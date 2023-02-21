 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Idiots abusing animal drug suffer really nasty side effects. Plot twist: not livestock dewormer this time   (nypost.com) divider line
‘’ 6 hours ago  
 VICE had a good documentary about it some years ago when it was largely just a Puerto Rican phenomenon.  A quick google shows that they've been covering it ever since then, if you want go in a little deeper.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yikes, skin rot?  They should treat that with

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, at least we all know what Tucker Carlson will talk about in the A-block tonight.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have a rule... if it's a drug a purchase for the research lab, I'm not putting that sh*t in my veins.

Seriously, they are f*cking with the worst of drugs, man. Really stupid.

Have fun.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is that stuff related to the Russian synthetic heroin krodile?
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alechemist: Is that stuff related to the Russian synthetic heroin krodile?


no. Krokodil is endemic to nations that sell codine over the counter.

It is not the drug that causes such horrible injection injuries, but rather the impurities in production. We essentially see the same stuff and meth addicts who shoot up whatever they get out of their shake and bake bottle.

However, this being the New York post, I now doubt the existence of xylazine, heroin, and fentanyl.
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cronenberg movie antiviral doesn't seem so weird now.
 
Sam's Club Sandwich
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just watch any YouTube video of Kensington Ave. in Philadelphia and you will see what tranq is about and what it does to people. Ultimately it's just sad.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe we should pass it around to the Christian Nationalist community.
 
Thoreny
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA

People with substance use disorders who get hooked on the zombifying drug believe the emerging substance killed "any kind of joy" that came with getting high.


Perhaps you should stick with alcohol or marijuana instead of buying dirty stuff on the street.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the number of people who read the article is surprisingly low, even for fark
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somehow this is China and Mexico's fault.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just say ,no.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Hey check it out, this drug gives you a horrible high, and causes your arms to fall off. "
'Fark no'
"Only costs 5 bucks."
'... I'll take 3 hits.'
 
tuxq
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I've got 95 problems, but an ashy smudge ain't one
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tuxq
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
dammit wrong thread.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Thoreny: FTA

People with substance use disorders who get hooked on the zombifying drug believe the emerging substance killed "any kind of joy" that came with getting high.


Perhaps you should stick with alcohol or marijuana instead of buying dirty stuff on the street.


most people who abuse opioids got hooked because of following their doctor's prescription.

Most people on the street are also self-medicating because of their concurrent mental health problems.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's sad that all of you believe this hack reporting and are fooled by pictures of homeless people mid-stumble being sold as examples of some "zombie" drug. This is all bull#### hyped up by bad editors trying to capitalize on the popularity of "The Last of Us" and renewed zombie apocalypse talk in pop culture.

Does the drug exist? Yes. Is everyone using it? No. Is it making hordes of "scary" homeless people and BIPOC wander around your city like zombies? NO. Is it being used to cut nasty drugs that have plenty of bad side-effects of their own? Yes, as it has been for a very long time. Is recreational drug use a risky behavior? Yes, always has been, even back when your great-great-grandma was quietly addicted to Laudanum and your great-great-grandpa was drinking high-octane hooch made in a tub in the garage. Panicking about it has never been the proper course of action.

Stop believing the sensationalist lies of a tabloid rag that isn't fit to wipe your virtual behind with.
 
Hagbardr
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I live in Philly and contamination from bad animal tranquilizer is keeping me from using good animal tranquilizer.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

tuxq: the number of people who read the article is surprisingly low, even for fark


Doesn't help its a NYPost article.
 
drwiki [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: alechemist: Is that stuff related to the Russian synthetic heroin krodile?

no. Krokodil is endemic to nations that sell codine over the counter.

It is not the drug that causes such horrible injection injuries, but rather the impurities in production. We essentially see the same stuff and meth addicts who shoot up whatever they get out of their shake and bake bottle.

However, this being the New York post, I now doubt the existence of xylazine, heroin, and fentanyl.


In this case it's the drug. It causes vasoconstriction and skin necrosis. So far I haven't seen any "new" skin ulcers. Just the usual stuff from people missing veins with cheap meth or unsterile product/supplies/technique.

Around here everything is cross-cut with research benzo analogs (e.g. etizolam) which also supress breathing and don't respond to narcan. The benzo reversal agent (flumazenil) can precipitate seizures which are then pretty hard to treat without a working benzo pathway so it won't ever be as safe or easy to use as narcan. Also, our replacement treatments that reduce risk of relapse and overdose and keep people out of withdrawal don't cover benzo withdrawal so it's way harder to keep people comfortable enough to avoid relapse.

/Don't do drugs, kids.
//It's time for safer supply programs.
///when we have them, keep marketing out of it FFS. No one should make money on this or it will get worse.
////Rare 4th slashie: Fark the Sacklers with a rusty rake.
 
Thoreny
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Thoreny: FTA

People with substance use disorders who get hooked on the zombifying drug believe the emerging substance killed "any kind of joy" that came with getting high.


Perhaps you should stick with alcohol or marijuana instead of buying dirty stuff on the street.

most people who abuse opioids got hooked because of following their doctor's prescription.

Most people on the street are also self-medicating because of their concurrent mental health problems.


Substance abuse is a compulsion. In the end it really does not matter what the substance is just as long as the person who has substance abuse issues is using a substance. Physical addiction to a substance such as opioids can be overcome in a few days. It is the compulsion to use which is the biggest problem for folks.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: alechemist: Is that stuff related to the Russian synthetic heroin krodile?

no. Krokodil is endemic to nations that sell codine over the counter.

It is not the drug that causes such horrible injection injuries, but rather the impurities in production. We essentially see the same stuff and meth addicts who shoot up whatever they get out of their shake and bake bottle.

However, this being the New York post, I now doubt the existence of xylazine, heroin, and fentanyl.


Thanks.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Thoreny: hardinparamedic: Thoreny: FTA

People with substance use disorders who get hooked on the zombifying drug believe the emerging substance killed "any kind of joy" that came with getting high.


Perhaps you should stick with alcohol or marijuana instead of buying dirty stuff on the street.

most people who abuse opioids got hooked because of following their doctor's prescription.

Most people on the street are also self-medicating because of their concurrent mental health problems.

Substance abuse is a compulsion. In the end it really does not matter what the substance is just as long as the person who has substance abuse issues is using a substance. Physical addiction to a substance such as opioids can be overcome in a few days. It is the compulsion to use which is the biggest problem for folks.


And? All of that means jack shiat to the person who has been functional on the opiates that their doctors told them would help them Heal better and were prescribed in excessively large amounts.

Or people who for decades were sold on the idea it would make them functional in spite of their back injury, joint injury, chronic disease, arthritis, etc.

All of it also means jack shiat to the people who can't even get reliable shelter at night, let alone a safe and reliable place to get socioeconomic help, mental healthcare, and rehabilitation services that don't dump them back into the same socioeconomic disaster and peer group they left.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

drwiki: hardinparamedic: alechemist: Is that stuff related to the Russian synthetic heroin krodile?

no. Krokodil is endemic to nations that sell codine over the counter.

It is not the drug that causes such horrible injection injuries, but rather the impurities in production. We essentially see the same stuff and meth addicts who shoot up whatever they get out of their shake and bake bottle.

However, this being the New York post, I now doubt the existence of xylazine, heroin, and fentanyl.

In this case it's the drug. It causes vasoconstriction and skin necrosis. So far I haven't seen any "new" skin ulcers. Just the usual stuff from people missing veins with cheap meth or unsterile product/supplies/technique.

Around here everything is cross-cut with research benzo analogs (e.g. etizolam) which also supress breathing and don't respond to narcan. The benzo reversal agent (flumazenil) can precipitate seizures which are then pretty hard to treat without a working benzo pathway so it won't ever be as safe or easy to use as narcan. Also, our replacement treatments that reduce risk of relapse and overdose and keep people out of withdrawal don't cover benzo withdrawal so it's way harder to keep people comfortable enough to avoid relapse.

/Don't do drugs, kids.
//It's time for safer supply programs.
///when we have them, keep marketing out of it FFS. No one should make money on this or it will get worse.
////Rare 4th slashie: Fark the Sacklers with a rusty rake.


we're seeing a lot of non-fentanyl opiate analogues and P chemicals like Isotonitazene hitting the streets around our location. We're seeing people taking up to 10mg of naloxone just to get initial effect of improved respiratory drive.
 
crzybtch
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Maybe I am just an old coont, but I am getting to the point that if people choose to do anything more than alcohol or marijuana, that they just need to go into it knowing that it will ruin their life.  And I guess if they want to ruin their life, let them?

I guess I am just angry and frustrated with people who will try any damned thing available to get high.

I feel like no one is accountable for their own actions any more.  How do you shoot heroin without knowing from the first time that you will be an addict?  How do you use fentanyl without knowing it will probably kill you?

Getting sick of stupid.
 
YixilTesiphon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Thoreny: FTA

People with substance use disorders who get hooked on the zombifying drug believe the emerging substance killed "any kind of joy" that came with getting high.


Perhaps you should stick with alcohol or marijuana instead of buying dirty stuff on the street.

most people who abuse opioids got hooked because of following their doctor's prescription.

Most people on the street are also self-medicating because of their concurrent mental health problems.


Right, the rich addicts take SEPTA Regional Rail from the suburbs and get off the train at North Broad.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's a substance that is put into desirable drugs by unscrupulous dealers. Clearly, it's the fault of the user.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

crzybtch: How do you shoot heroin without knowing from the first time that you will be an addict?  How do you use fentanyl without knowing it will probably kill you?


As a drug abuser myself, Pot, nothing else, I can say that out of all the years I've been doing it, never once did it occur to me to try heroin. The thought never enters the mind. Lots of people say pot is a gateway drug. I can see that, only when pot isn't available people seek other methods to get a high.

Some people are more adventurous or maybe they need heroin to calm down an oxy habit or something.
But yes for the most part, why would anyone even consider taking a chemical that will ultimately change your life and not for the better.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

crzybtch: Maybe I am just an old coont, but I am getting to the point that if people choose to do anything more than alcohol or marijuana, that they just need to go into it knowing that it will ruin their life.  And I guess if they want to ruin their life, let them?

I guess I am just angry and frustrated with people who will try any damned thing available to get high.

I feel like no one is accountable for their own actions any more.  How do you shoot heroin without knowing from the first time that you will be an addict?  How do you use fentanyl without knowing it will probably kill you?

Getting sick of stupid.


Because the majority of people who use opioids didn't start out that way. Since an effort was made after 2015 to more in-depth study the causative factors behind the opioid epidemic, what we've found is that between 70% and 90% of users depending on the study in question started with prescribed opioids. The days of people becoming hooked for recreational use reasons are largely in the past.

I mean for Christ sakes, we're turning grandpa and grandma Into opioid addicts from outpatient procedures.

There are even certain conditions now that we can outright predict someone will become opioid abuse dependent (arthritis, sickle cell anemia, disc-based disorders of the back)

The problem that we are dealing with is that for years Pharma companies like Purdue pushed opioids on numerous patient populations as a way of maintaining quality of life and productivity of life, even to the point where they labeled addiction as just a sign they needed more medication to maintain their functionality.

We can talk about compulsion, we can talk about Freewill, we can talk about choice all we want. But until we talk about the root of the opioid epidemic, which is pushing highly addictive medical treatments on to disadvantaged and disenfranchised populations, as a way to maintain their life, We're not going to get to the root issue at hand.

Addiction is a social economic disease, just as much as it is a medical issue. You can take someone in rehab them all they want and whatever Cito scientific high priced celebrity backs program you want. You dumped them back where they came from in the same pier group with the same problems, and nothing changes

That fix is going to be a lot harder than simply making morality based judgement and telling people they just need to choose "not to be high"
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If only Huey Lewis' list of requirements had been more exhaustive.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

YixilTesiphon: hardinparamedic: Thoreny: FTA

People with substance use disorders who get hooked on the zombifying drug believe the emerging substance killed "any kind of joy" that came with getting high.


Perhaps you should stick with alcohol or marijuana instead of buying dirty stuff on the street.

most people who abuse opioids got hooked because of following their doctor's prescription.

Most people on the street are also self-medicating because of their concurrent mental health problems.

Right, the rich addicts take SEPTA Regional Rail from the suburbs and get off the train at North Broad.


No, the rich ones live in Florida
 
