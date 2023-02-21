 Skip to content
(Jerusalem Post)   Corgi-sized meteor as heavy as 4 baby elephants hit Texas. Screw you metric system   (jpost.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Megatons of TNT or it wasn't nearly big enough.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
When do they get their power back?
 
Nailed to the perch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Large boulder the size of a small boulder unavailable for comment.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How many Beard-Seconds was it traveling?  I don't remember the wiffle-to-banana conversion for that kind of speed and distance.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is that in baby African elephants, or baby Indian elephants?
 
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's right, this ain't no thirty-eight liter hiat.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How the hell does something the size of a Corgi weigh more than a hundred pounds?  Unless we're talking embryonic baby elephants here.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I, for one, welcome the herald of Giant Meteor 2024.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFAAccording to experts from NASA's Johnson Space Center, the meteor in question was just over 60 centimeters in diameter and weighed half a ton (or around 454 kilograms).
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was this it?

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some corgis possess nine times the density of plutonium and have mind powers.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: How the hell does something the size of a Corgi weigh more than a hundred pounds?  Unless we're talking embryonic baby elephants here.


It doesn't take much, the internet tells me that a cubic feet of lead weighs 708 pounds.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll need that in washing machines and Rhode Islands...This is 'Merica dammit!
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

talkertopc: Marcus Aurelius: How the hell does something the size of a Corgi weigh more than a hundred pounds?  Unless we're talking embryonic baby elephants here.

It doesn't take much, the internet tells me that a cubic feet of lead weighs 708 pounds.


Yeah, it just needs to be made of something denser than a corgi. So, basically denser than water.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DALL-E to the rescue:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
docsigma
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBallou: Is that in baby African elephants, or baby Indian elephants?


Either way, it's no match for Raichu and Gastly!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dkimball
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too many sciences and convertimations
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nailed to the perch: Large boulder the size of a small boulder unavailable for comment.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If we're not going to use the metric system and compare to objects falling out of the sky, can we at least use small/medium/large potted plant for volume and dolphin/sperm whale/beluga for mass?
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: How the hell does something the size of a Corgi weigh more than a hundred pounds?  Unless we're talking embryonic baby elephants here.


neutron star
 
apoptotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What was its airspeed velocity in comparison to an unladen swallow?
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: How the hell does something the size of a Corgi weigh more than a hundred pounds?  Unless we're talking embryonic baby elephants here.


Uh, see 5th grade science class for an explanation.

Here at a bar in the capital. No baby elephants sighted. Yet.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oblig
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How can anything corgi sized weigh that much?
 
princhester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've gotta admit, when I read this fark headline I assumed it was a spoof.  It didn't occur to me it was the actual headline.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Did ANYONE stop and consider that the meteor accidentally ate some mushrooms and got lost? Huh? What would you do if you accidentally ate some space mushrooms? You'd try and land on earth to spend a weekend with some woo woo burner chick, that's what!
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: How can anything corgi sized weigh that much?


Go try to lift a cogi sized block of lead.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shane it wasn't much, much bigger
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
How much is that in capybaras?
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

meanmutton: FTFA: According to experts from NASA's Johnson Space Center, the meteor in question was just over 60 centimeters in diameter and weighed half a ton (or around 454 kilograms).


Corgis of unusual size? I don't think they exist.

This was the biggest Corgi I could find,but it's actually 7 Corgis.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NobleHam
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They should really give us measurements we can relate to more easily. A meteor the size of a first grader but weighing as much as a really fat guy, for instance.
 
RabidRythmDivas
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Is "Hit" or "Hits" the correct usage in this headline?

Subby vs The Jerusalem Post . . .
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

My Sober Alt: This was the biggest Corgi I could find,but it's actually 7 Corgis.


vikingshaveinvaded.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
1funguy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

White_Scarf_Syndrome: [Fark user image image 425x324]

Did ANYONE stop and consider that the meteor accidentally ate some mushrooms and got lost? Huh? What would you do if you accidentally ate some space mushrooms? You'd try and land on earth to spend a weekend with some woo woo burner chick, that's what!


See??

You gotta convert it to something normal folks understand!

Shrooms!!
 
chatoyance
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Can someone convert that into Rhode Islands for me?
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What is the conversion scale of bananas to corgis?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Sounds like Measuring Man is desperately needed!

/Apparently YouTube doesn't allow embedding this RiffTrax video
 
metric [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Right back at you.
 
Drunk and Bitter Jesus [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What meteor-sized Corgis might look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Russ1642: How can anything corgi sized weigh that much?


A 22"x14"x10" (approx dimensions of a corgi) block of tungsten weighs almost a ton (about 1890lbs), if that helps.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Russ1642: How can anything corgi sized weigh that much?

Go try to lift a cogi sized block of lead.


Still wouldn't weigh as much as four baby elephants.
 
Drunk and Bitter Jesus [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Also relevant:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Russ1642: meanmutton: Russ1642: How can anything corgi sized weigh that much?

Go try to lift a cogi sized block of lead.

Still wouldn't weigh as much as four baby elephants.


A corgi-sized block of lead is about 1260lbs, or a bit over 5-6 baby elephants.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Russ1642: meanmutton: Russ1642: How can anything corgi sized weigh that much?

Go try to lift a cogi sized block of lead.

Still wouldn't weigh as much as four baby elephants.

A corgi-sized block of lead is about 1260lbs, or a bit over 5-6 baby elephants.


I've lifted plenty of lead. It's farking heavy but not that heavy. I think you're overestimating the size of a corgi.
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Is that in baby African elephants, or baby Indian elephants?


Laden or unladen?

///they could grip it by the husk, with their trunks.
 
princhester
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Russ1642: How can anything corgi sized weigh that much?


The diameter is said to have been about the size of a corgi, and a corgi is around 30 acorn lengths across.  This means the meteor had a volume of around 14,000 cubic acorn lengths.

Four baby elephants weigh around 8000 rubber ducks or about 1/3 of a Toyota Mini Excavator

I don't know what this meteor was made of but many are mostly iron.  Iron has a density of about 1.3 rubber ducks/cubic acorn length.  That means a solid block of iron the size of this meteor would weigh about 18,000 rubber ducks or nearly 13/20ths of a Toyota Mini Excavator

So you can readily see that it's entirely possible for the meteor to weigh what it did.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Russ1642: scottydoesntknow: Russ1642: meanmutton: Russ1642: How can anything corgi sized weigh that much?

Go try to lift a cogi sized block of lead.

Still wouldn't weigh as much as four baby elephants.

A corgi-sized block of lead is about 1260lbs, or a bit over 5-6 baby elephants.

I've lifted plenty of lead. It's farking heavy but not that heavy. I think you're overestimating the size of a corgi.


I got 1262.05lbs assuming a 22"x14"x10" corgi.

https://www.aqua-calc.com/calculate/volume-to-weight
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Russ1642: scottydoesntknow: Russ1642: meanmutton: Russ1642: How can anything corgi sized weigh that much?

Go try to lift a cogi sized block of lead.

Still wouldn't weigh as much as four baby elephants.

A corgi-sized block of lead is about 1260lbs, or a bit over 5-6 baby elephants.

I've lifted plenty of lead. It's farking heavy but not that heavy. I think you're overestimating the size of a corgi.


Murican corgis are more chonk.
 
