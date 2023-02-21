 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 13 Memphis)   Just because you're drunk is no reason you shouldn't carry a gun, officer   (fox13memphis.com) divider line
29
    More: Murica, High school, FedEx, Child, Tax, Day camp, Person, Read MoreEarthquake recovery, recovery efforts  
•       •       •

606 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Feb 2023 at 9:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Why should we expect any better judgement from them?
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is the same idiot who wanted to expand the definition of a 'law enforcement officer' to anyone willing to pay an extra $100 for their gun permit.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/feb/24/tennessee-gun-owners-bill-police-legislation
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

WickerNipple: This is the same idiot who wanted to expand the definition of a 'law enforcement officer' to anyone willing to pay an extra $100 for their gun permit.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/feb/24/tennessee-gun-owners-bill-police-legislation


Oh damn. That's Bonkers.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The bill is sponsored by Republican senator

Both sides are bad.
 
1979
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wtff?
 
sidailurch [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They can't even seem to handle them sober.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a dirty foreigner, I'd like to point out that this is the sort of thing that might make me spend my tourism money elsewhere.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh yes. Someone who is legally unfit to drive, but lets allow them to carry a gun!

WHAT. COULD. POSSIBLY. GO. WRONG!?

These people are insane.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How else are you gonna shoot a Jack Daniels empty out of the air, as is every Tennessean's god given right?!
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll take "Things that happen all the time everywhere for $100, Alex."

Alex ...?
Alex?!
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry.  Alex was hiat by a drunk driver, the. Shot by the responding officer, who also happened to be the drunk driver, who also found a ghost gun and Alaine
Cocaine in the car.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit, I shouldn't text while I'm drunk and piloting this ICBM.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Khryswhy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the person who wrote and/or edited the article drunk too? Or maybe that's actually what it says in the law?

FTFA: "But, the bill would prohibit anyone, including people permitted to carry firearms under federal law, from carrying weapons on elementary, middle and high school campuses, expect by what the bill simply identified as 'certain persons'."
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's Make Deputy McMaster WORLD FAMOUS
Youtube oOgVjd_FoVE


Not related but I like the name Deputy Suplex
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gaslight: As a dirty foreigner, I'd like to point out that this is the sort of thing that might make me spend my tourism money elsewhere.


At what point were you considering visiting the fine state of Tennessee?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are they wasting time on puddly crap like this while Bible Banging, Trump Voting, Capitol Storming, Ammosexual Identifying Patriots such as myself can't legally marry their ARs?

Seriously GOP and NRA, up your game!
 
CruiserTwelve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's the actual section of the statute that this new law would delete. This statute gives police officers the authority to carry firearms:

(c) The authority conferred by this section shall not extend to a law enforcement officer:

(1) Who is not engaged in the actual discharge of official duties as a law enforcement officer and carries a firearm onto school grounds or inside a school building during regular school hours unless the officer immediately informs the principal that the officer will be present on school grounds or inside the school building and in possession of a firearm. If the principal is unavailable, the notice may be given to an appropriate administrative staff person in the principal's office;

(2) Who is consuming beer or an alcoholic beverage or who is under the influence of beer, an alcoholic beverage, or a controlled substance or controlled substance analogue; or

(3) Who is not engaged in the actual discharge of official duties as a law enforcement officer while attending a judicial proceeding.

So yeah, the deletion of this section would appear to remove the prohibition of cops carrying while drunk, but I would think cops would still be prohibited from carrying a firearm while drunk by this statute:

39-17-1321. Possession of handgun while under influence Penalty.

(a)Notwithstanding whether a person has a permit issued pursuant to § 39-17-1315 or § 39-17-1351, it is an offense for a person to possess a handgun while under the influence of alcohol or any controlled substance.

So all this new law is doing is deleting the specific statute that removes a cop's authority to carry a gun if that cop is intoxicated. It doesn't remove the prohibition against carrying a gun while intoxicated that applies to everyone, including cops.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: How else are you gonna shoot a Jack Daniels empty out of the air, as is every Tennessean's god given right?!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lillya
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Why are they wasting time on puddly crap like this while Bible Banging, Trump Voting, Capitol Storming, Ammosexual Identifying Patriots such as myself can't legally marry their ARs?

Seriously GOP and NRA, up your game!


MOAR GUNS!!!
 
ongbok
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Why don't you make it legal for them to be drunk on the job also
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

edmo: Why should we expect any better judgement from them?


We really have never really had a choice? Taxes must be collected and sheriff's are the ones to force compliance. You may remember a little tale of the sheriff of Nottingham. Why must we continue to play this game? It's silly. Nothing has changed. We exist to provide for the one that are better than us. It's pretty simple really. Your feeling aren't changing anything but moving the ball around the agreed upon field.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Shall not be infringed!
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
God forbid they should cite the bill.  TFA reads like someone found something the bill needs to address.

https://legiscan.com/TN/bill/SB0827/2023

Meh..  "This part is getting deleted,"  "This part is amended."  Easy enough to flip back and forth but that's how bullshiat in laws gets passed.
 
olorin604
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: Here's the actual section of the statute that this new law would delete. This statute gives police officers the authority to carry firearms:

(c) The authority conferred by this section shall not extend to a law enforcement officer:

(1) Who is not engaged in the actual discharge of official duties as a law enforcement officer and carries a firearm onto school grounds or inside a school building during regular school hours unless the officer immediately informs the principal that the officer will be present on school grounds or inside the school building and in possession of a firearm. If the principal is unavailable, the notice may be given to an appropriate administrative staff person in the principal's office;

(2) Who is consuming beer or an alcoholic beverage or who is under the influence of beer, an alcoholic beverage, or a controlled substance or controlled substance analogue; or

(3) Who is not engaged in the actual discharge of official duties as a law enforcement officer while attending a judicial proceeding.

So yeah, the deletion of this section would appear to remove the prohibition of cops carrying while drunk, but I would think cops would still be prohibited from carrying a firearm while drunk by this statute:

39-17-1321. Possession of handgun while under influence Penalty.

(a)Notwithstanding whether a person has a permit issued pursuant to § 39-17-1315 or § 39-17-1351, it is an offense for a person to possess a handgun while under the influence of alcohol or any controlled substance.

So all this new law is doing is deleting the specific statute that removes a cop's authority to carry a gun if that cop is intoxicated. It doesn't remove the prohibition against carrying a gun while intoxicated that applies to everyone, including cops.


The Heretic has read the article..

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: gaslight: As a dirty foreigner, I'd like to point out that this is the sort of thing that might make me spend my tourism money elsewhere.

At what point were you considering visiting the fine state of Tennessee?


I'm just a dirty Ohioan, but for what its worth Pigeon Forge isnt a bad place to spend a long weekend.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
But, the bill would prohibit anyone, including people permitted to carry firearms under federal law, from carrying weapons on elementary, middle and high school campuses, expect by what the bill simply identified as "certain persons".

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Alcohol is a catalyst for increased criminal activity, regardless of whether or not someone has a badge.  Proven fact.  When you're next reading gun control material that highlights the high correlation between domestic violence and guns, remember that a majority of domestic violence cases also involve alcohol, as do a significant number of other reckless conflict escalations and preventable deaths.

Get alcohol under control.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: So yeah, the deletion of this section would appear to remove the prohibition of cops carrying while drunk, but I would think cops would still be prohibited from carrying a firearm while drunk by this statute:


Except that 39-17-1350(a) and (b), which you didn't quote and which this bill doesn't delete, say:
(a) Notwithstanding any law to the contrary, any law enforcement officer may carry firearms at all times and in all places within Tennessee, on-duty or off-duty, regardless of the officer's regular duty hours or assignments, except as provided by subsection (c), federal law, lawful orders of court or the written directives of the executive supervisor of the employing agency.
(b) The authority conferred by this section is expressly intended to and shall supersede restrictions placed upon law enforcement officers' authority to carry firearms by other sections within this part.

So, no. The current law says that police can carry anywhere, on- or off-duty, unless they're drinking in which case they do not get an exemption and that other law applies. With the removal of section (c), then they're simply always exempt from 1321. Tennessee cops will be able to do a shiatton of blow and go running after hallucinations like jackasses.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.