(MSN)   California cops go to the home of a "prohibited person" who is ineligible to own a gun by virtue of his mental illness to retrieve the firearm registered to him. They find a LOT more than A gun   (msn.com) divider line
39
    More: Scary, Felony, Rifle, Firearm, Domestic violence, Weapon, Law, California Attorney General, Los Angeles County, California  
•       •       •

949 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Feb 2023 at 11:38 PM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I can think of nothing better to do with all of what they confiscated than to ship it to Ukraine post haste.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A dramatisation of the incident.

Nicolas Doesn't Understand The West Country Accent | Hot Fuzz | Screen Bites
Youtube Hs-rgvkRfwc
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Deep State thugs infringing on a Patriot's rights!

/probably not even an exaggeration of what derpers would say
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Seems like an average collection for some farkers
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So how long until the courts rule that the law prohibiting him from having guns is unconstitutional and the cops have to give him back all of his guns?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

King Something: So how long until the courts rule that the law prohibiting him from having guns is unconstitutional and the cops have to give him back all of his guns?


Well, yeah. Those school kids aren't going to shoot themselves.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

edmo: King Something: So how long until the courts rule that the law prohibiting him from having guns is unconstitutional and the cops have to give him back all of his guns?

Well, yeah. Those school kids aren't going to shoot themselves.


Give it time. PTSD is a powerful force
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is awesome.  Let's do Texas next.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: King Something: So how long until the courts rule that the law prohibiting him from having guns is unconstitutional and the cops have to give him back all of his guns?

Well, yeah. Those school kids aren't going to shoot themselves.


Some of them do. Usually after they've shot everyone else they can, though.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a responsible California gun owner it's perfectly normal and reasonable to have...

FTA  "...including machine guns, silencers and tens of thousands of rounds of ammunition."

Never mind
 
FightDirector [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Usually, media outlets breathlessly report that some yahoo with 2 pistols, a rifle, and a few hundred rounds for each is a "arsenal".

This time, yeah, ok. This one actually qualifies as an arsenal. Particularly If what they are reporting as "machine guns" are, in fact, actually machine guns. 35,000 rounds across 23 guns isn't actually all that many per gun, but that's still a pretty solid absolute number.
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I wonder which mental health issues disqualify one from owning a gun. You obviously don't want anyone flying off the handle and shooting innocents, but you also don't want to disincentivize people from seeking care.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Has this upcountry degen made bail and dug up his ultra super seekrit secondary stash of weapons yet?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

FightDirector: Usually, media outlets breathlessly report that some yahoo with 2 pistols, a rifle, and a few hundred rounds for each is a "arsenal".

No, they don't.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

FightDirector: Usually, media outlets breathlessly report that some yahoo with 2 pistols, a rifle, and a few hundred rounds for each is a "arsenal".

This time, yeah, ok. This one actually qualifies as an arsenal. Particularly If what they are reporting as "machine guns" are, in fact, actually machine guns. 35,000 rounds across 23 guns isn't actually all that many per gun, but that's still a pretty solid absolute number.


I'm looking at that pic and don't see a machine gun.
 
Mr.Man
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If another mentally ill person has a gun it will negate this right?
 
shinji3i
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: FightDirector: Usually, media outlets breathlessly report that some yahoo with 2 pistols, a rifle, and a few hundred rounds for each is a "arsenal".

This time, yeah, ok. This one actually qualifies as an arsenal. Particularly If what they are reporting as "machine guns" are, in fact, actually machine guns. 35,000 rounds across 23 guns isn't actually all that many per gun, but that's still a pretty solid absolute number.

I'm looking at that pic and don't see a machine gun.



That's okay, it's understandable that you can't tell based on sight alone what meets the legal definition of "machine gun" in the United States. Here's a handy guide for you!

For the purposes of the National Firearms Act the term Machinegun means:
Any weapon which shoots, is designed to shoot, or can be readily restored to shoot, automatically more than one shot without manual reloading, by a single function of the trigger

https://www.atf.gov/firearms/firearms-guides-importation-verification-firearms-national-firearms-act-definitions-0
 
Fart And Smunny
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

edmo: King Something: So how long until the courts rule that the law prohibiting him from having guns is unconstitutional and the cops have to give him back all of his guns?

Well, yeah. Those school kids aren't going to shoot themselves.


Nah. Azusa's mostly not white kids.
 
Fart And Smunny
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Fart And Smunny: edmo: King Something: So how long until the courts rule that the law prohibiting him from having guns is unconstitutional and the cops have to give him back all of his guns?

Well, yeah. Those school kids aren't going to shoot themselves.

Nah. Azusa's mostly not white kids.


... that to say I agree - sorry.
 
darkmayo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: FightDirector: Usually, media outlets breathlessly report that some yahoo with 2 pistols, a rifle, and a few hundred rounds for each is a "arsenal".

This time, yeah, ok. This one actually qualifies as an arsenal. Particularly If what they are reporting as "machine guns" are, in fact, actually machine guns. 35,000 rounds across 23 guns isn't actually all that many per gun, but that's still a pretty solid absolute number.

I'm looking at that pic and don't see a machine gun.


26 U.S.C. § 5845(b) For the purposes of the National Firearms Act the term Machinegun means: Any weapon which shoots, is designed to shoot, or can be readily restored to shoot, automatically more than one shot without manual reloading, by a single function of the trigger.

Just because you don't see an M60 or a Vickers doesn't mean there isn't 4 machine guns in that photo.
 
adj_m
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

FightDirector: Usually, media outlets breathlessly report that some yahoo with 2 pistols, a rifle, and a few hundred rounds for each is a "arsenal".

This time, yeah, ok. This one actually qualifies as an arsenal. Particularly If what they are reporting as "machine guns" are, in fact, actually machine guns. 35,000 rounds across 23 guns isn't actually all that many per gun, but that's still a pretty solid absolute number.


A collection is a group of things. An "arsenal" is a collection of guns and/or military equipment. You can have small arsenals, and large arsenals. Yeah it's a scary sounding word, but 2 or more gun and it applies. Hopefully that helps sort out what's really important here.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

shinji3i: Red Shirt Blues: FightDirector: Usually, media outlets breathlessly report that some yahoo with 2 pistols, a rifle, and a few hundred rounds for each is a "arsenal".

This time, yeah, ok. This one actually qualifies as an arsenal. Particularly If what they are reporting as "machine guns" are, in fact, actually machine guns. 35,000 rounds across 23 guns isn't actually all that many per gun, but that's still a pretty solid absolute number.

I'm looking at that pic and don't see a machine gun.


That's okay, it's understandable that you can't tell based on sight alone what meets the legal definition of "machine gun" in the United States. Here's a handy guide for you!

For the purposes of the National Firearms Act the term Machinegun means:
Any weapon which shoots, is designed to shoot, or can be readily restored to shoot, automatically more than one shot without manual reloading, by a single function of the trigger

https://www.atf.gov/firearms/firearms-guides-importation-verification-firearms-national-firearms-act-definitions-0


So a glock rigged to go auto is a machine gun?
 
cmb53208
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Marksrevenge: I wonder which mental health issues disqualify one from owning a gun. You obviously don't want anyone flying off the handle and shooting innocents, but you also don't want to disincentivize people from seeking care.


50 states=50 different rules. And given all the separate counties/parishes/boroughs in those states, different interpretations of the rules; the only consistency in the US is the inconsistency.

Speaking of Wisconsin (where I lived for 31 years) those with mental illness could lose gun rights if they were a) forcibly committed AND b) a judge orders that the patient is barred from owning guns. Voluntarily coming into an emergency room with suicidal ideation and consenting to treatment of course isn't a commitment under Wisconsin law.

Again, other states=different laws AND each jurisdiction has to enforce. Again, no real consistency
 
indy_kid
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

King Something: So how long until the courts rule that the law prohibiting him from having guns is unconstitutional and the cops have to give him back all of his guns?


Destroy them before a court can rule, then use reverse cop math to pay him 1/10th the true value.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: FightDirector: Usually, media outlets breathlessly report that some yahoo with 2 pistols, a rifle, and a few hundred rounds for each is a "arsenal".

This time, yeah, ok. This one actually qualifies as an arsenal. Particularly If what they are reporting as "machine guns" are, in fact, actually machine guns. 35,000 rounds across 23 guns isn't actually all that many per gun, but that's still a pretty solid absolute number.

I'm looking at that pic and don't see a machine gun.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Mhmm, perhaps a few of them were modified for full auto?

That is a decent collection.
If only he'd remembered which gun he had registered, this never would've happened.
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: shinji3i: Red Shirt Blues: FightDirector: Usually, media outlets breathlessly report that some yahoo with 2 pistols, a rifle, and a few hundred rounds for each is a "arsenal".

This time, yeah, ok. This one actually qualifies as an arsenal. Particularly If what they are reporting as "machine guns" are, in fact, actually machine guns. 35,000 rounds across 23 guns isn't actually all that many per gun, but that's still a pretty solid absolute number.

I'm looking at that pic and don't see a machine gun.


That's okay, it's understandable that you can't tell based on sight alone what meets the legal definition of "machine gun" in the United States. Here's a handy guide for you!

For the purposes of the National Firearms Act the term Machinegun means:
Any weapon which shoots, is designed to shoot, or can be readily restored to shoot, automatically more than one shot without manual reloading, by a single function of the trigger

https://www.atf.gov/firearms/firearms-guides-importation-verification-firearms-national-firearms-act-definitions-0

So a glock rigged to go auto is a machine gun?


Technically yes. Probably a worse weapon than a legal semiautomatic one too.
 
Blathering Idjut
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: FightDirector: Usually, media outlets breathlessly report that some yahoo with 2 pistols, a rifle, and a few hundred rounds for each is a "arsenal".

This time, yeah, ok. This one actually qualifies as an arsenal. Particularly If what they are reporting as "machine guns" are, in fact, actually machine guns. 35,000 rounds across 23 guns isn't actually all that many per gun, but that's still a pretty solid absolute number.

I'm looking at that pic and don't see a machine gun.


img-s-msn-com.akamaized.netView Full Size


Who gives a fark?  This is a mental illness outside of the fact this knucklehead suffered from mental illness.
 
skyotter
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The guns didn't do anything wrong.  Imagine being called "illegal" just for existing.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

skyotter: The guns didn't do anything wrong.  Imagine being called "illegal" just for existing.


Fark user imageView Full Size


WAT?
 
indy_kid
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

FightDirector: 35,000 rounds across 23 guns isn't actually all that many per gun, but that's still a pretty solid absolute number.


Depending on the caliber of the guns involved, it might be about 1200 per gun. Some people shoot that much during a weekend at the gun range.

I used to handload ammo, and since the powder and primers are HAZMAT, I would order them in bulk, along with enough casings for all the powder and primers. Ordering enough for 10K rounds wasn't unusual. It's a standard HAZMAT fee whether it's 500 rounds or 5,000 so place a big order.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: skyotter: The guns didn't do anything wrong.  Imagine being called "illegal" just for existing.

[Fark user image image 464x256]

WAT?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That's an end of the world f*cking arsenal of guns right there
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
indy_kid
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Marksrevenge: I wonder which mental health issues disqualify one from owning a gun.


Previous suicide attempt.

Family or SO has taken out a protective order against you based on violence, addiction, etc.

Dissociative disorders, since you're not interacting with the outside world as a "normal" person would.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Aside from the whole ammosexual fetish, there is ZERO reason for anyone to own more than one or two guns ever.

These kind of collections are batshiat insane, regardless of the mental state of the owner.
 
olorin604
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Blathering Idjut: Red Shirt Blues: FightDirector: Usually, media outlets breathlessly report that some yahoo with 2 pistols, a rifle, and a few hundred rounds for each is a "arsenal".

This time, yeah, ok. This one actually qualifies as an arsenal. Particularly If what they are reporting as "machine guns" are, in fact, actually machine guns. 35,000 rounds across 23 guns isn't actually all that many per gun, but that's still a pretty solid absolute number.

I'm looking at that pic and don't see a machine gun.

[img-s-msn-com.akamaized.net image 850x478]

Who gives a fark?  This is a mental illness outside of the fact this knucklehead suffered from mental illness.


Just looking at the picture, you can't tell if it's a police seizure or just a run of the mill picture from a texan
 
indy_kid
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: FightDirector: Usually, media outlets breathlessly report that some yahoo with 2 pistols, a rifle, and a few hundred rounds for each is a "arsenal".

This time, yeah, ok. This one actually qualifies as an arsenal. Particularly If what they are reporting as "machine guns" are, in fact, actually machine guns. 35,000 rounds across 23 guns isn't actually all that many per gun, but that's still a pretty solid absolute number.

I'm looking at that pic and don't see a machine gun.


An AR-15 with a "Lightning Link" installed would qualify, and you wouldn't see it unless you opened the receiver.

Of course, you can buy drop-in full-auto parts on many websites. They are include the disclaimer to follow all NFA laws, etc., but no one is checking up to see if the buyer is a prohibited person.

It doesn't take much to convert an AR to full-auto. There are also "switches" that replace the back plate on a Glock pistol that will make it full-auto.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Red Shirt Blues: FightDirector: Usually, media outlets breathlessly report that some yahoo with 2 pistols, a rifle, and a few hundred rounds for each is a "arsenal".

This time, yeah, ok. This one actually qualifies as an arsenal. Particularly If what they are reporting as "machine guns" are, in fact, actually machine guns. 35,000 rounds across 23 guns isn't actually all that many per gun, but that's still a pretty solid absolute number.

I'm looking at that pic and don't see a machine gun.


I am be-f*cking-dazzled by your visual acuity if you can see if they are, or are not, from that picture, when the difference in a "machine gun" or is the pin for the auto-sear.
 
indy_kid
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Red Shirt Blues: shinji3i: Red Shirt Blues: FightDirector: Usually, media outlets breathlessly report that some yahoo with 2 pistols, a rifle, and a few hundred rounds for each is a "arsenal".

This time, yeah, ok. This one actually qualifies as an arsenal. Particularly If what they are reporting as "machine guns" are, in fact, actually machine guns. 35,000 rounds across 23 guns isn't actually all that many per gun, but that's still a pretty solid absolute number.

I'm looking at that pic and don't see a machine gun.


That's okay, it's understandable that you can't tell based on sight alone what meets the legal definition of "machine gun" in the United States. Here's a handy guide for you!

For the purposes of the National Firearms Act the term Machinegun means:
Any weapon which shoots, is designed to shoot, or can be readily restored to shoot, automatically more than one shot without manual reloading, by a single function of the trigger

https://www.atf.gov/firearms/firearms-guides-importation-verification-firearms-national-firearms-act-definitions-0

So a glock rigged to go auto is a machine gun?


Technically, a "submachine gun", since it fires pistol ammo. A true machine gun uses rifle ammo.
 
