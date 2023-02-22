 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Strangest thing about this stolen car chase ending in a hydration break is there was a "bystander" on the highway   (cbsnews.com) divider line
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fly by night?
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Strangest thing about this... is there was a "bystander" on the highway

Dear Subby,

A bystander can be in a car, on a motorcycle, in a bus, whatever.  It's a non-participating witness.  It's not odd that there are other people on Los Angeles freeways.

Even if this was your point, "pedestrians" can be along many highways.  Not all highways are freeways like the one in TFA.  Take Hwy1 for example.

Lemme make your headline more interesting:

Strangest thing about this stolen car chase ending in a hydration break is there was a pedestrian "bystander" on the highway freeway

/but the pedestrian was apparently a transportation worker, so there is really no saving you here.

/I tried
 
