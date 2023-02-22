 Skip to content
(MSN)   Cop forces a woman to have sex with him after arresting her for a traffic stop, and gives her HIV. Jury acquits him of 1st and 2nd degree rape charges but hey, he DOES get the max for the having sex with a suspect in custody, 3 years   (msn.com) divider line
lizaardvark
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Let's pretend this isn't Fox News for a minute, and not outright lie in the titles. The cop has HIV. There is no mention as to whether the woman got it, which would be highly unlikely for a one-time exposure.
 
Olthoi
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Good thing she didn't claim he violated her civil rights, or he would have been walking free with qualified immunity.
 
adam6464
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The jury "didn't agree with" the rape charges.

"Hey, he said have sex with me or I will arrest you.  She had a choice!"

No consideration of the fact that nobody, especially cops, should say or do such a thing.  Stupid ass jury.
 
