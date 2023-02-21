 Skip to content
(CBS 12 West Palm Beach)   Florida woman: It's not my fault for driving the wrong way down the street, it's their fault for not getting out of the way   (cbs12.com) divider line
21
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maga
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My grandmother was visiting me and my mom in Orlando, and we took her up to Sanford to also visit our "aunt" (not really, but my great grandparents took her in as a foster kid and she grew up with my grandmother).  Aunt Ruth was always kind of dizzy throughout her life but got increasingly so as she got older.

Aunt Ruth was gushing to my grandmother about how nice Florida and the people are.  "Oh Barbara, everyone's so friendly!  Just the other day I was driving and all the people coming the other way were all waiving at me!"

Come to find out, Aunt Ruth was driving the wrong way down the street.  "Um, I don't think those people were waiving, Aunt Ruth."
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Since the article didn't include a photo

weartv.comView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Ohh, forgot to say I'd wager crazy eyes
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well maybe. I drive based on the tom cruise movie. Days of thunder? You're supposed to assume the other car won't be there when you get there.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I bet she has made other poor life decisions.
Would that be shocking?
 
kb7rky [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Driving the wrong way deliberately, trying to crash into others, and showing NO remorse?

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
She would make a great fork lift driver
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Meth is a hell of a drug
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You can't take my picture if my eyes are closed!
weartv.comView Full Size
 
knbwhite
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I called my wife and told her to be careful on her way to work because there was a wrong way driver on the 95.

One! Hell, there's a bunch of 'em!
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"I was doing just fine until other cars got in the way"

kind of attitude
 
Dear Jerk
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sounds like my ex.
 
WassamattaU
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
RIP:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Greil
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Can we take a moment to appreciate crash safety engineering? The cars look like they lost a demolition derby and the 71 year old victim doesn't have life threatening injuries.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Greil: Can we take a moment to appreciate crash safety engineering? The cars look like they lost a demolition derby and the 71 year old victim doesn't have life threatening injuries.


Actually they say cars be safe is bad. Bad drivers don't die.  And keep on driving like fark heads
 
spiritplumber
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'd like to know what drugs she was on.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Awww! Florida Man has a girlfriend! There truly is a lid for every pot!
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
FTFA:

An off-duty deputy said he tried to detain Jines as she began to walk away. When he grabbed Jines she asked, "Why are you touching me?"
He replied, Because you could have killed someone."
The deputy said Jines showed no sympathy, instead she blamed the other drivers saying it was, "their bad."

The sheriff's office said Jines was uninjured from the crash and refused to walk to the patrol car.
Jines was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and resisting an officer.


I know this goes against Fark's grain, but I think she needed a bit of "Stop resisting me!" beating.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Nice try Fark mods, but I'm not taking the bait.
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Deputies say Jines was driving the wrong way, deliberately swerving to try to collide with oncoming traffic

If they have proof that needs to be psych hold and eval, no bail as danger to community and attempted murder charges.
 
