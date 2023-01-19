 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   Surgeon claims that his enemies in the medical profession who want to destroy him are the reason he is before the review board and not the fact that he admitted he took out the wrong part of a woman's brain   (abc.net.au) divider line
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brain and brain, what is brain?
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just another Moran trying to get a brain.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
darinwil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The patient was quoted saying, "glurp uh oweed"
 
George Santos' taint
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He has a future as a Republican politician.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

George Santos' taint: He has a future as a Republican politician.


Awww, aren't you cute.

sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wonder if the hospital is charging her family for the month she had to spend there before she died due to error.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We took out the wrong part of your brain, lol"
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: [y.yarn.co image 400x300] [View Full Size image _x_]


STILL WAITING FOR HIS NEXT ADVENTURE VS THE WORLD CRIME LEAGUE
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunchaRubes: George Santos' taint: He has a future as a Republican politician.

Awww, aren't you cute.

Account created:2023-01-19 15:10:37 (4 weeks ago)


What? Are you saying a delusional and clearly sociopathic neurosurgion wouldn't make an ideal member of the GOP?

This guy should run for Governor of some rust belt shiathole. Maybe he can sell penis pills and testicular supplements while doing his best to pass laws allowing vigilante justice against media, protestors and democrats
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: Ivo Shandor: [y.yarn.co image 400x300] [View Full Size image _x_]

STILL WAITING FOR HIS NEXT ADVENTURE VS THE WORLD CRIME LEAGUE


World Crime League? Is there a membership fee? Where do they have their meetings? Are the snacks any good?
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they talk to the head of surgery, George Soros?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You operate on enough brains, sooner or later you're going to make a hash of things.
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Exit Stencilist: BunchaRubes: George Santos' taint: He has a future as a Republican politician.

Awww, aren't you cute.

Account created:2023-01-19 15:10:37 (4 weeks ago)

What? Are you saying a delusional and clearly sociopathic neurosurgion wouldn't make an ideal member of the GOP?

This guy should run for Governor of some rust belt shiathole. Maybe he can sell penis pills and testicular supplements while doing his best to pass laws allowing vigilante justice against media, protestors and democrats


Oh sure, like that would ever happen
 
ansius
‘’ 1 hour ago  

George Santos' taint: He has a future as a Republican politician.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ben_Carson

https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/ben-carson-voter-fraud/
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I took out too much. I took out the wrong bit of the frontal lobe," Dr Teo admitted in evidence on Monday.

"It wasn't negligence. Maybe some ignorance on my behalf but certainly not negligence.

Hey Choad, that's the definition of negligence. You might not have meant to screw up the operation, but you did. If you had meant to screw it up then it would be malice and it'd be criminal instead of just your license. You're 65 and have recently screwed up 2 critical surgeries, time to hang up your scalpels.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: You operate on enough brains, sooner or later you're going to make a hash of things.


Hash? Not my first choice as a side for this delicate sauté, might I recommend the truffle oil and chive risotto with pine nuts, it's quite good?

winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was shocked, because I thought Ben Carson was dead.  Then I remembered I was thinking about Herman Cain and that I should feel ashamed of myself if I can't tell the difference between black Republicans.  Ben Carson was the one who wears bow ties and thinks women having wet vaginas was a disease right?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh - like you never made a mistake, subby.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"I did the wrong thing. Was that my intention? Absolutely not. I didn't try and hurt her. "

Uhh, so much of this article is him defending his intentions, when I don't think anyone's accusing him of wanting to be bad at brain surgery. His intentions don't really matter if he's incompetent to do the job.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: BunchaRubes: George Santos' taint: He has a future as a Republican politician.

Awww, aren't you cute.

Account created:2023-01-19 15:10:37 (4 weeks ago)

What? Are you saying a delusional and clearly sociopathic neurosurgion wouldn't make an ideal member of the GOP?

This guy should run for Governor of some rust belt shiathole. Maybe he can sell penis pills and testicular supplements while doing his best to pass laws allowing vigilante justice against media, protestors and democrats


It's more that people, like you, have to inject politics into every single conversation.  You're boring.

Surgeons make mistakes just like everyone else in the world.  It's just that when they make a mistake it can cost someone their life.  Much like when your parents made a mistake they granted you yours - you seem far more delusional and sociopathic than the surgeon.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Negligence:

1. Duty to act. Did the defendant have a duty to behave in a certain way towards the victim in the case? In this case, was the defendant held to a higher standard of care because of profession or relationship?
2. Breach. Did the defendant breach that duty of care by act or omission?
3. Causation. Was the breach the actual and proximate cause of the injury?
4. Injury. Did the victim suffer an injury in fact due to the defendant's action?

Then the defendant is negligent. Malice is not an element of negligence, and his honorable intentions are not a factor in whether he "meant" to take out the wrong part of the woman's brain and killed her or not.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Reminds me of a joke I think I told recently here.

3 old friends have an annual meeting at their favorite bar. This year, 2 friends show up and they wonder if their other friend had died. Right then a beautiful woman asked if the empty, third seat was taken, and she sat down.

The guys kept talking about their missing friend when the woman said, "guys, you don't recognize me?" The 2 guys are shocked and in full disbelief. After a couple rounds of questions and beers, there was no mistake that this woman was indeed their companion.

Guy 1: Holy smokes! What a transformation! You look amazing! I have to ask you something though.
Girl: Go ahead
Guy 1: What was the worst part, cutting off your junk?
Girl: No, although I do miss it a little
Guy 2: Was it the bolt on tits? Those are huge!
Girl: No, they are kind of nice
Guy 1 + 2: So what was the worst part of changing from a man to a woman?

Girl: The worst part was when they took out half my brain
 
docmattic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Ivo Shandor: [y.yarn.co image 400x300] [View Full Size image _x_]

STILL WAITING FOR HIS NEXT ADVENTURE VS THE WORLD CRIME LEAGUE


Then you are in luck. Sorta. Okay, actually, it's kind of mostly unreadable. But if you've been dying for more Buckaroo:

No matter where you go, there you are.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Given how often surgeons get away with all sorts of negligence I can see why he might be surprised that he's being held responsible this time.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: The Exit Stencilist: BunchaRubes: George Santos' taint: He has a future as a Republican politician.

Awww, aren't you cute.

Account created:2023-01-19 15:10:37 (4 weeks ago)

What? Are you saying a delusional and clearly sociopathic neurosurgion wouldn't make an ideal member of the GOP?

This guy should run for Governor of some rust belt shiathole. Maybe he can sell penis pills and testicular supplements while doing his best to pass laws allowing vigilante justice against media, protestors and democrats

It's more that people, like you, have to inject politics into every single conversation.  You're boring.

Surgeons make mistakes just like everyone else in the world.  It's just that when they make a mistake it can cost someone their life.  Much like when your parents made a mistake they granted you yours - you seem far more delusional and sociopathic than the surgeon.


Bullshiat

First off I didn't inject anything, it was already out here

Secondly, I am not one to make everything about politics

Thirdly, your personal insults are not called for, clearly you are a toxic character

Fourthly - the GOP is a party so we'll known for its complete lack of morality, civility and its penchant for lies, hate speech that delusional whack job pieces of shiat, straight up sociopaths and other toxic piece of shiat makes for "On Brand Candidates" for the GOP

FFS, the GOP is rife with bigots and fascist dipshiats who march around waving Nazi and Confederate flags, torches and nooses while calling themselves "Lincoln's Party" - THAT'S THE GOP BRAND

So pull your head out of your ass and come to terms with how the world perceived you and your fellow FOX watching ilk - we associate lying trash, sociopaths, fascist scum in general as being with you and yours

So if calling a duck a duck offends you, too farking bad
 
TWX
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: George Santos' taint: He has a future as a Republican politician.

Awww, aren't you cute.

Account created:2023-01-19 15:10:37 (4 weeks ago)


In his defense, that username only became relevant recently.

If that account was say, twenty years old, there'd be a lot of 'splaining to do.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Probably should have marked on the head what part of the brain was to be removed prior to surgery...

rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

rnatalie: [cottonexpressions.com image 850x1000]


6nome
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: BunchaRubes: The Exit Stencilist: BunchaRubes: George Santos' taint: He has a future as a Republican politician.

Awww, aren't you cute.

Account created:2023-01-19 15:10:37 (4 weeks ago)

What? Are you saying a delusional and clearly sociopathic neurosurgion wouldn't make an ideal member of the GOP?

This guy should run for Governor of some rust belt shiathole. Maybe he can sell penis pills and testicular supplements while doing his best to pass laws allowing vigilante justice against media, protestors and democrats

It's more that people, like you, have to inject politics into every single conversation.  You're boring.

Surgeons make mistakes just like everyone else in the world.  It's just that when they make a mistake it can cost someone their life.  Much like when your parents made a mistake they granted you yours - you seem far more delusional and sociopathic than the surgeon.

Bullshiat

First off I didn't inject anything, it was already out here

Secondly, I am not one to make everything about politics

Thirdly, your personal insults are not called for, clearly you are a toxic character

Fourthly - the GOP is a party so we'll known for its complete lack of morality, civility and its penchant for lies, hate speech that delusional whack job pieces of shiat, straight up sociopaths and other toxic piece of shiat makes for "On Brand Candidates" for the GOP

FFS, the GOP is rife with bigots and fascist dipshiats who march around waving Nazi and Confederate flags, torches and nooses while calling themselves "Lincoln's Party" - THAT'S THE GOP BRAND

So pull your head out of your ass and come to terms with how the world perceived you and your fellow FOX watching ilk - we associate lying trash, sociopaths, fascist scum in general as being with you and yours

So if calling a duck a duck offends you, too farking bad


"It's not toxic when we do it."
 
Begoggle
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Do Australians elect nutty cult leaders to political positions?
Because he sounds like the Australian equivalent of a Republican.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Negligence:

1. Duty to act. Did the defendant have a duty to behave in a certain way towards the victim in the case? In this case, was the defendant held to a higher standard of care because of profession or relationship?
2. Breach. Did the defendant breach that duty of care by act or omission?
3. Causation. Was the breach the actual and proximate cause of the injury?
4. Injury. Did the victim suffer an injury in fact due to the defendant's action?

Then the defendant is negligent. Malice is not an element of negligence, and his honorable intentions are not a factor in whether he "meant" to take out the wrong part of the woman's brain and killed her or not.


I want to say that, although the doctor hasn't disproved negligence via his ranting, they haven't proved that it is negligence, either. Test (2) may not have been violated, as the doctor says, there was only ignorance and not negligence. If a doctor did what he was supposed to have done that situation, but it turned out to be the wrong answer through sheer bad luck, that's not the doctor's 'fault.' For example, scans may have implied that the tumor was in one part of the brain, but it turned out the tumor was actually in a different part, but this may not have been evident until she was already opened up in the wrong place.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: George Santos' taint: He has a future as a Republican politician.

Awww, aren't you cute.

Account created:2023-01-19 15:10:37 (4 weeks ago)


To everyone new, comments like these are how you know how to correctly label people
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Do Australians elect nutty cult leaders to political positions?
Because he sounds like the Australian equivalent of a Republican.


They elect mob bosses.
who firebombed friendlyjordies?
Youtube PF1-1CNggQA
 
ongbok
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well.....
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
*furiously scribbles notes*
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Sim Tree: Gyrfalcon: Negligence:

1. Duty to act. Did the defendant have a duty to behave in a certain way towards the victim in the case? In this case, was the defendant held to a higher standard of care because of profession or relationship?
2. Breach. Did the defendant breach that duty of care by act or omission?
3. Causation. Was the breach the actual and proximate cause of the injury?
4. Injury. Did the victim suffer an injury in fact due to the defendant's action?

Then the defendant is negligent. Malice is not an element of negligence, and his honorable intentions are not a factor in whether he "meant" to take out the wrong part of the woman's brain and killed her or not.

I want to say that, although the doctor hasn't disproved negligence via his ranting, they haven't proved that it is negligence, either. Test (2) may not have been violated, as the doctor says, there was only ignorance and not negligence. If a doctor did what he was supposed to have done that situation, but it turned out to be the wrong answer through sheer bad luck, that's not the doctor's 'fault.' For example, scans may have implied that the tumor was in one part of the brain, but it turned out the tumor was actually in a different part, but this may not have been evident until she was already opened up in the wrong place.


If that's what happened, SOMEONE was negligent. Brain scans are pretty accurate these days, and doctors don't (or shouldn't) go digging around for tumors unless they're 110% sure where they are. If he thought it was RIGHT THERE according to the scan and it wasn't, he should have stopped and closed up till they got the right scan.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
In 2022, it was reported that Teo is performing surgeries in Spain, which is beyond the regulatory powers of the NSW Medical Council.[49] On 23 October 2022, a Sydney Morning Herald article described how Teo charged families extraordinary amounts of money and gave hope for a cure for ultimately futile operations that have catastrophically injured his patients. The article discussed two cases of operations on children with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), an inoperable tumour, which, despite Teo's reassurance to their families that these surgeries could cure DIPG, did not provide a cure.[48] In an interview on A Current Affair, Teo sought to justify his interventions.[50] In a Podcast with Mark Bouris, Teo would claim that the accusations being leveled against him are from business rivals and personal enemies.[51] During the hearing, it was reported that Teo slapped a patient who was unconscious in front of the patients family. Teo's conduct has been criticised by other neurosurgeons.[52]

Yeah fark this man.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ less than a minute ago  

sinko swimo: wonder if the hospital is charging her family for the month she had to spend there before she died due to error.


It's Australia, a First World country with universal healthcare. The family probably wasn't billed anything.
 
