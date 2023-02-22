 Skip to content
(Komo)   Man who was jailed for substation attack is appalled by lack of services   (komonews.com) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"I am suffering irreversible damage due to the FDC's lack of medical care

Imagine you were someone who relied on power to stay alive. Wouldn't that be a biatch to find some asshole had killed a bunch of substations and you suffered irreversible damage because of it.
 
ShutterGirl [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"One of men," ?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yeah, that guy can eat a dick. A frozen dick because there's no power to cook it.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's funny because his partner in crime has obviously cut a deal to testify against him.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Yeah, that guy can eat a dick. A frozen dick because there's no power to cook it.


A cocksicle.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Mr. Fuzzypaws: Yeah, that guy can eat a dick. A frozen dick because there's no power to cook it.

A cocksicle.



A salty cocksicle.
 
AnotherAussiefarker
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'd like to imagine opposing counsel's entire plan is just to say "Hey, you please stupid games, you win stupid prizes."

I have no sympathy for that tosspot. It all boils down to this dickwad. Had you not shot up a substation and denied power to people, you wouldn't have gone to jail, which as it is a well known fact, isn't a great place to be. You farked around, you found out. Live with it.
 
