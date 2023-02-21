 Skip to content
(CBS News)   This man survived an entire month lost at sea by eating nothing but ketchup. So let's give him a new boat and a lifetime supply of Heinz   (cbsnews.com) divider line
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can survive longer on ketchup than you can on wish sandwiches and rubber biscuits.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The last thing this guy wants is ketchup; it'll probably give him PTSD.   Give him lifetime coupons for Subway sandwiches, KFC or Jersey Mike's; he spent weeks fantasizing about something like that.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mofa: The last thing this guy wants is ketchup; it'll probably give him PTSD.   Give him lifetime coupons for Subway sandwiches, KFC or Jersey Mike's; he spent weeks fantasizing about something like that.


He'll probably be dipping his fries into salad dressing or something like that for the rest of his life.
 
