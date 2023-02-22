 Skip to content
(KRON 4)   'San Francisco's 'Evil Elmo' is back, this time as Cookie Monster in Santa Cruz'. Evil Bert scoffs at amateur   (kron4.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will the next one be Oscar in Oakland?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the 2015 interview, Sandler told KRON4 that he operated an adult entertainment website in the 1990s called "Rape Camp" in Cambodia.
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Protip: he appears to be wearing a ready-made ligature. Just be mindful of the cameras.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only evil twin people should be scared of is renowned musician and truck driver Garth Knight.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah but is he an antisemite?

Crazy Anti-Semitic Elmo Harrasses in Times Square, New York: Elmo's Anti-Semitism Unwelcome
Youtube M3c4_by7qMY
 
bronskrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need more of these characters to appear in cities. Like the cacophony society of old.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Comic Dub: Elmo's Sacrifice (Noob the Loser)
Youtube vomNDOzHSUM
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I thought Evil Elmo was busy running Twitter into the ground.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Walker: In the 2015 interview, Sandler told KRON4 that he operated an adult entertainment website in the 1990s called "Rape Camp" in Cambodia.
[media1.giphy.com image 500x363]


Yep...I stopped reading after that.

There is a LOT going on in that article.

Also his name is Adam Sandler ? Well that tracks given how much an abortion most of movies are.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
2 metres !!
Youtube eLP66VwzQ4Y
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I have to imagine a semi-unhoused individual's furry suit must smell.
 
Muta
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I thought it was Bert who was evil because he joined the Taliban.
 
cbathrob
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
He won't really stand out in Santa Cruz.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Muta: I thought it was Bert who was evil because he joined the Taliban.


An oldie but a goodie.
snopes.comView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Yeah but is he an antisemite?

[YouTube video: Crazy Anti-Semitic Elmo Harrasses in Times Square, New York: Elmo's Anti-Semitism Unwelcome]


I'm a Jewish dude and I know I shouldn't laugh... but I laughed. The whole idea/spectacle of some dude in a full Elmo costume shouting anti-Semitic whackadoo on a busy NYC streetcorner is just so absurd.
 
Decorus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Elon Musk has really gotten desperate for attention.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
no one wants to hear the Cookie Monster say he's going to kill their family," the business owner told the Times.

I don't know, sounds like you could go viral with that with a little luck.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I wouldn't have been surprised if it was the famous Sandler. He is due to go off on an unhinged rant. I mean not one that is in every movie he is a part of.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Needs a evil universe goatee

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Yeah but is he an antisemite?

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/M3c4_by7qMY?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Pretty sure that's the same dude.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Mrtraveler01: Yeah but is he an antisemite?

[YouTube video: Crazy Anti-Semitic Elmo Harrasses in Times Square, New York: Elmo's Anti-Semitism Unwelcome]

I'm a Jewish dude and I know I shouldn't laugh... but I laughed. The whole idea/spectacle of some dude in a full Elmo costume shouting anti-Semitic whackadoo on a busy NYC streetcorner is just so absurd.


But it's also so Times Square though.

It's either that guy or the guys trying to sell you CDs...in 2023.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If this guy is getting surly with people on the pier in Santa Cruz the cops are going to have a problem with that. They don't like anyone upstaging them. Meanwhile 50 yards away you cannot walk barefoot on the beach anymore because of all the discarded hypodermic needles. What's the point of going to the beach if you have to be a shoebie?
 
patrick767
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"I don't have any psychological problems what-so-ever," Sandler added.

Does this sound like a thing that a person with no psychological problems what-so-ever would say?
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Yeah but is he an antisemite?

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/M3c4_by7qMY?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


That's the same guy.  He mentions Michael Milken and the Girl Scouts in both videos.
 
