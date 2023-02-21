 Skip to content
(VT Digger)   If only there was some kind of sensible healthcare system where people don't lose their health insurance and die due to corporate greed   (vtdigger.org) divider line
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shirley Jackson's "The Lottery"?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...it would be patently un-American.
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But United just wants that extra bit of profit, is this REALLY that bad?
 
x3lit3
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Reminds me of a story they ran on NOR tonight. Lady was diagnosed with cancer, lost her job because she missed too much work getting healthcare, which means she lost her insurance. She tried going to the ER to get treatment, but they said they couldn't do oncology stuff and she was stable. So, because she was dying slowly, she's just gonna die of something possibly curable (or at least remission).

I don't know the details of her situation, so don't yell at me.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Wait, no...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Which corporation, subby? Two thieves, arguing over the purse that they've stolen from their victim.
 
bigfatbuddhist
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Republicans have offered some intriguing solutions to the healthcare problems in this country:  Allow people to buy insurance across state lines provided they can get sick in both states.  Reduce the requirements to become a medical doctor to watching six episodes of Quincy.  Reduce the cost of prescription drugs by allowing citizens to make their own on their stove-tops.

And, remember any Republican healthcare bill will be a huge boon to medicine as it will provide medical students with more cadavers than they can use.
 
brigid_fitch
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
And to think, we almost had National Medicare over a decade ago, until Republicans helped create the Tea Party. " Nationalized healthcare is Socialism! Death panels! Government overreach! Impossible wait times!". Instead, were stuck with the ridiculous choice of fire quickly or go bankrupt.

I sell Medicare and STILL get people saying they can't change insurance because of a pre-existing condition. And, quite often, when I tell them Obamacare did away with that roadblock, they actually get INCENSED and won't change because they want nothing to do w/gov't-run "Socialist programs". I'm like, "You do realize you're on Medicare, right?". Typical answer: " What does that have to do with Obamacare??"
 
