(Twitter)   El Capita   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I wonder how many climbing routes that changes
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's La Capita.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You might want to take a closer look at the rubble from that once it is safe to do so as there is gold in them thar hills.

/golden mandarin oranges that is
//had ya going for second, huh?
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Which, for those of you that don't "Hablah Espan-yoll", means... The Capita
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kevinatilusa [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
DeCapitan?
 
Needlessly Complicated [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Subby you missed an obvious one:
"El Capitaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa..... *pffft*"
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
On the scale of corgi to Rhode Island, how much rock are we talkin' here?
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Giant rock falls, tabletop gamers seen fleeing as fast as they can.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Probably in honor of that free soloist who just beefed it at half dome.
 
gaspode
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I do love the 'oh my god how shocking' responses going around.

How do they think the cliffs got to looking like that in the first place?
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

gaspode: I do love the 'oh my god how shocking' responses going around.

How do they think the cliffs got to looking like that in the first place?


Obviously chuck norris was walking underground with the mole people and the rock was in the way so he just kicked it through the ceiling
 
philodough
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

gaspode: I do love the 'oh my god how shocking' responses going around.

How do they think the cliffs got to looking like that in the first place?


I take it more as, "holy banana peels I'm seeing it happen!"

I think we all know it happens. But seeing it change in an instant so dramatically right in front of you is another cool-ass story altogether.
 
gaspode
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

philodough: gaspode: I do love the 'oh my god how shocking' responses going around.

How do they think the cliffs got to looking like that in the first place?

I take it more as, "holy banana peels I'm seeing it happen!"

I think we all know it happens. But seeing it change in an instant so dramatically right in front of you is another cool-ass story altogether.


Couldnt agree more. Ive seen 'very concerning' and 'what is going on!' and 'anyone know why??' etc though and thats dumb.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I wonder how many climbing routes that changes


I had the same thought when I saw this.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
A giant section of rock broke off El Capitan in Yosemite today. As fall as I know, no one was hurt.

Amusingly a propos typo.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

kevinatilusa: DeCapitan?


Yo no soy marinero.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

philodough: gaspode: I do love the 'oh my god how shocking' responses going around.

How do they think the cliffs got to looking like that in the first place?

I take it more as, "holy banana peels I'm seeing it happen!"

I think we all know it happens. But seeing it change in an instant so dramatically right in front of you is another cool-ass story altogether.


Yeah. Most of the elements that make up my body were formed in the hearts of stars and spread by their supernova explosions. I know this, yet I don't want to experience it.
 
