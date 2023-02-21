 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   NO ONe WAntS TO drIVe AnYMorE   (yahoo.com) divider line
223
223 Comments     (+0 »)
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't want to drive to begin with unfortunately big Auto has kind of screwed us out of any kind of public transport
 
DownStreamDreaming
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The allure of independent mobility might be dimmed by the digital connectivity that didn't exist when previous generations came of age."

Damn, this is one thoughtful, groundbreaking article!
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All they want is a Pepsi.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're doing this story again? Uber makes driving non-essential for teens. Not like they're the ones buying groceries or going to work 40 minutes away everyday. That and they are lazy precious snowflakes who are too dumb to operate a vehicle, and there's no tik-tok challenge about driving and singing some horrible new rap song and they probably smell horrible with there skinny jeans sagging down to their ass and the pokemon and whatnot.

I think I covered everything.
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DownStreamDreaming: "The allure of independent mobility might be dimmed by the digital connectivity that didn't exist when previous generations came of age."

Damn, this is one thoughtful, groundbreaking article!


Or, and stay with me here, cars are really farking expensive.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My son is 11 and I already tell him to go to the store. Just prepping him for when I'm serious.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fewer teenage drivers on the streets? Oh no.
 
Thoreny
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone who uses mixed-case characters, either ironically, or unironically, deserves to be slapped with a trout.

It's not funny. It's stupid. And for those who have reading problems, difficult to parse.

Please stop doing that.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was first licensed it was at age 18. Afterward, the state kicked up a metric buttload of requirements that age 16 and 17 drivers had to do 50 (FIFTY!) hours of driving with a parent or legal guardian present, including 10 hours of night driving. Ain't nobody got time for that! Some pencil whipped the forms to just pass it off as done, but a lot of kids just wait until age 18 when none of that stuff matters - don't even have to do drivers ed to be licensed at age 18.
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nintenfreak: I don't want to drive to begin with unfortunately big Auto has kind of screwed us out of any kind of public transport


In some ways I'm hoping this trend continues, so, in theory, it forces investment in public transport, bike lanes, etc.

/yeah yeah, it won't happen
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: We're doing this story again? Uber makes driving non-essential for teens. Not like they're the ones buying groceries or going to work 40 minutes away everyday. That and they are lazy precious snowflakes who are too dumb to operate a vehicle, and there's no tik-tok challenge about driving and singing some horrible new rap song and they probably smell horrible with there skinny jeans sagging down to their ass and the pokemon and whatnot.

I think I covered everything.


I'd counter that if they had a car, they could do local Doordash (hey, delivery driver, novel teenage job!) to help ease into the job market, and potentially reduce their expenses by providing their own transportation rather than relying on Uber or Lyft.  Urban kids certainly have a different set of circumstances than Suburban kids.

I think that locking oneself to a limited geographic region is a shortsighted endeavor.  Experience your State, experience life outside of your bubble.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mistake: I was licensed at age 16.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NO ON WAS TO IV AYME

No clue what Subby is trying to say.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why bother driving when they have TikTok?
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 652x351]


Ballard Driving Academy - Almost Live
Youtube KBgIvH0tu6Y
 
rdnjr1234
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh, I lost my want to drive everywhere when I had to buy parts for my first expensive repair.  I don't blame them.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: Anyone who uses mixed-case characters, either ironically, or unironically, deserves to be slapped with a trout.

It's not funny. It's stupid. And for those who have reading problems, difficult to parse.

Please stop doing that.


gO dUcK uR s3lF
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another article where parents despair about how poorly their children were brought up.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DownStreamDreaming: "The allure of independent mobility might be dimmed by the digital connectivity that didn't exist when previous generations came of age."

Damn, this is one thoughtful, groundbreaking article!


Why drive when you can be a basement dweller and just get your parents to drive you around well into your 30s like a farking loser?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shannon Humphrey, a mom of two in Texas, is among these parents. She downloaded Life360 when her 16-year-old daughter learned to drive. It helped ease her mind, she says. "I would stalk her the entire time she was out," Humphrey says. "The minute she would go out the door I would open [the app] and have it in front of me."

But that was only in the beginning, she says. "She's got a lot of experience driving now, so now I'm relaxed. Now I just check it two or three times while she's out."

Hmm yes, why would a teenager opt out of this?
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone getting two teenage boys through driving, all I gotta say is, "have you seen the crazy people on the road these days". I think I'd be scared shiatless if I was learning now. When I first started I never saw an interstate for 2+ years, now my kids have to be driving 70+ just to get to school or sports practice.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: When I was first licensed it was at age 18. Afterward, the state kicked up a metric buttload ...


There were was no metric system when you were 18.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The thought of him driving terrified me at first," Johnson says. "But I took him out for the first time, and he was immediately good at it. So I was like, 'Oh, okay ... he's going to be fine."

He couldn't be any worse than the average Maryland driver.
 
ansius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NOONWASTOIVAYME ?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: Experience your State, experience life outside of your bubble.


Damn right.  I can't imagine life as a shut-in.  Imagine being stuck in your house, your apartment, your town, for your entire life?
 
UberSmyth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: Anyone who uses mixed-case characters, either ironically, or unironically, deserves to be slapped with a trout.

It's not funny. It's stupid. And for those who have reading problems, difficult to parse.

Please stop doing that.


Anytime I see something written like that, I'm immediately convinced that the capital letters form a secret message:

NO ONe WAntS TO drIVe AnYMorE = NO ON WAS TO IVAYME

Spoiler: It's never a secret message.

/ do the same thing with differently coloured letters
// or weirdly positioned letters and words
/// also I'd love not driving but the alternative is more time consuming and inconvenient
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drive to...where?  To do what?

The movie theater? The arcade?  The mall?
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got my license on my 16th birthday.  My oldest daughter didn't get hers until she was late into her 20s.  She managed to make public transportation work for her.

We both hate to drive.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never had the urge to drive. Too many crazy drivers you have to deal with.

/username checks out
 
Daer21
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: Subtonic: We're doing this story again? Uber makes driving non-essential for teens. Not like they're the ones buying groceries or going to work 40 minutes away everyday. That and they are lazy precious snowflakes who are too dumb to operate a vehicle, and there's no tik-tok challenge about driving and singing some horrible new rap song and they probably smell horrible with there skinny jeans sagging down to their ass and the pokemon and whatnot.

I think I covered everything.

I'd counter that if they had a car, they could do local Doordash (hey, delivery driver, novel teenage job!) to help ease into the job market, and potentially reduce their expenses by providing their own transportation rather than relying on Uber or Lyft.  Urban kids certainly have a different set of circumstances than Suburban kids.

I think that locking oneself to a limited geographic region is a shortsighted endeavor.  Experience your State, experience life outside of your bubble.


The goal is to keep the serfs within 10 miles of their homes their entire life.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhackingDay: As someone getting two teenage boys through driving, all I gotta say is, "have you seen the crazy people on the road these days". I think I'd be scared shiatless if I was learning now. When I first started I never saw an interstate for 2+ years, now my kids have to be driving 70+ just to get to school or sports practice.


If only there was a stage of their driving where they were accompanied by an experienced driver who could ease them through such experiences.  One might even call it a graduating driver.
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: When I was first licensed it was at age 18. Afterward, the state kicked up a metric buttload of requirements that age 16 and 17 drivers had to do 50 (FIFTY!) hours of driving with a parent or legal guardian present, including 10 hours of night driving. Ain't nobody got time for that! Some pencil whipped the forms to just pass it off as done, but a lot of kids just wait until age 18 when none of that stuff matters - don't even have to do drivers ed to be licensed at age 18.


My state doesn't allow more than 1 passenger until driver is age 18 and a midnight curfew.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was 16. Dad asked me when I wanted to go to the DMV to get my learners license/permit.


"I don't want one" I said.

"Why?" He replied

"Well, I see my friends with cars, and it's nothing but issue after issue and then there's all the money for gas, upkeep, etc. I want no part of that" I replied.

"We're leaving in 10 minutes. You're getting your permit. It's a right of passage ya know"
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Driving is boring and sucks.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: Why bother driving when they have TikTok?


So this is a Chinese plot to prevent kids from escaping when China invades with their weather balloons!
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: We're doing this story again? Uber makes driving non-essential for teens. Not like they're the ones buying groceries or going to work 40 minutes away everyday. That and they are lazy precious snowflakes who are too dumb to operate a vehicle, and there's no tik-tok challenge about driving and singing some horrible new rap song and they probably smell horrible with there skinny jeans sagging down to their ass and the pokemon and whatnot.

I think I covered everything.


OK Boomer, skinny jeans are cheugy AF
 
maudibjr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a part time lyft driver, I very rarey get teen riders.

I mean taking a lyft back and forth from work. would be like half  a days work.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
40 years ago, you could buy a car by mowing lawns or babysitting.

That's gotta have something to do with it.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Driving Down The Road
Youtube -V78ortVA5Q
 
Daer21
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhackingDay: As someone getting two teenage boys through driving, all I gotta say is, "have you seen the crazy people on the road these days". I think I'd be scared shiatless if I was learning now. When I first started I never saw an interstate for 2+ years, now my kids have to be driving 70+ just to get to school or sports practice.


They need to learn the traditional way: steal a kia in a tiktok challenge, get into a running gun battle with some friends using home made machine guns, then torch the kia when it runs out of gas.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Shannon Humphrey, a mom of two in Texas, is among these parents. She downloaded Life360 when her 16-year-old daughter learned to drive. It helped ease her mind, she says. "I would stalk her the entire time she was out," Humphrey says. "The minute she would go out the door I would open [the app] and have it in front of me."

But that was only in the beginning, she says. "She's got a lot of experience driving now, so now I'm relaxed. Now I just check it two or three times while she's out."

Hmm yes, why would a teenager opt out of this?


Friends of mine have teen drivers. I'm at their house when the app dings on mom's phone and she flips her biatch switch about "GOING 75 MILES PER HOUR!" where the kid is running an errand. Dad has to cut her off and remind her they said 5 over the limit is the maximum and he was on an interstate with a 70 MPH speed limit.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I couldn't WAIT to drive. The freedom of the open road. The ability to see my friends any time. A place to hang out away from home (and parents). I COULD NOT WAIT.

Got the learner's permit before I was 16 so I could get my license the week I turned 16. It was as good as I hoped.

I will never understand "kids today"
<adjusts onion>
<checks lawn for kids>
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nintenfreak: I don't want to drive to begin with unfortunately big Auto has kind of screwed us out of any kind of public transport


Yeah. I actually like driving but that's because that's the only way to travel and explore stuff in this country.

If I were in Europe, I'm sure I would be relying on public transit a lot more.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: 40 years ago, you could buy a car by mowing lawns or babysitting.


Yup. The Yugo (brand new) was $4000....
 
DownStreamDreaming
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: DownStreamDreaming: "The allure of independent mobility might be dimmed by the digital connectivity that didn't exist when previous generations came of age."

Damn, this is one thoughtful, groundbreaking article!

Why drive when you can be a basement dweller and just get your parents to drive you around well into your 30s like a farking loser?


I know a lot of teens and that isn't really what they do instead of driving. But ok lol.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My license expired in 1999. At the time I lived in a town that was a mile wide and had no car so I didn't see the need to renew it.

Now I just pull around my wagon when I need to get a lot of stuff.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I do go through a fair number of sneakers, though.
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't get my license until I was 20, mainly because I had no real reason to - school and work were within walking distance and my friends all drove and had their own cars. I mainly got my license was because they were getting stricter with carding for cigarettes, and I wanted to be able to go to a bar for my birthday later that year. But I also came down to money - I worked full-time and paid my own way, but if I had no money to go anywhere, or do anything, or even put gas in the car, I wouldn't have bothered. Maybe it's the fact that most of the jobs they would normally work for pocket money have been either taken by adults trying to feed their families, or the fact that those jobs are just so undesirable to them in today's society, who knows?
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: Anyone who uses mixed-case characters, either ironically, or unironically, deserves to be slapped with a trout.

It's not funny. It's stupid. And for those who have reading problems, difficult to parse.

Please stop doing that.



AFAICT its primary purpose is to connote a significant level of derp, meaning that the mixed-case statement is neither genuine nor ironic but the result of a flawed thought process and [presumably] uttered by other people.

tl;dr - it's a social cue
 
