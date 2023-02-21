 Skip to content
(WOODTV Grand Rapids)   Not satisfied with just people, condos are in the cross hairs now   (woodtv.com) divider line
    River House Condos, GRAND RAPIDS  
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Obviously that building needs to start hanging out with a safer group of other buildings.  The local YMCA is a really nice boy and could use more friends.  I don't like that pornographic book store that keeps hanging around, his parents are never there and he's a terrible influence.  Don't even get me started on that 24 hour laundromat he met at summercamp.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But are the guns OK?
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: But are the guns OK?


Even if they're not, we'll make more.
 
msrbley
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Klippoklondike: Obviously that building needs to start hanging out with a safer group of other buildings.  The local YMCA is a really nice boy and could use more friends.  I don't like that pornographic book store that keeps hanging around, his parents are never there and he's a terrible influence.  Don't even get me started on that 24 hour laundromat he met at summercamp.


Did you know that the YMCA actually is just on the other side of the highway?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Quite the grouping you've got there.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Sounds like the work of the Westside Brownstones.
 
docsigma
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"defining features of Grand Rapids" is my favorite fark tag of All Time
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Now, see? This is why grenade launchers should be legal. Far more efficient.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

docsigma: "defining features of Grand Rapids" is my favorite fark tag of All Time


The fish ladder is going away.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: [Fark user image 266x444]

Quite the grouping you've got there.


Someone used a Hi-Point.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Just wait until we get another rampage from someone who hates cans.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

docsigma: "defining features of Grand Rapids" is my favorite fark tag of All Time


These days, it's less about the rapids and more about the "grand"
 
nhdjoseywales
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
wont someone think of the condos.......
 
Marsellus Wallace Shaun
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Im_Gumby: docsigma: "defining features of Grand Rapids" is my favorite fark tag of All Time

The fish ladder is going away.


But they still have the Weather Ball.

/Even if it's no longer downtown
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: docsigma: "defining features of Grand Rapids" is my favorite fark tag of All Time

These days, it's less about the rapids and more about the "grand"


It may have been a rapid-firing gun
 
goodncold
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well were the condos armed?   Until they do how are good condos supposed to defend against bad bungalows?
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sorry, they thought they saw a spy balloon.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Wouldn't happen if buildings could open carry.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The HOA was coming right at me!
 
Snort
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It was asking for it.  It was in the wrong hood.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is not news. I sho- people shoot up buildings all the time. No biggie.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If I recall correctly, it was the apartment that got justice before Breonna Taylor too.
 
roydrj
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I keep telling everyone, but no one listen we nee more guns.


Doesn't the building have some kind of 2nd Ad...mending Rights?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"So, yous guys you sure you don't want our protection?"

i.insider.comView Full Size
 
olorin604
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Are sure 4 separate people didn't just attempt mass shootings from the condo, and the other gunshots scared them into stopping?
 
RatBomb
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: [Fark user image 266x444]

Quite the grouping you've got there.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
