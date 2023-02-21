 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Remember folks, today is the day where you must resist the urge to wipe the smudge off your friend's forehead   (usatoday.com) divider line
17
•       •       •

17 Comments     (+0 »)
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's also polite to inquire about what they've decided to give up for Lent. Then you have the next 46 days to invent ways to constantly tempt them with it.
 
Snort
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hah! Most farkers don't go outside.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'll be observing lent this year.

From a safe distance.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Snort: Hah! Most farkers don't go outside.


There's an outside now?
 
Snort
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: It's also polite to inquire about what they've decided to give up for Lent. Then you have the next 46 days to invent ways to constantly tempt them with it.


It's 40 days.  The Sundays don't count. Enjoy your brunch.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Silly Catholics
 
wxboy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: It's also polite to inquire about what they've decided to give up for Lent. Then you have the next 46 days to invent ways to constantly tempt them with it.


Asking the question should be entertainment enough as they struggle to come up with an answer they clearly hadn't spent even 30 seconds seriously thinking about.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Nah, just go ahead and wipe it off.  They'll thank you eventually.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That's today? Crap. I've already had my coffee, rubbed one out, had a shot of Jamesons and a beer, done a bong rip and bumped from a small satchel of weekend leftovers.

I guess I'll give up Pepsi, then.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Just try to find ways to work "Luke 11" into the conversation.

/I could be getting that wrong
 
H31N0US
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Snort: It's 40 days.  The Sundays don't count. Enjoy your brunch.


Not when I was growing up. And no, you couldn't break fast on Good Friday either.

That shiat went all the way from Ash Wednesday to Easter, no exceptions.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
When I was a wee little man I came home with this smudge on my forehead since I went to a catholic school and my mom just thought it was regular ol' dirt and tried to clean it off.

/she was right though it is just regular ol' dirt
/parents weren't religious, they just thought the schools were better than the public ones
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: It's also polite to inquire about what they've decided to give up for Lent. Then you have the next 46 days to invent ways to constantly tempt them with it.


Lent is 40 days but if you add it up Ash Wednesday to Easter it's 46.  Thats because the 6 Sundays don't count as Lent.  You could consider those Sundays cheat days.
 
sniderman
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
<raises hand in embarrassment>

Guilty.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Don't rub it off.
Or the holy ghost if a dead guy nailed to a tree will cut the tip of your pee pee off
Again
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I do not socialize with anyone that is active in any kind of church, so not going to be a problem.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

wxboy: Pocket Ninja: It's also polite to inquire about what they've decided to give up for Lent. Then you have the next 46 days to invent ways to constantly tempt them with it.

Asking the question should be entertainment enough as they struggle to come up with an answer they clearly hadn't spent even 30 seconds seriously thinking about.


Nah. They all have an answer. It's more entertaining to ask them how it's going 10 days in.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

