(Lifehacker)   Something else you've been doing all wrong: Lube
50
    Strange, Condom, Sex toy, Lubricant, Vulva, Vagina, Penis, Anus, Orgasm  
•       •       •

50 Comments
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Water-based lube is kind of the jack-of-all-trades of personal lubricant"

So I see phrasing goes out the window right off the bat
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lube from the north
Lube from the south
Take a little slobber
From the side of your mouth
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Petit_Merdeux: Lube from the north
Lube from the south
Take a little slobber
From the side of your mouth


Roses are red
Violets are blue
If I have enough lube
You'll be neither of those things
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image

F for ad placement

F for ad placement
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Both our cars take synthetic oil, that stuff is expensive as hell.

Didn't click the link, I assume that's what we're talking about?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw it was Lifehacker, and was worried that it might be another article by Claire about using mayo.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Use some, and halfway through use some more?
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember dating my 3rd wife.  We were sexually active and one day I bought some KY.

She asked..."What's this for?"

"Uh, sexy time why?"

"Haven't you noticed?  I don't need this stuff" she said.

I returned it the following day.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In my sex ed class in high school the instructor mentioned flavored lubes... "I tried berry lube once... it tasted berry awful."
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
loworbit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: I remember dating my 3rd wife.  We were sexually active and one day I bought some KY.

She asked..."What's this for?"

"Uh, sexy time why?"

"Haven't you noticed?  I don't need this stuff" she said.

I returned it the following day.


What was her return policy?
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: "Water-based lube is kind of the jack-of-all-trades of personal lubricant"

So I see phrasing goes out the window right off the bat


Fark user image
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like I'm getting laid.

You silly goose.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

loworbit: What was her return policy?


heh-heh.

A+
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HailRobonia: [Fark user image 595x780]


Fark user image
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HailRobonia: In my sex ed class in high school the instructor mentioned flavored lubes... "I tried berry lube once... it tasted berry awful."


The food, or the twig and two berries flavor?
 
ElPrimitivo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
andre williams - bacon fat
Youtube CjVcWp-mJKo
 
algman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're getting it all over the floor, you are probably using it wrong (probably)
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
of course the best name for a personal lubricant was already taken:
i5.walmartimages.com
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No I'm not.

/which is not an indictment of my sex life i swear
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Petit_Merdeux: Lube from the north
Lube from the south
Take a little slobber
From the side of your mouth


Came here solely to make sure Frank got his due.

/here come that crazy screamin' sow-ind
 
Fano
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

steklo: HailRobonia: [Fark user image 595x780]

[Fark user image image 741x536]


This is a Little Nemo I could get behind
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
a lot of incel farkers in this thread need to spend more on sex toys.

be part of the water based solution and not the silicon based problem
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
WD-40 is my go-to
 
vikingfan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Amazingly, Chatroulette still exists - but my only memory of it is this legendary video crashing sessions
Fark user image
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Benjamin Franklin was a big proponent of lube: "Oily to bed, oily to rise, makes a man healthy, wealthy, and wise."
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Rogue Surf
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

steklo: I remember dating my 3rd wife.  We were sexually active and one day I bought some KY.

She asked..."What's this for?"

"Uh, sexy time why?"

"Haven't you noticed?  I don't need this stuff" she said.

I returned it the following day.


Some women feel that using lube is somehow "wrong" and others have zero problem with it! Some women don't need it and others do!
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Rogue Surf: steklo: I remember dating my 3rd wife.  We were sexually active and one day I bought some KY.

She asked..."What's this for?"

"Uh, sexy time why?"

"Haven't you noticed?  I don't need this stuff" she said.

I returned it the following day.

Some women feel that using lube is somehow "wrong" and others have zero problem with it! Some women don't need it and others do!


Shrug.


Fark user image
 
omg bbq [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Spit and foreplay for vaginal sex seems to work just fine.

Lots of lube if the back door or if a Swedish bike ride is in play.

Your body may differ.
 
handsome boy model
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 500x374]



In need of clarification here . . . Is the lube applied to her, to him, or to both?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

handsome boy model: In need of clarification here . . . Is the lube applied to her, to him, or to both?


That photo is pretty old. I wish I knew the story behind it.

Alas, I do not.

However, from that photo, I can smell the stale beer and cigarettes and desperation coming from their carpet.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Y'all too good to just spit in your hand?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 500x374]


Of course that is who drinks Pepsi.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Barnhawk72: [Fark user image image 425x517]
F for ad placement


Say what you want.  But. Yep. You definitely always check the box. 😏
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

handsome boy model: steklo: [Fark user image 500x374]


In need of clarification here . . . Is the lube applied to her, to him, or to both?


Yes
 
handsome boy model
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

waxbeans: handsome boy model: steklo: [Fark user image 500x374]


In need of clarification here . . . Is the lube applied to her, to him, or to both?

Yes


Thank you, waxbeans
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/A little lube helps a lot.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: [Fark user image 460x259]


Fark user image
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Y'all too good to just spit in your hand?


About 10 years ago the wife and I were watching an adult film. Everything is going great and then out of nowhere the man just starts spitting all over the woman's hoo-ha...I had never seen anyone spit like that in an adult film before.

the wife looks at me and I look at her.

"You spit on me? I swear I'll knock your teeth out."

and that was that.
 
Needlessly Complicated [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

PvtStash: of course the best name for a personal lubricant was already taken:
[i5.walmartimages.com image 312x603]


This one is "personal lubricant" in the sense that it's mine and I use it to lubricate things in my vehicle.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You know its going to be a good night when you're with someone new and you're getting ready for the activities and she says, "I'll be right back"  and she comes back with a towel.  "we might need this"
 
Katwang
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
When you have a tough nut to bust.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Comes in a convenient party size.
 
Needlessly Complicated [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
FTA: It provides a barrier against friction from a penis, hand, or sex toy. It helps you experience less pain during penetration and increased sensitivity. Lube makes everything better. It can even make your orgasms better and stronger.

I mean, the other stuff is true, but I doubt lube does the bolded part in and of itself. Making the rest of the experience more pleasant in terms of increased slipperiness is probably what leads to making your orgasms better. But it's inaccurate to say the lube itself is doing it. Lifehacker does a disservice to its readers* by saying this. It's like saying, if you are awful in bed, put this stuff on you and/or your partner and your orgasms will be magically better. No.


*you know, more than usual
 
Russ1642
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

steklo: I remember dating my 3rd wife.  We were sexually active and one day I bought some KY.

She asked..."What's this for?"

"Uh, sexy time why?"


frinkiac.com
 
darinwil
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

And because one should practice safety
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
