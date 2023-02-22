 Skip to content
(CNN)   South Korea is going extinct   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So.... Roanry?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Liberal societies are having a population decrease (SK, Japan, the US left) while illiberal societies are f*cking like rabbits.

That doesn't bode well for the future.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Liberal societies are having a population decrease (SK, Japan, the US left) while illiberal societies are f*cking like rabbits.

That doesn't bode well for the future.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: GardenWeasel: Liberal societies are having a population decrease (SK, Japan, the US left) while illiberal societies are f*cking like rabbits.

That doesn't bode well for the future.

[Fark user image 425x239]


Bingo
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to make some more people are Best Korea will take over you.
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't Kpop bands repopulate? Plenty of women want to have those guy's babies.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: Can't Kpop bands repopulate? Plenty of women want to have those guy's babies.


I VOLUNTEER AS TRIBUTE!
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sorceror: [Fark user image 425x303]


Wait, XKCD was wrong?

*mind blown*
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're having population issues, then offer people an easy way to immigrate there and make it easier for your current citizens to raise a family.

Oh wait sorry you're too xenophobic to open immigration, and offering citizens time/money for raising kids makes the shareholders cry. Enjoy your low population then.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: sorceror: [Fark user image 425x303]

Wait, XKCD was wrong?

*mind blown*


XKCD is a scourge. It's an auto ignore from me, even if the poster is otherwise perfectly reasonable.
 
Thingster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Liberal societies are having a population decrease (SK, Japan, the US left) while illiberal societies are f*cking like rabbits.

That doesn't bode well for the future.


I think this comes down to a difference in perspective on the world.

My wife's friends say "what if. . ." and decide not to have kids because they don't know or don't like the world they're going to bring them in to.  There's 4 kids in that social group, and 3 are hers.

My friends say "what if. . ." and decide to have kids, because only you can affect the change you want to see in the world.  You might not like what the world is, but this is your opportunity to form the next generation.

With 3 kids, I'm the slacker in my friend group.  Most have 4 or 5, there's one with 6.

So are you going to be scared of the future and give up, or are you going to create the future you want to see?
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They need to build more pylons
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's weird. From some of the videos I see online, Koreans bang A LOT!
 
the_massive_a55hole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"reasons for these demographic shifts across the region include demanding work cultures, stagnating wages, rising costs of living, changing attitudes toward marriage and gender equality, and rising disillusionment among younger generations."

Yeah, no shiat. Kids and housing are expensive and unaffordable to middle class people now. Was inevitable when we've not had a pay raise in really terms since the 1970s.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they would be willing to foot the airfare.....
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Growth sucks. Stop making people.
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Liberal societies are having a population decrease (SK, Japan, the US left) while illiberal societies are f*cking like rabbits.


The population of Russia has been declining for two decades under Putin's autocratic rule (even before the Ukraine war caused many of its professional class to try to leave the country).  And China has hiat peak population and begun to decline.  Fertility rates in Cuba have been below replacement level for decades.

Those are just a few counter examples.

I don't think a country's fertility has much to do with its political structure, and much more to do with its level of economic development, widespread education (particularly for women), and improved medical care and nutrition leading to lower mortality in infancy and childhood.  As these factors all improve, fertility rates go down, regardless of whether the country is liberal or illiberal, and regardless of how much money or policies (subsidized child care, generous family leave, etc.) its government puts in place to try to boost fertility rates.
 
ajgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AcneVulgaris: Growth sucks. Stop making people.


I'm not sure people who are in charge can think on a long enough timeline to make that possible. More importantly, the people who can think on those kinds of timelines are utterly unelectable.

To be frank, 100+ year plans really offer a cogent and compelling argument in favor of dynasty rulerships. Not enough to warrant them, but definitely valid.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hell Poodle: Oh wait sorry you're too xenophobic to open immigration


You may be confusing them with Japan.  South Korea has an in-migration rate about 3x what Japan does and more than countries like France or Thailand.  It's still a pretty insular culture to really fit into as a foreigner, but they aren't totally shut off.  And a lot of really necessary jobs (heavy construction, maritime, getting to be more nursing and senior care), South Korea lets in waymore guest workers (Philippines, Vietnam, Mongolia) than Japan, some percentage of which eventually stay.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Liberal societies are having a population decrease (SK, Japan, the US left) while illiberal societies are f*cking like rabbits.

That doesn't bode well for the future.


It's not "liberal" versus "illiberal." (Have you seen Russian birth statistics lately?)

It's industrial versus pre-industrial. In a society where:

1. most people live in cities where space is at a premium
2. most have access to means of providing for their old age that isn't a large family
3. women, especially, have ways to earn money that don't involve pumping out babies
4. children are rarely able to contribute much to the family finances until well into adolescence at the earliest
5. children's traditional obligations to their parents are no longer enforceable, as the child can simply walk away

the financial incentive to not have children at all becomes enormous.

Bluntly put, children have ceased to be farm equipment and pension plans and have become pets---and very expensive ones at that. It's the same story in essentially every industrialized country, regardless of cultural, political or religious tradition.

I don't know what you can do about that at non-prohibitive cost---Lord knows people have tried.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
no one likes babies. they are gross
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Doc Daneeka: level of economic development,


This is the big one, out of all of your other data points.

If you are barely squeaking pay check to pay check, most people won't actively try to have kids.  (Oopses happen)

But no one is going for a full soccer/football team living off of ramen (used to be ramen and eggs, but... those got expensive too)

Want to boost the population?  Reduce crime?  Decrease gun violence?

Set profit caps on companies, force them to actually pay people a livable wage, and make mental/physical health care accessible.

FFS - it's not a tough concept.  "Record Profits!" every farking quarter just means money that should be going to the people doing the work is just ending up in the hands of a few greedy assholes.
 
Needlessly Complicated [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Thingster: GardenWeasel: Liberal societies are having a population decrease (SK, Japan, the US left) while illiberal societies are f*cking like rabbits.

That doesn't bode well for the future.

I think this comes down to a difference in perspective on the world.

My wife's friends say "what if. . ." and decide not to have kids because they don't know or don't like the world they're going to bring them in to.  There's 4 kids in that social group, and 3 are hers.

My friends say "what if. . ." and decide to have kids, because only you can affect the change you want to see in the world.  You might not like what the world is, but this is your opportunity to form the next generation.

With 3 kids, I'm the slacker in my friend group.  Most have 4 or 5, there's one with 6.

So are you going to be scared of the future and give up, or are you going to create the future you want to see?


So you think the answer is to bring more little people into our shiatty world and kinda hope they fix it?

I have a better idea. Why don't all of us who are alive now do whatever we can to create a better world... like, now? You don't know what other people's lives are like. "People should make more kids otherwise they are giving up on the future" ignores the realities of living today: social isolation, economic issues, mental health issues, lack of healthcare, poor social safety nets, etc.... things that, in the aggregate, make the sentiment "wHY dOn't YoU hAvE kIdS?" just fall completely flat. Have you thought some people would LIKE to start a family but can't, for one or more of the reasons I mentioned? Saying stuff like that is almost cruel in that context.

Saying "have kids so they can make a better future" is just incredibly short-sighted and.... unaware (can't think of a better word right now).
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Experts say the reasons for these demographic shifts across the region include demanding work cultures, stagnating wages, rising costs of living, changing attitudes toward marriage and gender equality, and rising disillusionment among younger generations.

But despite the economic factors at play, throwing money at the problem has proved ineffective. Last September, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol admitted that more than $200 billion has been spent trying to boost the population over the past 16 years.

As always, capitalism is the issue and nobody can think of any solutions but throwing money at the problem, because that's what capitalism does.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: no one likes babies. they are gross


You just haven't seasoned it properly.
 
Needlessly Complicated [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
*p.s. In my post, I'm not saying to not have kids. If you are able, have kids, but do so because you love kids and really want them, not as some kind of future insurance, or to ensure the survival of the "western world" or some such nonsense.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
A few things here.

One, single women with no children are the happiest demographic. The illusion is over. Children are not seen as a blessing anymore.

Two, various countries in Asia, in particular Japan and South Korea, make it hard to have babies then go surprised pikachu when no one has them. Oh gee we shiat on single parents, we shiat on working mothers, we make child care difficult, we expect insane overtime (Japan), wait what do you mean no one wants to be a parent??

Three: endless growth is not sustainable. shrink your economy and deal with it

Four: Who the FARK wants to bring a child into the world when global warming is six years from permanent damage and fascism is on the rise?
 
drewogatory
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: no one likes babies. they are gross


Counterpoint: Babies are fine (and I'm notoriously anti kid). Before they can talk and after they can drink are good to go. Everything in between, not so much.
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

makerofbadjokes: Doc Daneeka: level of economic development,

This is the big one, out of all of your other data points.

If you are barely squeaking pay check to pay check, most people won't actively try to have kids.  (Oopses happen)

But no one is going for a full soccer/football team living off of ramen (used to be ramen and eggs, but... those got expensive too)

Want to boost the population?  Reduce crime?  Decrease gun violence?

Set profit caps on companies, force them to actually pay people a livable wage, and make mental/physical health care accessible.

FFS - it's not a tough concept.  "Record Profits!" every farking quarter just means money that should be going to the people doing the work is just ending up in the hands of a few greedy assholes.


This is literally the opposite of the point I was making.

First, I was speaking of economic development on the level of nations, not on the level of families.  Countries with higher economic development have lower fertility rates.

But second, the most affluent and educated households in Western societies tend to have the lowest fertility rates.  Changing policies to combat income inequality and ensure that everyone can earn a living wage and have an adequate social safety net may be a worthy goal for all sorts of reasons, but the data suggests that it will not do anything to increase fertility rates.  If anything, making people more economically secure might decrease the number of children they are willing to have.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Hell Poodle: If you're having population issues, then offer people an easy way to immigrate there and make it easier for your current citizens to raise a family.

Oh wait sorry you're too xenophobic to open immigration, and offering citizens time/money for raising kids makes the shareholders cry. Enjoy your low population then.


I work with a lot of Koreans. They don't seem xenophobic to me. That's a broad stroke there....
 
Anenu
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If developed nations want to see population growth then we need to pay for it. Free babysitting, free quality schools, free baby supplies, affordable healthcare for parents and children, affordable housing, and simply just give a check to parents per kid.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I just can't imagine that...

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Raeconteur
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Thingster: So are you going to be scared of the future and give up, or are you going to create the future you want to see?


Well, when we're talking about creating a whole-ass human being who is going to have to live through the endgame of climate change, not to mention having my neurotic self-centered ass as a parent, my conscience outweighs my sense of liberal hopey-changey.

I can barely feed and clothe myself, last thing I need is to be in charge of a whole other human.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If you want people to have kids, you need to pay them enough to support a family of four with one income. Mortgage, 2 cars, health care, education, food, clothes. And then have a little money left over. Right now, people can barely support just themselves.
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Anenu: If developed nations want to see population growth then we need to pay for it. Free babysitting, free quality schools, free baby supplies, affordable healthcare for parents and children, affordable housing, and simply just give a check to parents per kid.


Difficulty:  there is no actual evidence that any of these policies would actually be effective in promoting population growth.  On the contrary, the nations with the most generous social welfare provisions, family leave laws, etc (eg. Scandinavian countries) also tend to have among the lowest fertility rates.

Don't get me wrong, we should do all these things.  Politically, I support greater governmental support of working families, just because I think they are the right thing to do.  I don't, however, believe that they would be effective in persuading people to have more children.  I haven't seen any evidence of that.
 
Thingster
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Needlessly Complicated: Thingster: GardenWeasel: Liberal societies are having a population decrease (SK, Japan, the US left) while illiberal societies are f*cking like rabbits.

That doesn't bode well for the future.

I think this comes down to a difference in perspective on the world.

My wife's friends say "what if. . ." and decide not to have kids because they don't know or don't like the world they're going to bring them in to.  There's 4 kids in that social group, and 3 are hers.

My friends say "what if. . ." and decide to have kids, because only you can affect the change you want to see in the world.  You might not like what the world is, but this is your opportunity to form the next generation.

With 3 kids, I'm the slacker in my friend group.  Most have 4 or 5, there's one with 6.

So are you going to be scared of the future and give up, or are you going to create the future you want to see?

So you think the answer is to bring more little people into our shiatty world and kinda hope they fix it?

I have a better idea. Why don't all of us who are alive now do whatever we can to create a better world... like, now? You don't know what other people's lives are like. "People should make more kids otherwise they are giving up on the future" ignores the realities of living today: social isolation, economic issues, mental health issues, lack of healthcare, poor social safety nets, etc.... things that, in the aggregate, make the sentiment "wHY dOn't YoU hAvE kIdS?" just fall completely flat. Have you thought some people would LIKE to start a family but can't, for one or more of the reasons I mentioned? Saying stuff like that is almost cruel in that context.

Saying "have kids so they can make a better future" is just incredibly short-sighted and.... unaware (can't think of a better word right now).


You work on creating the better future now, but someone has to carry your vision out and have similar goals to you.

You aren't doing that by not creating the next generation.

You're being shortsighted, only looking at the next 20 years.  I'm looking at the next 60.
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

shut_it_down: If you want people to have kids, you need to pay them enough to support a family of four with one income. Mortgage, 2 cars, health care, education, food, clothes. And then have a little money left over. Right now, people can barely support just themselves.


There is a clear inverse correlation between income level and fertility.

The more affluent a family is, the fewer children they have.

<a href="https://www.statista.com/statistics/241530/birth-rate-by-family-income-in-the-us/" rel="nofollow"><img src="https://www.statista.com/graphic/1/241530/birth-rate-by-family-income-in-the-us.jpg" alt="Statistic: Birth rate in the United States in 2017, by household income | Statista" style="width: 100%; height: auto !important; max-width:1000px;-ms-interpolation-mode: bicubic;"/></a>
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Doc Daneeka: shut_it_down: If you want people to have kids, you need to pay them enough to support a family of four with one income. Mortgage, 2 cars, health care, education, food, clothes. And then have a little money left over. Right now, people can barely support just themselves.

There is a clear inverse correlation between income level and fertility.

The more affluent a family is, the fewer children they have.

<a href="https://www.statista.com/statistics/241530/birth-rate-by-family-income-in-the-us/" rel="nofollow"><img src="https://www.statista.com/graphic/1/241530/birth-rate-by-family-income-in-the-us.jpg" alt="Statistic: Birth rate in the United States in 2017, by household income | Statista" style="width: 100%; height: auto !important; max-width:1000px;-ms-interpolation-mode: bicubic;"/></a>


Sorry, tried to post this chart.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I would submit that with fertility rates dropping in a lot of places lately it's perhaps Humans that are going extinct. We have done a number on our would so it wouldn't surprise me if all the pollution, chemicals, economic inequality, etc have finally caught up to us.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

sorceror: [Fark user image image 425x303]


Neil deGrasse Tyson doesn't have a show called "12 and counting"
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Maybe we don't need 8 billion people on the planet. Maybe we can open borders and seek the best and brightest from other countries to fill the jobs that citizens can't. The economy doesn't have to operate like a ponzi scheme. The environment would thank us.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Needlessly Complicated: *p.s. In my post, I'm not saying to not have kids. If you are able, have kids, but do so because you love kids and really want them, not as some kind of future insurance, or to ensure the survival of the "western world" or some such nonsense.


Oh don't worry, here in the US we have an entire subculture of idiots that are on top of it. "We must secure the existence of our people..."
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Nimbull: I would submit that with fertility rates dropping in a lot of places lately it's perhaps Humans that are going extinct. We have done a number on our would so it wouldn't surprise me if all the pollution, chemicals, economic inequality, etc have finally caught up to us.


Nothing wrong with your mom's fertility rate
 
dpcotta
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Since no one else wants to state the obvious fix to this problem I'll put it out there: cull the old. It'll free up wealth, healthcare, housing. If you're an educator you will be spared. Wealth will not exempt you.

/Satire
 
Merltech
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Child raring is damn expensive?
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I find it astonishing that with the steady media drumbeat of cataclysm themed entertainment, mixed in with daily apocalyptic headlines, that people aren't meeting the quotas to ensure that there must be a multitude of front row seats at the end of the world.

/well I guess the overlords will still need human drones to construct and maintain the underground cities, off world colonies, what have you.
 
BlakCat
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
drewogatory
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dpcotta: Since no one else wants to state the obvious fix to this problem I'll put it out there: cull the old. It'll free up wealth, healthcare, housing. If you're an educator you will be spared. Wealth will not exempt you.

/Satire


I mean, why stop with the old?
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Merltech: Child raring is damn expensive?


Get 'em fried. The quality of meat will be questionable, but you'll save a few bucks.
 
