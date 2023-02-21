 Skip to content
(Orange County Register)   Disneyland warns "Guardians Of The Galaxy Mission; BREAKOUT" riders that TikTok trend of removing lapbelt will only succeed in turning you out like Ronan The Accuser   (ocregister.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I say let Darwin figure those types out, but I have had ride experiences ruined by these type of people at Disney World.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What happened to just whipping your titties out on Splash Flash Mountain?

Is that not fun anymore?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People doing stupid things at Disney trifecta in play.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus subby. Nobody on the planet has a less shiatty link? Like maybe one that explains WHY they're doing this. I mean, I could infer it, but that's not what actual journalism is.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: What happened to just whipping your titties out on Splash Flash Mountain?

Is that not fun anymore?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: What happened to just whipping your titties out on Splash Flash Mountain?

Is that not fun anymore?


It's closed for renovation, so you'll have to figure out something else for a while.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

doctorguilty: Sorelian's Ghost: What happened to just whipping your titties out on Splash Flash Mountain?

Is that not fun anymore?

It's closed for renovation, so you'll have to figure out something else for a while.


Flash on the tea cups. The centripetal force would make for some interesting shots. Or is it centrifugal?
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: What happened to just whipping your titties out on Splash Flash Mountain?

Is that not fun anymore?


Hate to sound like an old fark but in my day lap belts stayed on and tops came off. And we liked it that way.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Trying to figure this one out
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean killin' it?
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy gag reel - Dance Off | HD
Youtube ytZFm1NW5MM
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blindly run into traffic. Lick a public toilet seat has been done so this seems like the next obvious step after don't wear a seat belt. Do the Chinese sit back and laugh at what idiots people are as they make them dance like puppets on a string.
I guess in the long run they're doing us all a favor by culling the herd.
 
Joey Jo Jo Jr Shabadu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: Like maybe one that explains WHY they're doing this.


Did you miss the headline mentioning TikTok?  Or the first sentence of the article?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
TikTok has basically just become a conduit for the Chinese laughing at us, hasn't it?
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: doctorguilty: Sorelian's Ghost: What happened to just whipping your titties out on Splash Flash Mountain?

Is that not fun anymore?

It's closed for renovation, so you'll have to figure out something else for a while.

Flash on the tea cups. The centripetal force would make for some interesting shots. Or is it centrifugal?


If it's spinning in the right direction you'll get a nice saucer effect, that's for sure...
 
kokomo61
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It was better as the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror. I think the WDW one is closed for renovation, too.

allears.netView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: TikTok has basically just become a conduit for the Chinese laughing at us, hasn't it?


Become?
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Somebody build a dangerous park called Passive Eugenics, please.
 
stevejovi
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Completed DISNEY trifecta FTW!!!
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They made a ride where you can just "opt out" of the safety measures after you're already on the ride?

How much money does Disney spend on lawyers per year, and will they give me 1/100 of that amount to explain to them how stupid this is?
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I suspect the actual amount of people "influenced by TikTok" and subsequently doing this is significantly less alarming in number than the article presumes.
 
Joey Jo Jo Jr Shabadu
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

kokomo61: It was better as the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror. I think the WDW one is closed for renovation, too.

[allears.net image 480x336]


Disagree. The Twilight Zone theme was novel for a while, but it was kind of stale.  They really did a good job of tying the GoTG characters/story into the update.


Not sure if it's undergone renovations since, but the WDW version was open a month ago.
 
Joey Jo Jo Jr Shabadu
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

quo vadimus: They made a ride where you can just "opt out" of the safety measures after you're already on the ride?


No, you can't opt out.  The restraint is just a standard seatbelt.  It seems the trend here is riders keeping the belt loose so they get lifted out of the seat more during the drop.
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

kokomo61: It was better as the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror. I think the WDW one is closed for renovation, too.

[allears.net image 480x336]


I think the WDW/Hollywood Studios one is going to stay Twilight Zone themed, though....  it's the Aerosmith themed Rock N Rollercoaster is going to get a GotG retheme.
 
baltimoreblonde
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Put a circuit in there that atuomatically e-stops the ride if a restraint is undone. Kill the fun.
 
Joey Jo Jo Jr Shabadu
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ReverendLoki: it's the Aerosmith themed Rock N Rollercoaster is going to get a GotG retheme.


The Aerosmith coast is just getting refurbished, not a re-theme.  There's a brand new GoTG roller coaster in Epcot.
 
hammettman
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: What happened to just whipping your titties out on Splash Flash Mountain?

Is that not fun anymore?


That's so old school.

Crotchless panties seen on topless blonde.
 
Slypork
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 257x556]

Trying to figure this one out


That's supposed to be Carina from the first GotG movie. She was a slave to the Collector.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

bigbadideasinaction: Solty Dog: doctorguilty: Sorelian's Ghost: What happened to just whipping your titties out on Splash Flash Mountain?

Is that not fun anymore?

It's closed for renovation, so you'll have to figure out something else for a while.

Flash on the tea cups. The centripetal force would make for some interesting shots. Or is it centrifugal?

If it's spinning in the right direction you'll get a nice saucer effect, that's for sure...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Somebody build a dangerous park called Passive Eugenics, please.


Isn't that what County fairs are for?
 
drxym
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It takes a special kind of stupid to deliberately undo safety equipment in a ride.
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Joey Jo Jo Jr Shabadu: quo vadimus: They made a ride where you can just "opt out" of the safety measures after you're already on the ride?

No, you can't opt out.  The restraint is just a standard seatbelt.  It seems the trend here is riders keeping the belt loose so they get lifted out of the seat more during the drop.


Ah, thanks. Subby misled me, the article was too vague. I had to go to reddit to confirm.

Something tells me that - horrible as it is - tik tok is not really to blame for this.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Slypork: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 257x556]

Trying to figure this one out

That's supposed to be Carina from the first GotG movie. She was a slave to the Collector.

[Fark user image 348x145]


She wasn't a slave she was just a non-unionized minimum wage worker, but I can see why you might be confused.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This would seem to be one of those self-correcting problems.
Seat belts aren't the sort of thing you skip out on twice.
 
