(BBC-US)   Woman trampled by moose while walking dog. Why the moose was walking a dog not known at this time   (bbc.com) divider line
20
    More: Amusing, Tracy Hansen, BBC, Link, content of external sites, Alaska, bystander, Anchorage, Alaska, dog  
•       •       •

470 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Feb 2023 at 3:50 PM (1 hour ago)



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Women vs wildlife trifecta now in play.
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suddenly, moose.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never seen a moose using a yo-yo.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did it also bite her sister once?
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A møøse once trampled my sister.
 
Stormin Gorman
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It came right up behind her and gave her a left hoof to the back of the head.  Moose are such assholes.
 
knobmaker
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I see the reports of Milton Berle's death have been wildly exaggerated.
 
a moose
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

skyotter: A møøse once trampled my sister.


Rumpled your mom too.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Amusing?
More like a moosing
 
deathydoom
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Mynd you, møøse tramplings Kan be pretty nasti...
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The last bit: "The Lord put her in the right place at the right time to be able to help."

Fair enough, can we now discuss the Lord's role in the placement and timing of the other actors involved? I hate this Stockholm Syndrome shiat with these people.  The Lord just sent a moose to punch you in the head and now you're going to kiss his ass, why? Afraid of what he will do next? It's an abusive relationship, gtfo.
 
behanger
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I will need to rewatch "A Room with a Moose" now. (Invader Zim episode)
 
ajcorp
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Squirrel unavailable for comment
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sidewalk's closed. Moose should have told ya.
 
Tea_tempest_Cup
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
We have a neighborhood moose who has, on multiple occasions, tried to trample myself or my dog. She's a mean moose and often extra upset anytime she has her two calves with her.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I like that the car kept driving and filming the moose making no effort to see about the lady who was just trampled by a 1500lb animal.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hell, in Minnesota, we used to call that "tag."
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Chocolate mousse. Mmmm....
 
catmandu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
When I went dogsledding in the Boundary Waters we were warned to stay close together when going through woods (there were 5 sleds). This is because, if we were far apart, moose would see the dogs and attack. There were 7-8 dogs per sled and they would have no problem attacking a small "wolf pack" and killing all the dogs but if the sleds are together they would see it as a very large pack and leave it alone.

Moose are a**holes.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


She missed the warning sign.
 
