending more money making the country livable than on even more newfangled equipment that isn't necessary."

That, aside from Putin being just about finished, is the biggest lesson we should learn.


China is the biggest military adversary to the US and has been since Obama pivoted to the Pacific focus around 2014.

They are still a green force having not fought a war since they invaded Vietnam in the 70s, but they put a lot of money into their military and r&d.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: AdmirableSnackbar: Not one of the lessons learned in TFA is "the US 'defense' budget is unnecessarily high and the biggest military adversary to the US can't do shiat, so the US would be better off spending more money making the country livable than on even more newfangled equipment that isn't necessary."

That, aside from Putin being just about finished, is the biggest lesson we should learn.

let's address that after Putin is dead and his military is crushed. 

/we likely still need to plan for Ukraine 2: Taiwan Boogaloo


How many wars has China started, exactly?

Goddamn we don't need to be so bloodthirsty.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Giant Clown Shoe: AdmirableSnackbar: Not one of the lessons learned in TFA is "the US 'defense' budget is unnecessarily high and the biggest military adversary to the US can't do shiat, so the US would be better off spending more money making the country livable than on even more newfangled equipment that isn't necessary."

That, aside from Putin being just about finished, is the biggest lesson we should learn.

let's address that after Putin is dead and his military is crushed. 

/we likely still need to plan for Ukraine 2: Taiwan Boogaloo

How many wars has China started, exactly?

Goddamn we don't need to be so bloodthirsty.


You might want to specify the PRC there. China's history doesn't start in the 30s.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Giant Clown Shoe: AdmirableSnackbar: Not one of the lessons learned in TFA is "the US 'defense' budget is unnecessarily high and the biggest military adversary to the US can't do shiat, so the US would be better off spending more money making the country livable than on even more newfangled equipment that isn't necessary."

That, aside from Putin being just about finished, is the biggest lesson we should learn.

let's address that after Putin is dead and his military is crushed. 

/we likely still need to plan for Ukraine 2: Taiwan Boogaloo

How many wars has China started, exactly?

Goddamn we don't need to be so bloodthirsty.


Except we're not being bloodthirsty. In both instances we're all that stands between global authoritarianism and democracy. If Russia/China were to do as they please with their neighbors, they'll keep gobbling them up until it's too late to do anything short of nuclear annihilation.

We made that mistake in 2008 with Georgia and again in 2014 with Crimea. We're not doing it again with the rest of Ukraine and we'll never do it with regards to Taiwan.

And if China is smart, they'll see what we've done in Ukraine and it'll give them heavy pause about their Taiwanese ambitions
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: AdmirableSnackbar: Giant Clown Shoe: AdmirableSnackbar: Not one of the lessons learned in TFA is "the US 'defense' budget is unnecessarily high and the biggest military adversary to the US can't do shiat, so the US would be better off spending more money making the country livable than on even more newfangled equipment that isn't necessary."

That, aside from Putin being just about finished, is the biggest lesson we should learn.

let's address that after Putin is dead and his military is crushed. 

/we likely still need to plan for Ukraine 2: Taiwan Boogaloo

How many wars has China started, exactly?

Goddamn we don't need to be so bloodthirsty.

You might want to specify the PRC there. China's history doesn't start in the 30s.


OK, let's compare how many needless acts of aggression the US has taken (wars, coups, incursions, etc.) and, well, anyone else's.

/It's OK when our orcs do it
//gigantic military budgets make everyone look like both a target and a threat
///third slashie says we should build instead of destroy, especially ourselves
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: ThomasPaineTrain: AdmirableSnackbar: Giant Clown Shoe: AdmirableSnackbar: Not one of the lessons learned in TFA is "the US 'defense' budget is unnecessarily high and the biggest military adversary to the US can't do shiat, so the US would be better off spending more money making the country livable than on even more newfangled equipment that isn't necessary."

That, aside from Putin being just about finished, is the biggest lesson we should learn.

let's address that after Putin is dead and his military is crushed. 

/we likely still need to plan for Ukraine 2: Taiwan Boogaloo

How many wars has China started, exactly?

Goddamn we don't need to be so bloodthirsty.

You might want to specify the PRC there. China's history doesn't start in the 30s.

OK, let's compare how many needless acts of aggression the US has taken (wars, coups, incursions, etc.) and, well, anyone else's.

/It's OK when our orcs do it
//gigantic military budgets make everyone look like both a target and a threat
///third slashie says we should build instead of destroy, especially ourselves


Huh, was not expecting you to whataboutism both Russia and China but here we are.

I guess I should expect more from you
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lessons learned from World War 2

1. Don't have wars anymore


Pretty much all one needs to know.
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: Huh, was not expecting you to whataboutism both Russia and China but here we are.

I guess I should expect more from you


I have him Farkied as "Surfin' Tulsi" for a reason.
 
Kar98
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Giant Clown Shoe: AdmirableSnackbar: Not one of the lessons learned in TFA is "the US 'defense' budget is unnecessarily high and the biggest military adversary to the US can't do shiat, so the US would be better off spending more money making the country livable than on even more newfangled equipment that isn't necessary."

That, aside from Putin being just about finished, is the biggest lesson we should learn.

let's address that after Putin is dead and his military is crushed. 

/we likely still need to plan for Ukraine 2: Taiwan Boogaloo

How many wars has China started, exactly?

Goddamn we don't need to be so bloodthirsty.


Several?

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/History_of_the_People%27s_Liberation_Army
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: Huh, was not expecting you to whataboutism both Russia and China but here we are.


You weren't?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WW 2.1:  Korea
WW 2.2:  Vietnam
WW 2.3:  Afghanistan I
WW 2.4:  Afghanistan II

Probably missing a few World Wars.
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah yes, because Russia's Navy has done about as well as its Army the time of the Navy is done.

The real lesson to take away from Ukraine is that most media outlets have no farking idea about even the basics of warfare and just parrot some random asshole.  Thus why they're repeating stupid shiat like this about how useless a Navy is fighting a ground war.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: The support of NATO for Ukraine has been a huge story of the past year. But another has been the fact that many countries worldwide have sought to stay out of the fight.That has been frustrating for the US when some of the countries want to maintain special status as friends and allies. That has been especially uncomfortable with special relationship allies like Israel.

[Fark user image 200x200] [View Full Size image _x_]

The Daily Beast is anti semitic?!? who knew?


media2.giphy.comView Full Size


Don't accept it. Don't accept it!
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: WW 2.1:  Korea
WW 2.2:  Vietnam
WW 2.3:  Afghanistan I
WW 2.4:  Afghanistan II

Probably missing a few World Wars.


Iraq I and II
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: somedude210: Huh, was not expecting you to whataboutism both Russia and China but here we are.

You weren't?


Not double fisting them, no
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin has a strong hold on power in Russia. That may be the problem. This was is on him and him alone.

One lesson that can be learned about reporting on World War 2.5 is that you still need editors.
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think snacky is the final member of the pack to out himself as a tankie, instead of just tiptoeing around the edges like usual
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: foo monkey: WW 2.1:  Korea
WW 2.2:  Vietnam
WW 2.3:  Afghanistan I
WW 2.4:  Afghanistan II

Probably missing a few World Wars.

Iraq I and II


Georgia.

Chechen wars 1&2

Falklands

If we're gonna be tossing blame around, make sure we get everybody
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The US has military dominance over our closest rivals, we have more than enough room to lower our "defense" budget. Plus we're the ones who start almost all the wars, outside of the one we're helping the good guys to win by barely lifting a modest finger to help defeat our main rival. Kind of proves how little we need to spend on 'defense.'"
"Wow, Tulsi, you sure are double fisting Russia and China there"

Yes, you are both so very intelligent.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I learned that Russia's entire culture should be erased from humanity like the filth it is.

From their execrable attempts to imitate Louis XIV art styles to their shiat music to their boring as novels that make the Wheel of Time look like the heart of brevity, to their farking bear clocks. My god have you seen Catherine the horse-farker's palace? It looks like the Trump family decorated it. Oligarchs and gangsters and exploiters and grifters happy to grind their populace to hamburger for a few bucks. Don't get me started on the grifter oligarch kids trying to redeem their image on the tik toks and youtubes with their houses full of exotic african cats posting cute videos.

No one is perfect, but literally everyone in the world is better. I think even North Korea could be redeemed someday, but Russia is a farking waste. It's entire government needs executed, it's land partitioned and it's people re-educated and everything of their former culture burnt to the farking ground.
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Theeng: Ah yes, because Russia's Navy has done about as well as its Army the time of the Navy is done.

The real lesson to take away from Ukraine is that most media outlets have no farking idea about even the basics of warfare and just parrot some random asshole.  Thus why they're repeating stupid shiat like this about how useless a Navy is fighting a ground war.


I'm going to add about how goddamn dumb this article is, the listed example of a new tech taking down a warship?

The Neptune ASM is based on the 40-year old KH-35 ASM, it is subsonic.  Then these dumb SOBs go on to talk about China and the potential invasion of Taiwan.  So the time of a conventional Navy is about up, but it's also important to note that China may use these lessons in a invasion.

Taiwan is an island.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly we dont have to worry about china as a military power. They are staged for one of the most dramatic implosions in history after 20 years of making people up to get money for them, and they are only now admitting to the truth in a small way. The most extreme case would be china losing half its population in 50 years just from people dying and having so many people in their primes "removed" for various stupid political reasons that there isnt anyone to replace them.

Most of the major companies probably are starting to figure that out which is why we are starting to see so much of a real push for domestic production. China simply wont have the labor force it has for the last 20 years in the future, and the ripples from that will be insane compared to anything else
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Theeng: Ah yes, because Russia's Navy has done about as well as its Army the time of the Navy is done.

The real lesson to take away from Ukraine is that most media outlets have no farking idea about even the basics of warfare and just parrot some random asshole.  Thus why they're repeating stupid shiat like this about how useless a Navy is fighting a ground war.


I think the current idea is that the navy, aside from aircraft carriers, are quickly becoming large fixed targets in a decidedly mobile battlefield....

At the very least, the inability to stop some of the drone swarms from getting too close means that large vessels would have to either have a significant standoff distance (eliminating the effectiveness of big guns) or they're going to be constantly fighting for their own survival...
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: foo monkey: WW 2.1:  Korea
WW 2.2:  Vietnam
WW 2.3:  Afghanistan I
WW 2.4:  Afghanistan II

Probably missing a few World Wars.

Iraq I and II


I'm limiting myself to proxy wars between the US and Russia.  Could probably add Syria and a general line item for "Central America."
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: ThomasPaineTrain: AdmirableSnackbar: Giant Clown Shoe: AdmirableSnackbar: Not one of the lessons learned in TFA is "the US 'defense' budget is unnecessarily high and the biggest military adversary to the US can't do shiat, so the US would be better off spending more money making the country livable than on even more newfangled equipment that isn't necessary."

That, aside from Putin being just about finished, is the biggest lesson we should learn.

let's address that after Putin is dead and his military is crushed. 

/we likely still need to plan for Ukraine 2: Taiwan Boogaloo

How many wars has China started, exactly?

Goddamn we don't need to be so bloodthirsty.

You might want to specify the PRC there. China's history doesn't start in the 30s.

OK, let's compare how many needless acts of aggression the US has taken (wars, coups, incursions, etc.) and, well, anyone else's.

/It's OK when our orcs do it
//gigantic military budgets make everyone look like both a target and a threat
///third slashie says we should build instead of destroy, especially ourselves


I didn't say anything about our military budget or the legitimacy of any of our casus belli. China has a long history. Modern China has shown every inkling of wanting to expand, and modern China, while not the world police America tries to exert itself as, is certainly a violent and repressive psychopath to its own people. Calling the PRC innocent is nuts. And China's history before the Century of Humiliation is nuts. Being a superpower is nuts and it costs a lot of blood.
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: Theeng: Ah yes, because Russia's Navy has done about as well as its Army the time of the Navy is done.

The real lesson to take away from Ukraine is that most media outlets have no farking idea about even the basics of warfare and just parrot some random asshole.  Thus why they're repeating stupid shiat like this about how useless a Navy is fighting a ground war.

I think the current idea is that the navy, aside from aircraft carriers, are quickly becoming large fixed targets in a decidedly mobile battlefield....

At the very least, the inability to stop some of the drone swarms from getting too close means that large vessels would have to either have a significant standoff distance (eliminating the effectiveness of big guns) or they're going to be constantly fighting for their own survival...


Ships are very mobile, they aren't fixed any more than ground vehicles are.  I find it much, much more likely that anti-drone countermeasures will be developed and used than conventional navies disappearing.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: "The US has military dominance over our closest rivals, we have more than enough room to lower our "defense" budget. Plus we're the ones who start almost all the wars, outside of the one we're helping the good guys to win by barely lifting a modest finger to help defeat our main rival. Kind of proves how little we need to spend on 'defense.'"
"Wow, Tulsi, you sure are double fisting Russia and China there"

Yes, you are both so very intelligent.


If you're gonna quote me, at least get it right. I would never call you Tulsi.

You may be a tankie and have shiat foreign policy and global defense views that downplay Russian and Chinese aggression to shiat on your own country but...hold on, let me come in again...

I would never call you Tulsi. You don't surf
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: AdmirableSnackbar: ThomasPaineTrain: AdmirableSnackbar: Giant Clown Shoe: AdmirableSnackbar: Not one of the lessons learned in TFA is "the US 'defense' budget is unnecessarily high and the biggest military adversary to the US can't do shiat, so the US would be better off spending more money making the country livable than on even more newfangled equipment that isn't necessary."

That, aside from Putin being just about finished, is the biggest lesson we should learn.

let's address that after Putin is dead and his military is crushed. 

/we likely still need to plan for Ukraine 2: Taiwan Boogaloo

How many wars has China started, exactly?

Goddamn we don't need to be so bloodthirsty.

You might want to specify the PRC there. China's history doesn't start in the 30s.

OK, let's compare how many needless acts of aggression the US has taken (wars, coups, incursions, etc.) and, well, anyone else's.

/It's OK when our orcs do it
//gigantic military budgets make everyone look like both a target and a threat
///third slashie says we should build instead of destroy, especially ourselves

I didn't say anything about our military budget or the legitimacy of any of our casus belli. China has a long history. Modern China has shown every inkling of wanting to expand, and modern China, while not the world police America tries to exert itself as, is certainly a violent and repressive psychopath to its own people. Calling the PRC innocent is nuts. And China's history before the Century of Humiliation is nuts. Being a superpower is nuts and it costs a lot of blood.


I didn't call China innocent. I simply noted that we too have shown every inkling of wanting to expand and, unlike China, we have actually been acting on that for a few decades recently. We also are violent and repressive psychopaths to our own people. My point being, however much of a threat to the world you want to make China, the US has been for the last few decades doing everything you're accusing other countries of wanting to do. I'm over here saying if we lowered our "defense" budget we'd be less of a global threat AND we could build a society that isn't repressive and oppressive.

But I also understand why certain people find that view of the world abhorrent. These were also the people cheering on W's attack on Iraq, so it's no surprise what priorities they have.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With friends like Turkey, Israel, the global South and Elon Musk, who needs enemies?

Uh, where does the "global South" come into this? It doesn't seem to be explained in the section that followed this header. Are they talking about India who is playing a marginal role in this conflict? African countries that are seeing their food supplies affected by the war and Russia's attempted blockade? OPEC?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poland is the new Germany. (And Estonia is the new France.)Germany was once seen as Europe's unquestioned leader. But this war not only revealed the flaws in the Ostpolitik of its governments (too willing to accept dependence on Russia) but it also revealed divides within German leadership about how much to help

But wait there's more.

Poland colonized Ukraine for a very long time.  Poland also had quite a sophisticated culture, very democratic for nobles which were about 10% of the population. Even their Lithuanian king (elected by the Polish nobles) had to tempt the nobles with more rights each election cycle.   The Drip Down theory works.

It also had the benefit of spirited debate -- like the kind you develop skills for when you have Protestant nobility and a Catholic church. Poland's neighbor Russia didn't.   Nobles in Russia had no rights.  Lands and titles were subject to revocation upon death.

Poland, the colonist, was very much part of Ukraine.  The worst happened:  Ukraine was colonized by liberals.  The Habsburgs were even worse.  Inviting multiple political actors and elections.

Ultimately, in the 1930s Germany punished Poland for not joining Germany and then leading their invasion of Russian (using Czech tanks).  The punishment was Germany making a pact with the Soviets to dismember Poland.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Theeng: Somaticasual: Theeng: Ah yes, because Russia's Navy has done about as well as its Army the time of the Navy is done.

The real lesson to take away from Ukraine is that most media outlets have no farking idea about even the basics of warfare and just parrot some random asshole.  Thus why they're repeating stupid shiat like this about how useless a Navy is fighting a ground war.

I think the current idea is that the navy, aside from aircraft carriers, are quickly becoming large fixed targets in a decidedly mobile battlefield....

At the very least, the inability to stop some of the drone swarms from getting too close means that large vessels would have to either have a significant standoff distance (eliminating the effectiveness of big guns) or they're going to be constantly fighting for their own survival...

Ships are very mobile, they aren't fixed any more than ground vehicles are.  I find it much, much more likely that anti-drone countermeasures will be developed and used than conventional navies disappearing.


Hard and soft drone countermeasures are already in use.

https://news.usni.org/2021/09/07/navy-arming-surface-ships-with-drone-repellent-system
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: AdmirableSnackbar: "The US has military dominance over our closest rivals, we have more than enough room to lower our "defense" budget. Plus we're the ones who start almost all the wars, outside of the one we're helping the good guys to win by barely lifting a modest finger to help defeat our main rival. Kind of proves how little we need to spend on 'defense.'"
"Wow, Tulsi, you sure are double fisting Russia and China there"

Yes, you are both so very intelligent.

If you're gonna quote me, at least get it right. I would never call you Tulsi.

You may be a tankie and have shiat foreign policy and global defense views that downplay Russian and Chinese aggression to shiat on your own country but...hold on, let me come in again...

I would never call you Tulsi. You don't surf


Honest question: Why not just throw them on ignore? They've shown the fact that they don't argue in good faith time and time again.

Stop playing chess with the pidgeon, the shiat is getting everywhere.
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gleeman: Theeng: Somaticasual: Theeng: Ah yes, because Russia's Navy has done about as well as its Army the time of the Navy is done.

The real lesson to take away from Ukraine is that most media outlets have no farking idea about even the basics of warfare and just parrot some random asshole.  Thus why they're repeating stupid shiat like this about how useless a Navy is fighting a ground war.

I think the current idea is that the navy, aside from aircraft carriers, are quickly becoming large fixed targets in a decidedly mobile battlefield....

At the very least, the inability to stop some of the drone swarms from getting too close means that large vessels would have to either have a significant standoff distance (eliminating the effectiveness of big guns) or they're going to be constantly fighting for their own survival...

Ships are very mobile, they aren't fixed any more than ground vehicles are.  I find it much, much more likely that anti-drone countermeasures will be developed and used than conventional navies disappearing.

Hard and soft drone countermeasures are already in use.

https://news.usni.org/2021/09/07/navy-arming-surface-ships-with-drone-repellent-system


Neat, though honestly jammers are...problematic to rely on in combat, as a jammer is essentially a homing beacon to any missile designed to target them IE most modern missiles.
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There will be a hit TV show about a group of young Russian soldiers who didn't want to be there, don't want to fight but just want to "hang out", "drink booze", "play video games" and "smoke" so that's what they actually do, every week concocting a new elaborate plan to get out of work and orders instead of fighting a war.

And since they are the longest lasting squad in an active war zone that is the worst military conflict in the history of Russia, they get promoted ahead of everyone else.

All while an Elite Ukrainian Sniper Team, of Ukrainian Women, is sent to track them down, realizing that all this Russian squad wants to do is slack off, they actually hang out together, with several members falling in and out of love in relationships every week.

Oh, and most of them play instruments and they play a new catchy song every week while the episode ends with the visiting higher up who spent all episode yelling at them has their expensive car or boat or whatever gets blown up with explosives while the music plays.

3 seasons on Netflix.
 
AnotherDeadBard [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I don't see "don't f--- with Ukraine" anywhere on that list.
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

tdyak: There will be a hit TV show about a group of young Russian soldiers who didn't want to be there, don't want to fight but just want to "hang out", "drink booze", "play video games" and "smoke" so that's what they actually do, every week concocting a new elaborate plan to get out of work and orders instead of fighting a war.

And since they are the longest lasting squad in an active war zone that is the worst military conflict in the history of Russia, they get promoted ahead of everyone else.

All while an Elite Ukrainian Sniper Team, of Ukrainian Women, is sent to track them down, realizing that all this Russian squad wants to do is slack off, they actually hang out together, with several members falling in and out of love in relationships every week.

Oh, and most of them play instruments and they play a new catchy song every week while the episode ends with the visiting higher up who spent all episode yelling at them has their expensive car or boat or whatever gets blown up with explosives while the music plays.

3 seasons on Netflix.


I'd watch that.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
World War? If you're calling it that you're a farking idiot who obviously hasn't studied WWI or WWII.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Geez, disingenuous shill was up early this mor.
 
Alebak
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Big things to take away.

Drone warfare is effective for both high altitude strikes controlled by some asshole in an air conditioned building in Texas and also dudes on the ground using an IPad to control the kind of drone you can get at Walmart to drop a grenade in an exhaust pipe. This unfortunately means that the assholes blowing up weddings will feel justified.

Smaller units that can move and act with independence are more effective than larger army organizations that control everything from the top down. This was really already known but the war is providing more examples of it.

Terror campaigns just galvanize the population against you. Again this was already known but the people who REALLY need to know will ignore it because they need to blow up hospitals and children and weddings for their ego.

I'm sure defense departments in countries all over the planet are watching the conflict closely with notebooks out.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

somedude210: AdmirableSnackbar: ThomasPaineTrain: AdmirableSnackbar: Giant Clown Shoe: AdmirableSnackbar: Not one of the lessons learned in TFA is "the US 'defense' budget is unnecessarily high and the biggest military adversary to the US can't do shiat, so the US would be better off spending more money making the country livable than on even more newfangled equipment that isn't necessary."

That, aside from Putin being just about finished, is the biggest lesson we should learn.

let's address that after Putin is dead and his military is crushed. 

/we likely still need to plan for Ukraine 2: Taiwan Boogaloo

How many wars has China started, exactly?

Goddamn we don't need to be so bloodthirsty.

You might want to specify the PRC there. China's history doesn't start in the 30s.

OK, let's compare how many needless acts of aggression the US has taken (wars, coups, incursions, etc.) and, well, anyone else's.

/It's OK when our orcs do it
//gigantic military budgets make everyone look like both a target and a threat
///third slashie says we should build instead of destroy, especially ourselves

Huh, was not expecting you to whataboutism both Russia and China but here we are.

I guess I should expect more from you


.....why, tho?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Russ1642: World War? If you're calling it that you're a farking idiot who obviously hasn't studied WWI or WWII.


I just assumed it was tongue-in-cheek.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: ThomasPaineTrain: AdmirableSnackbar: Giant Clown Shoe: AdmirableSnackbar: Not one of the lessons learned in TFA is "the US 'defense' budget is unnecessarily high and the biggest military adversary to the US can't do shiat, so the US would be better off spending more money making the country livable than on even more newfangled equipment that isn't necessary."

That, aside from Putin being just about finished, is the biggest lesson we should learn.

let's address that after Putin is dead and his military is crushed. 

/we likely still need to plan for Ukraine 2: Taiwan Boogaloo

How many wars has China started, exactly?

Goddamn we don't need to be so bloodthirsty.

You might want to specify the PRC there. China's history doesn't start in the 30s.

OK, let's compare how many needless acts of aggression the US has taken (wars, coups, incursions, etc.) and, well, anyone else's.

/It's OK when our orcs do it
//gigantic military budgets make everyone look like both a target and a threat
///third slashie says we should build instead of destroy, especially ourselves


Are you seriously calling US vets Orcs? The one time I wish fark required legal names.
 
EasilyDistracted [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
When the author errs on an obvious fact, I tend to assume that the rest of the article is just as sloppily written:

"No Time for Sergeants" was once a TV hit in America. It has been a flop for the Russian army.

"No Time for Sergeants" is a movie and was never a TV hit in America. unless you're counting that one time where they showed it on TV during a MLB rain delay.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Theeng: somedude210: AdmirableSnackbar: "The US has military dominance over our closest rivals, we have more than enough room to lower our "defense" budget. Plus we're the ones who start almost all the wars, outside of the one we're helping the good guys to win by barely lifting a modest finger to help defeat our main rival. Kind of proves how little we need to spend on 'defense.'"
"Wow, Tulsi, you sure are double fisting Russia and China there"

Yes, you are both so very intelligent.

If you're gonna quote me, at least get it right. I would never call you Tulsi.

You may be a tankie and have shiat foreign policy and global defense views that downplay Russian and Chinese aggression to shiat on your own country but...hold on, let me come in again...

I would never call you Tulsi. You don't surf

Honest question: Why not just throw them on ignore? They've shown the fact that they don't argue in good faith time and time again.

Stop playing chess with the pidgeon, the shiat is getting everywhere.


Eh. I don't put assholes on ignore, just trolls.

Though I'd argue he's not a troll, just someone with a differing opinion
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: With friends like Turkey, Israel, the global South and Elon Musk, who needs enemies?

Uh, where does the "global South" come into this? It doesn't seem to be explained in the section that followed this header. Are they talking about India who is playing a marginal role in this conflict? African countries that are seeing their food supplies affected by the war and Russia's attempted blockade? OPEC?


I suspect they're referencing Asia, China specifically?

As for the other entities, they've all been very happy to be takers and receive all the benefits they can without contributing.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

neongoats: I learned that Russia's entire culture should be erased from humanity like the filth it is.

From their execrable attempts to imitate Louis XIV art styles to their shiat music to their boring as novels that make the Wheel of Time look like the heart of brevity, to their farking bear clocks. My god have you seen Catherine the horse-farker's palace? It looks like the Trump family decorated it. Oligarchs and gangsters and exploiters and grifters happy to grind their populace to hamburger for a few bucks. Don't get me started on the grifter oligarch kids trying to redeem their image on the tik toks and youtubes with their houses full of exotic african cats posting cute videos.

No one is perfect, but literally everyone in the world is better. I think even North Korea could be redeemed someday, but Russia is a farking waste. It's entire government needs executed, it's land partitioned and it's people re-educated and everything of their former culture burnt to the farking ground.


Apparently somebody hates ballet, classic novels, awesome firearms, chess and vodka.

Putin sucks and should die but a lot of Russian culture is amazing. How about the same logic for defending Ukraine ? Human lives matter and no one's culture deserves to be destroyed.
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Theeng: Ah yes, because Russia's Navy has done about as well as its Army the time of the Navy is done.

The real lesson to take away from Ukraine is that most media outlets have no farking idea about even the basics of warfare and just parrot some random asshole.  Thus why they're repeating stupid shiat like this about how useless a Navy is fighting a ground war.


Bingo. Russia's flagship was sunk because a lot of vital systems on the ship were broken. It had more to do with how badly maintained Russian equipment is rather than how useful a navy is during a war.
 
