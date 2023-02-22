 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   Day 364 of WW3: Russia's State Duma has voted to suspend Moscow's participation in the New START nuclear arms treaty with the US. Putin says Russia is ready to have a nuclear test if the US has one. It's your Wednesday Ukraine war discussion   (aljazeera.com) divider line
15
    More: News, Russia, Al Jazeera, United States, Facebook, Arabic, Twitter, Middle East, Television  
•       •       •

42 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 22 Feb 2023 at 8:00 AM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are you are regular participant in (or a survivor of, shall we say?) these war threads? Feel free to post this Fark Badge to your account page.

Fark user imageView Full Size
img.fark.netOr, if you are a lurker, now with additional goodness, courtesy of a mod made by Farker SomeTimesIJust:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And another two bite the dust. OK, it's starting to look like the much-talked-about and feared Orc attack just might not happen. If so, my bet is on rfenster winning the contest.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fjnorton [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"France also expressed concern over Russian President Vladimir Putin' remarks that his country is ready to conduct a nuclear test in case the US conducts one"

And they tested one anyway which was total failure
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fjnorton: "France also expressed concern over Russian President Vladimir Putin' remarks that his country is ready to conduct a nuclear test in case the US conducts one"

And they tested one anyway which was total failure


They tested a missile, not a nuclear bomb. I don't even think they have any of those NUKULAR bombs we heard about a couple of decades ago.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good morning all. Here's the news links from the overnight articles published in the Kyiv Post and Kyiv Independent.

Kyiv Post Morning Memo - Everything You Need to Know on Wednesday, Feb. 22

EXPLAINED: Why Wagner's Boss Has Accused Kremlin Military Chiefs of 'High Treason

Ukraine War Hands Poland New International Role

Putin Hurts Arms Control but Nuclear Risk Remote: Experts

OPINION: Ukraine is Fighting for all Europe

'Existential War': Putin Steels Russia for Long Conflict

Russia Carries Out Deadly Attack on Kherson

The 5 Craziest Things Putin Said in His Wartime State of the Nation Address

OPINION: Ukraine's Case for F-16s: a Hybrid Fighter Squadron

OPINION: Urgency Must Replace Complacency in West's Ukraine Policy

UN to Convene as Ukraine, Allies Seek Votes for 'Peace' Resolution

'Watch Out for Russia': Bush Warned Obama About Possible Aggression Against Ukraine

'We Knew': NATO Chief Looks Back at Russia's Ukraine Invasion

OPINION: Putin's Speech: Reality Lost in Translation

Belgium Probes Passage by 'Russian Spy Ship'

Japan PM Pledges $5.5 Billion in Additional Ukraine Aid

China's top diplomat in Moscow, meets with Russian foreign minister.

Russian attack on Kharkiv injures two.

City Council: Russian ammunition warehouse destroyed in occupied Mariupol.

CNN: Russia's nuclear-capable ICBM Sarmat allegedly failed test.

ISW: Kremlin may direct patronage programs to occupied territories.

General Staff: Ukraine repels Russian assaults near 7 settlements.

Update: 5 killed, 16 wounded in Russian shelling of Kherson on Feb. 21.

Russian forces shell 5 Sumy Oblast communities.

Poland to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine in next few weeks.

Explosions heard in Mariupol.

Reuters: Momentum shifts in US toward providing Ukraine with long-range missiles, fighter jets.

And that's your lot. Hope the day treats you kindly, and you can give your folks a hug. And finally perhaps today the malignant mug of moscow gets to see the bottom of an elevator shaft...at 9.8 m/s^2. One remains in hope.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Good Morning Farkers and Slava Ukraini!

Here's a new Artem, The Russian Dude, update: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iNcWH9TJffg

Hard to believe it but, Kherson has been back in Ukrainian hands for over 100 days now and is still suffering near-daily attacks from the Mordorians across the river.  For them:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


\|/  Heroiam Slava for the heroes all over the world ensuring the future of Ukraine.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Ask Japan about our tests
 
mederu
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | The Ruzzian Attack on Moldova | Is it possible?
Youtube qtdeXwCoe9s

Yesterdays Denys
 
mederu
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
21 Feb: Finally. Ukrainians RECEIVE LONG-RANGE MISSILES | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube 71DV7tKuvq4

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So now they are threatening to nook themselves?

much master

such strategist
 
The Repeated Meme
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Not long now.

Hard to believe it's been a year.

Guessing it feels a lot longer for those on the ground.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Fingerware Error: fjnorton: "France also expressed concern over Russian President Vladimir Putin' remarks that his country is ready to conduct a nuclear test in case the US conducts one"

And they tested one anyway which was total failure

They tested a missile, not a nuclear bomb. I don't even think they have any of those NUKULAR bombs we heard about a couple of decades ago.


With the state of the rest of their military, and that they've recently deployed their missile subs, I'm guessing we're going to be able to use this pretty soon:

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The US does their nuclear weapons testing in simulations now.   By claiming they're ready to test "if the US does", they're really saying they're not ready to test but want you to think they are.

Bluffing like that implies they've lost nuclear capability.  Or at least the ability to create new weapons or reliably maintain the existing ones.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Russia wants to be a Superpower, like the USSR was. Unfortunately for them, all the countries that helped them achieve that status in the old days are gone, and all they have left is Russia, which as we all know, is unfortunately filled with Russians.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.