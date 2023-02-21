 Skip to content
"In his quest for revival, pastor Greg Locke engages a diverse group of demon-slaying preachers to spark the most important awakening in church history." So ... The Avengers for evangelical exorcists?
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Why does this set off so many alarms in my head?
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sounds like they're getting woke.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We really aren't doing phrasing anymore?
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
HOW DO PEOPLE TAKE THIS BULL-ISH SERIOUSLY?! HOW?! FOR THE LOVE OF GOD, EXPLAIN IT TO ME.

/don't explain it to me
//keep your delusions to yourself
///third slashie for three
////FOURTH slashie!
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

HawgWild: HOW DO PEOPLE TAKE THIS BULL-ISH SERIOUSLY?! HOW?! FOR THE LOVE OF GOD, EXPLAIN IT TO ME.


They have to keep up the delusion that they're a clan of the righteous oppressed by all sides, speaking truth to power.  Because if they're not, they're just assholes, and they can't be that.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Chariset: HawgWild: HOW DO PEOPLE TAKE THIS BULL-ISH SERIOUSLY?! HOW?! FOR THE LOVE OF GOD, EXPLAIN IT TO ME.

They have to keep up the delusion that they're a clan of the righteous oppressed by all sides, speaking truth to power.  Because if they're not, they're just assholes, and they can't be that.


Who the devil are you to ignore a slashie?!
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
MAGA preacher goes Metal! [Greg Locke Remix]
Youtube jZFt9KUvYs8
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Diana Ross - I'm Coming Out
Youtube F-mjl63e0ms
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

HawgWild: HOW DO PEOPLE TAKE THIS BULL-ISH SERIOUSLY?! HOW?! FOR THE LOVE OF GOD, EXPLAIN IT TO ME.

/don't explain it to me
//keep your delusions to yourself
///third slashie for three
////FOURTH slashie!


Short version is that it's a social bubble that fulfills people's psychological needs.

The slightly longer version is, well...are you part of a niche subculture? Tabletop gaming, regional indie music scene, third party political party activism, local visual arts, etc? Take the level of comradery, in-jokes, and memes that nobody else gets, add in an your own private epistemology that gives you a way to rationalize that things are real because you feel they are, stop communicating meaningfully with anyone outside the subculture, and constantly tell each other that your subculture is the only thing of cosmic significance, and that's basically how.
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks for eating my paragraph breaks and making it unreadable, Fark. Gonna try again:

Martian_Astronomer: HawgWild: HOW DO PEOPLE TAKE THIS BULL-ISH SERIOUSLY?! HOW?! FOR THE LOVE OF GOD, EXPLAIN IT TO ME.

/don't explain it to me
//keep your delusions to yourself
///third slashie for three
////FOURTH slashie!

Short version is that it's a social bubble that fulfills people's psychological needs.

The slightly longer version is, well...are you part of a niche subculture? Tabletop gaming, regional indie music scene, third party political party activism, local visual arts, etc? Take the level of comradery, in-jokes, and memes that nobody else gets, add in an your own private epistemology that gives you a way to rationalize that things are real because you feel they are, stop communicating meaningfully with anyone outside the subculture, and constantly tell each other that your subculture is the only thing of cosmic significance, and that's basically how.

And, more interestingly, the variation within Christianity (and even within Evangelical, Fundamentalist, or Pentecostal Christianity) lets people write off lack of fulfillment or bad behavior in one church or subculture and bounce around until they find one that resonates with their own disposition. Some fundies enjoy being loud culture-warring assholes, and will find churches like this one. Some Pentecostals people believe that charitable work is a good way to get a captive audience for evangelism, and run a food pantry fully believing that Jesus will miraculously fix people's drug problems and make them stop being gay if they get saved. (I've seen this.) Some decide that demon possession is the cause of most problems in the world, and walk around casting demons out of everything. Some Evangelicals still have mainstream beliefs about the Bible and salvation but evangelize by throwing house party ragers. Some decide that real Christianity is more liberal, or more conservative, or more political, or less political, not so much by argument, but because of social persuasion or personal affinity.

The point is, if you have some attachment to the overall system, you can always write off all your past groups and hope that your next one will get it just right, without ever having to truly question "Hey, what if none of this is true?"

(People could write books about the full length answer, and in fact, they do.)

/ Raised Pentecostal
// Young-earth creationism, the Rapture, speaking in tongues, faith healing, casting out demons, all of it
/// In hindsight I still sometimes wonder how I could have possibly believed all that crap
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All y'all going to hell for not respecting the first slashie. ALL Y'ALL.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

HawgWild: All y'all going to hell for not respecting the first slashie. ALL Y'ALL.


When you have an even number of slashies, they cancel each other out.  It's just math.

In all fairness, none of us tried to 'explain' it within the context of the system.  In the context of the system, (deep breath) the world is utterly depraved and has been since the Fall of Adam; all social systems and human authorities are suspect and likely corrupt; the number of people who 'get it right' is a small but pure minority who suffer endless persecution by the world (and thus are marked out as the righteous); the 'real' Christians will ultimately be vindicated when Christ returns.

Outside the context of the system, they BELIEVE all this but they neither experience nor want to experience genuine martyrdom, so they drum up their grievances and find solidarity in feeling like victims.  If they were put to any real peril, they'd fold like a cheap suitcase.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Did they include that woman who shows off her holy powers by having wires lift her high above the stage just like Mary Martin in Peter Pan?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Weak sauce. I killed 666,666,665 demons in the last 13 years. I kill one more demon and God will give me a Get Out Of Hell Free card.

I'm gonna need it after all the shiat you Farkers post that makes me laugh. You glorious misanthropes.
 
mrparks
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Doom Guy he ain't.
 
Creidiki
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Also, copious amounts of crystal meth.
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
There can not be enough comments about "phrasing" and "grammar involving possessives of proper nouns that end in 's'" in this thread.
Please give me more, I'm waiting. 😮😦😧
 
