(TapInto)   Man who didn't return from test drive nabbed in nearby casino ... presumably trying to earn enough for a down payment   (tapinto.net) divider line
6
6 Comments     (+0 »)
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I've never done a test drive where a salesman wasn't along for the ride.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Yeah, and the odds of winning big are against him.
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
japanesenostalgiccar.comView Full Size


He just went for it like Thelma and Louise.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

edmo: I've never done a test drive where a salesman wasn't along for the ride.


Me neither, and I've test drove a lot. I'm picky.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Interesting definition of 'earn' there subby.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

edmo: I've never done a test drive where a salesman wasn't along for the ride.


I bought my current car in winter 2020-21. They walked me out to the car, placed the key on the hood, stepped back and said "we wiped down the steering wheel; be back in 45 minutes or we'll consider it stolen and the cops will take care of things from there."
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

