 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Apparently Olive Oyl decided to become a barista as her second act   (bbc.com) divider line
15
    More: Strange, Cream, Olive oil, Coffee, Espresso, Plant milk, Plant, Olive, Italy  
•       •       •

1062 clicks; posted to Main » and Food » on 22 Feb 2023 at 7:05 AM (2 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Isn't going to a Starbucks in Italy like going to a Dominos pizza in Italy?
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Adding a natural laxative to a diuretic drink what could possibly go wrong.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Che cazzo?!
🧐
 
zeroflight222 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Isn't going to a Starbucks in Italy like going to a Dominos pizza in Italy?


Yeah, but you won't find the various abominations of drinks anywhere else over there, only actual coffee. So they'll probably do fine with the tourist crowd.

/Caramel pumpkin spice latte with oat milk and 6 pumps of skinny mocha
// ^ made up, I don't even drink coffee
/// except maybe an espresso once in a blue moon
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Isn't going to a Starbucks in Italy like going to a Dominos pizza in Italy?


underneath is a bbc link  mentioning the franchise ending Italian locations due to covid
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alechemist: Adding a natural laxative to a diuretic drink what could possibly go wrong.


Warning:  may cause restlessness, insomnia, headaches, dizziness, elevated heart rate, dehydration, anxiety, dependency, and oily anal discharge.
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Halfabee64: alechemist: Adding a natural laxative to a diuretic drink what could possibly go wrong.

Warning:  may cause restlessness, insomnia, headaches, dizziness, elevated heart rate, dehydration, anxiety, dependency, and oily anal discharge.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mattgsx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Isn't going to a Starbucks in Italy like going to a Dominos pizza in Italy?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's cute that Italians think they make the best coffee. Just because they use Italian words in the coffee business doesn't mean Italians are the masters of the bean.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: It's cute that Italians think they make the best coffee. Just because they use Italian words in the coffee business doesn't mean Italians are the masters of the bean.


thanks for that, now i'll be refitting the lyrics to "Master of the House, the Keeper of the Inn" to fit coffee all day long. this is how exactlyGeorge Costanza died.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
the master of the mug-
the keeper of the bean-
the man you gotta go you when you want your caffeine!
thanks a lot, WilderKWight,i hope you sleep like a baby!!
 
Katwang
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I will install pay toilets with a sliding price scale depending on urgency. I will be filthy rich!
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Starbucks' mission statement:  "We will sell any liquid except actual real drinkable coffee."
 
drxym
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Isn't going to a Starbucks in Italy like going to a Dominos pizza in Italy?


Dominos absolutely tanked in Italy. Not surprising really. Starbucks should too especially if they're selling olive oil drinks.
 
Fano
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
When the Pope went to Mount Olive, Popeye shot him.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.