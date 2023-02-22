 Skip to content
(Guardian)   The novel "Generation X" turns 30. The author on how generational trashing is eternal: "It's been entertaining for me to see the exact same venom that was thrown at Gen X being thrown at millennials"   (theguardian.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because it's people. Soylent Green is people....
no that's not right....

Yeah, these problems are more about time periods and projection than anything.

Also Americans HATE criticism because of their egos.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, Hippies, Beats, GenX, Millenials, are never meant to describe all members of an age group in a certain era. That's another thing people get wrong. It goes back to the toxic American ego.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In before some kid tells us boomers to die.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Older people hate younger people because they wish they had the youthful body and the wisdom or experience of their years in the same package.

At least I do. Not hate for me... Envy. I envy that they have those strong able bodies, but i know most of them will make the same f*ck ups I did along the way.

Took me this long to figure out what all the older people were trying to tell me when I was young. Enjoy it, it doesn't last.

I try to say that to the young people I know without sounding like an old f*ck like the ones I ignored.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The Lost Generation got called that from a Hemmingway quote, Greatest Generation for defeating Hitler and fascism, Silent Generation because they were the silent majority, Baby Boomers, duh...

I just hope they retroactively rename some of these last few generations - It's not as if Gen X was called that because there were a Gen V and a Gen W preceding it.  Gen Y got renamed immediately.

It's just lazy to go to Gen Z and Gen Alpha.

/how  about Generation TikTok Challenge and Generation Environmental Disaster?
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Yeah, but unlike Gen X the Millennials deserve it.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Meh.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
You can find books and movies that were made by older generations that shiat on the Boomers. Blackboard Jungle from 1955 is all about kids of the day having no respect.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
My Gen X take on millennials is that they are you know like whatever, man.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I read his other one where they worked for Microsoft and all looked up to the wise and mercurial "Bill".
 
buster_v
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
For the record, I always thought that the Millenials were going to do great things.

I hadn't counted on the Baby Boomers (in cahoots with my own generation) would give society the thorough farking over that they have.

/Gen xer
//I love you
///but get off my lawn anyway
 
Wessoman
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Warthog: Yeah, but unlike Gen X the Millennials deserve it.


The richer ones do. Poor millenials (the majority), not so much.

Say what you will about generations, but the rich/poor generational divide really started to be noticeable with the millenials.  Poor millenials feel like an extension of generation X, while rich millenials fail upwards (See Dunham, Lena, Pewdiepie, etc.).
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

buravirgil: [Fark user image image 480x382]


i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I don't see many Xers trashing millennials.  More like sympathy shrugs. But whatever.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Never trust anyone over 30, maaaaan.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Teenage angst has paid off well.
Now I'm bored and old.

/RIP Kurt
 
foo monkey
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

buster_v: For the record, I always thought that the Millenials were going to do great things.


What changed your mind?
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Gen X still has the best music. Check and mate.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I loved this book when I first read it at (I think) 16.  It was the early 90s.

I reread it about 8 years ago.  It is fun in many ways, specifically the definitions and cartoons on the margins.   However, the criticism he lobs at older people sound identical to the criticisms lobbed at Gen X now.  Also, the characters are so damn "introspective".  It's annoying, but in another sense that's also very twentysomething.  Twentysomethings always feel that their experiences are new and unique.

But I think he gets that.  Coupland is a very sharp guy.  I'm glad that he states that generational distinctions are mostly done for marketing.  I'd add that they've become horoscopes.  Everyone sees themselves in descriptions of their own generations and says "You are such a Boomer/Capricorn" to the descriptions that aren't supposed to be about them.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Yeah, but Millennials deserved it.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"No one told you when to run,
You missed the starting gun..."
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

grokca: In before some kid tells us boomers to die.


Ok boomer 🙄
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: I don't see many Xers trashing millennials.  More like sympathy shrugs. But whatever.


I agree. It's still the baby boomers who are pulling up the ladder behind them, now going after trying to end Social Security and Medicare (but sunsetting it, so they can be the last generation to receive it) so they can get tax cuts.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Because it's people. Soylent Green is people....
no that's not right....

Yeah, these problems are more about time periods and projection than anything.

Also Americans HATE criticism because of their egos.


It's not about "time periods" either. These same complaints have existed for all time periods. It's actually about how humans on average have really poor self-awareness.

https://www.bbc.com/worklife/article/20171003-proof-that-people-have-always-complained-about-young-adults
 
Cheron
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Let me tell you from experience that nothing makes you cringe more on the inside than being introduced somewhere as a voice of a generation

I'm the voice of gen x. If you have any questions I'll be in the corner pitting boomers an millennials
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Self-Admiring, Emaciated Fribbles"
In Paris Fashion: A Cultural History, Valerie Steele published a letter sent to Town and Countrymagazine in November 1771 by a reader who wanted to get something off of his chest:

"Whither are the manly vigor and athletic appearance of our forefathers flown? Can these be their legitimate heirs? Surely, no; a race of effeminate, self-admiring, emaciated fribbles can never have descended in a direct line from the heroes of Potiers and Agincourt ..."

I love this list.  https://www.mentalfloss.com/article/52209/15-historical-complaints-about-young-people-ruining-everything I have it bookmarked.
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
As a painter, I've found that imitating a style common merely ten years before my birth nearly impossible. One minute, every illustration looks one particular way. A few years later, it's impossible to capture that look, even with the exact same tools. Something, probably just time and mutual adaptation, alienates us not only from others across time, but also from ourselves.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Took me this long to figure out what all the older people were trying to tell me when I was young. Enjoy it, it doesn't last.

I try to say that to the young people I know without sounding like an old f*ck like the ones I ignored.


sometimes things like this are best expressed in song...

Where Does The Time Go?
Youtube AjcacMO8aV4
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: cretinbob: Because it's people. Soylent Green is people....
no that's not right....

Yeah, these problems are more about time periods and projection than anything.

Also Americans HATE criticism because of their egos.

It's not about "time periods" either. These same complaints have existed for all time periods. It's actually about how humans on average have really poor self-awareness.

https://www.bbc.com/worklife/article/20171003-proof-that-people-have-always-complained-about-young-adults


Yep.  I found myself ranting about kids these days when I turned 40.  Ain't no force on earth as smugly self confident as a 40 year old man who's starting to lose control of his life.

I hope that if I ever get like that again, someone smacks me.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: kmgenesis23: I don't see many Xers trashing millennials.  More like sympathy shrugs. But whatever.

I agree. It's still the baby boomers who are pulling up the ladder behind them, now going after trying to end Social Security and Medicare (but sunsetting it, so they can be the last generation to receive it) so they can get tax cuts.


No, that's just Republicans.  Matt Gaetz and and Margerine Trailer are both on record with wanting cuts to SS and Medicare.

This needs to be understood by all young people:  the death of Boomers will not save you.

It will not end America's obsession with guns.  It will not end racism.  It will not usher in liberal policy by default.

The Proud Boys are not Boomers.  Lauren Boebert and Madison Cawthorn are not Boomers.  Charlie Kirk and Friends are not Boomers.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Pestifer: As a painter, I've found that imitating a style common merely ten years before my birth nearly impossible. One minute, every illustration looks one particular way. A few years later, it's impossible to capture that look, even with the exact same tools. Something, probably just time and mutual adaptation, alienates us not only from others across time, but also from ourselves.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: cretinbob: Because it's people. Soylent Green is people....
no that's not right....

Yeah, these problems are more about time periods and projection than anything.

Also Americans HATE criticism because of their egos.

It's not about "time periods" either. These same complaints have existed for all time periods. It's actually about how humans on average have really poor self-awareness.

https://www.bbc.com/worklife/article/20171003-proof-that-people-have-always-complained-about-young-adults


Tldr Young punks never learn
 
Wessoman
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Gen X still has the best music. Check and mate.


THIS.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marshal Tito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Maybe one day we'll treat the extreme left and extreme right like racist grandparents you only see once or twice a year. Whatever you do, don't bring up Greta Thunberg or vaccines."

Nice false equivalence. fark right off with that.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: mongbiohazard: cretinbob: Because it's people. Soylent Green is people....
no that's not right....

Yeah, these problems are more about time periods and projection than anything.

Also Americans HATE criticism because of their egos.

It's not about "time periods" either. These same complaints have existed for all time periods. It's actually about how humans on average have really poor self-awareness.

https://www.bbc.com/worklife/article/20171003-proof-that-people-have-always-complained-about-young-adults

Yep.  I found myself ranting about kids these days when I turned 40.  Ain't no force on earth as smugly self confident as a 40 year old man who's starting to lose control of his life.

I hope that if I ever get like that again, someone smacks me.


When I heard my millennial brother in law tell me 5 or 10 years ago that "no one makes new good music any more" I almost lost it.

Yes, they do. I explained it was the same shiat the generation before me used to say, and the same thing I'd heard Gen X'ers say, and it was bullshiat all those times too. You're just not hearing about it anymore because you're older and your habits changed, so you're more set in the music you grew up with and not really looking that much for new music, and you aren't exposed to it as much any more.

It's self-centeredness. Elders in ancient Greece were literally making the same complaints about "these youth today" that we make now in the year 2023. Its always been bullshiat. Most people just can't be objective about it.
 
electricjebus [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Personally, I'm just glad that after 30 or so years people are finally realizing that millennials aren't the young adults anymore, some of us are middle aged.

Also, while I do understand the desire to categorize people in part based on the world they grew up in, which does change over time, putting a precise date on it is ridiculous.  I always get a kick out of the fight between Gen X and Millennials because my older sister is just on the other side of that line and is technically Gen X.

So I apparently have more in common with people who don't even remember the Soviet Union than I do with my slightly older sister who apparently has more in common with people who were becoming young adults when we were both children in the 80's.

Again, I get the point, but putting a precise date on it shows just how absurd the idea of generations are.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Does he have an answer as to why so many zoomers have broccoli head hairdos?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ObscureNameHere: "No one told you when to run,
You missed the starting gun..."


Fark user imageView Full Size



This March, that song will be 50 years old.

How ironic.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

macadamnut: I read his other one where they worked for Microsoft and all looked up to the wise and mercurial "Bill".


That was Microserfs, and the title alone suggests that not "all" of them considered Gates to be a genius.

Both it and Generation X are excellent works that do a fantastic job of capturing the zeitgeist of an era.
 
brilett
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Pestifer: As a painter, I've found that imitating a style common merely ten years before my birth nearly impossible. One minute, every illustration looks one particular way. A few years later, it's impossible to capture that look, even with the exact same tools. Something, probably just time and mutual adaptation, alienates us not only from others across time, but also from ourselves.


It's interesting having finally reached the age to notice when they get things from the past wrong. Like not knowing the reason a thing was done the way it was. Or that the past bleeds into the future, the music is not all top 40 all the time and definitely not hits that stand for all time, ditto for all the art that is swept away or all the pop culture detritus.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Gen X is lazy!"
"Millennials are lazy!"
"Gen Z is lazy!"

No. What people mean is that "Young people are lazy!" (or whatever)

And young people are "lazy" (or whatever) in every generation.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

grokca: In before some kid tells us boomers to die.


die boomer. you farked us over
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

foo monkey: buster_v: For the record, I always thought that the Millenials were going to do great things.

What changed your mind?


Reality? Systemic rot doesn't go away because a bunch of kids are born.

Gen Z is going to be just as useless as millenials. And the next one.

The only way that changes is a tipping point is finally reached and bloody violence happens.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Fano: the music is not all top 40 all the time and definitely not hits that stand for all time, ditto for all the art that is swept away or all the pop culture detritus.


I was in the supermarket yesterday and Paul Simon's You Can Call Me Al came blasting over the PA. Now, I remember that song when it came out.

Standing in line, the song ends and the guy behind me is whistling the melody.

Me: Catchy tune huh?
Guy: Yeah, kinda sticks in your head
Me: I think it's amazing when you hear a song from your past.
Guy: It will be a frozen day in hell, when I hear Metalica played in a supermarket.
Me: Oh, give it some time.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: macadamnut: I read his other one where they worked for Microsoft and all looked up to the wise and mercurial "Bill".

That was Microserfs, and the title alone suggests that not "all" of them considered Gates to be a genius.

Both it and Generation X are excellent works that do a fantastic job of capturing the zeitgeist of an era.


Yes.  I read Microserfs twice.  It's my favorite of his books.  Bill was not wise and mercurial and someone to be looked up to.  He was considered aloof and distant.  Like a God that you didn't understand and loomed above you.  He was not menacing, but not benevolent either.  They knew where his office was on campus and wondered if he looked down upon them as they walked below him.  He doesn't even exist as a character in the story.  He's just an always present force around you at Microsoft.

The characters were all high paid engineers, but 4 or 5 of them rented a shared house because they couldn't afford a home in Seattle's high cost year 1995 real estate.  They were Microserfs.
 
