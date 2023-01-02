 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Andrew Tate gets to spend more time finding out   (theguardian.com) divider line
24
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's a goons deed in a weary world. Happy to see someone find out for once.
 
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I know he is innocent until proven guilty.

But that dude is guilty.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

August11: I know he is innocent until proven guilty.

But that dude is guilty.


Didn't he literally say he left the UK to go to Romania because the Romanians are easy to bribe and are okay with rape anyway?
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: August11: I know he is innocent until proven guilty.

But that dude is guilty.

Didn't he literally say he left the UK to go to Romania because the Romanians are easy to bribe and are okay with rape anyway?


He's never leaving. You don't publicly humiliate a country like that and get to go home.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The idea of this swaggering, chinless asshole rotting away in a Romanian jail while the rest of the world moves on without him is just delightful to me.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I wonder how many pints of jizzz he has to poop back out every day?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm not normally one for divine vengeful punishment. There's nothing in Dante's Inferno that's close to fitting this guy's crimes.
 
Not again 5
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That is the most....unflattering... picture of him, ever.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

August11: I know he is innocent until proven guilty.

But that dude is guilty.


He's only "innocent until proven guilty" in AMERICA.

Tough-Guy Tate is in Romania, and he's finding out that the rules are different there.
 
Smurfnazi420 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I've got family on Facebook who say this is proof he's actually innocent.
JFC
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Can't wait for the repeat extension in 30 days.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
bad boys bad boys whatcha gonna do
whatcha gonna do when Greta comes for you
 
kling_klang_bed
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
He would have probably been able to get release, if he wasn't intimidating his victims.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Smurfnazi420: I've got family on Facebook who say this is proof he's actually innocent.
JFC


Hard to admit when their heroes turn out to be rapist scumbags. This means the person they liked, idolized, respected, shared posts with friends about how awesome this person is etc. What does that say about them?

Hard to believe Tate is anyone's hero, but this is the worst timeline so, not surprised.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I read that as "professional misogynist"
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Jon  Cryer has really gone to a dark place.
editors.dexerto.comView Full Size
 
someonelse
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Proof that you cannot create a chin out of thin air with just facial hair.
 
Muta
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Tate must be the fastest celebrity flameout I've ever witnessed.  I never heard of him until Day 1 when Tate posted something about  the number of cars he owned.  Day 2 he has a flame war with Gretchen Thurberg on Twitter.  On Day 3, he was arrested and his manufactured drama was over.

I wish more celebrities would follow in Andrew Tate's footsteps.
 
Muta
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: I read that as "professional misogynist"


That's how I read it too.
 
kling_klang_bed
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: bad boys bad boys whatcha gonna do
whatcha gonna do when Greta comes for you


Greta Gonna Getcha!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Guess they aren't done beating him
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Not again 5: That is the most....unflattering... picture of him, ever.


Odd that he didn't have his instagram photographer with him at that precise moment, lol. XD

His beef with Greta is beyond pathetic, too.
 
