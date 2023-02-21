 Skip to content
"Lickasso" paints with his 4-inch tongue, presumably in-between dates
    Guinness World Records, Nick Stoeberl, Painting, world record  
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was curious, so I Googled around a bit. Here's his most famous work of "art:"

Only $1 million! And here's what he had to say about it:

Stoeberl has done numerous tongue paintings including one of talk show host Steve Harvey, but is proudest of his most recent work: A giant beaver.

"This painting definitely appeals to my taste," he said. "I'm fascinated by beavers...The area surrounding the beaver was easier to lick than the beaver itself."

He sounds like a very serious artist.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Taskmaster Outtake S9 - How to lick a beaver
Youtube 7gQmo-xJH8E
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chris Rock - Tossing Salads!
Youtube 5dwN9TsK4lo
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he wrote with his tongue, would he be a cunning linguist?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
earth girls are easy, "I'm going home with him"
Youtube 02M7Sg_vvQk
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, are you Josh or Nick?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It's easier to lick a beaver when you have a  smooth, blank canvas. It's not nearly as fun when it's a well used, dirty canvas that's covered in cat fur.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rnatalie: If he wrote with his tongue, would he be a cunning linguist?


He's certain a master debater.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, lick WHAT?
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


/Was introduced to this song by the most polite girl in my wife's friend group.  You would NEVER have guessed that this was her favorite song but she had us all laughing hysterically
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who wants to taste it and who wants to smell it?
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Gene Simmons seen buying paint...
 
Katwang
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Honorable mention.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wessoman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Wow, that's actually not what I expected. I was expecting his artwork to look like Katsura Mazukazu's:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
muphasta
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I bet there is a bit of "Lick-asso" going on there too.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

What's so rare about a beaver licking?
 
qlenfg
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Q: What do you call a lesbian with a long tongue?

A: Well-hung.
 
