(Monterey Herald)   He originally applied for OBNOXIOUS DOUCHEBAG, but that was too many letters   (montereyherald.com) divider line
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Owners of GASS, GRASS and ASS license plates nod in approval?
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it's great.  I own a bunch of domain names and am waiting for someone to swoop down and offer me some money for them.

/Was once offered $1,000 for one and turned it down
//It's now worth $.001
///LONG TERM HOLD
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have better things to waste money on, like world travel.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's an ad.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But is he the ASS MAN?
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Naming your kid "C.A.S.H."?  No, subby, it's Hamrick's parents who deserve the obnoxious douchebag award.

Guy musta gotten the crap kicked out of him as a kid, even at the snooty private school he invariably went to.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A license plate market - which allows owners to sell the rights to cherished plates or horde plates in a speculative gamble

Homophones r hard.

/$24 million for "MM"? Really?
 
Ben Enya
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Before you guys get too far, he is a HUGE democratic donor. Don't make fun of one of your own.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
OBNX DB

should fit?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Ben Enya: Before you guys get too far, he is a HUGE democratic donor. Don't make fun of one of your own.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Ben Enya: Before you guys get too far, he is a HUGE democratic donor. Don't make fun of one of your own.


You can't tell me what to do.  You're not my real dad!
 
Wile_E_Canuck
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The most obnoxious one I ever saw was on a Ferrari, "DAYS PAY".

I bet that car got keyed at least weekly.
 
olorin604
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Jesus farking Christ. He doesn't want it anymore it goes back to Californa.

Not everything needs to be commodified.
 
punishmentforshoplifting
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I didn't realize there was a market for this until I found out my father in law has had more than a few people offer to buy his XCAV8ER plate (he used to own an excavation company). He won't sell it though
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Ben Enya: Don't make fun of one of your own.


This is not a rule.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Ben Enya: Before you guys get too far, he is a HUGE democratic donor. Don't make fun of one of your own.



I don't get it.   You don't count yourself as a fark user?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I know just the buyer and vehicle.

149674310.v2.pressablecdn.comView Full Size
 
BigChad
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
He's 83, I'll just wait for him to die and then register whatever plate I want...
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Ben Enya: Before you guys get too far, he is a HUGE democratic donor. Don't make fun of one of your own.


Congratulations! You've just demonstrated one of the big differences between left and right. Having a D in front of your name won't shield you from being called out for shiatfarkery by "your team".
 
Robinfro
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It'd be funny as shiat for there to be a law against unlawfully selling state property (the alleged "rights", which is clearly stated on every state's vanity plate disclosure stating the DOR/DMV can revoke and rescind at any point with or without cause), setting these chucklefarks up for lawsuits when an underpaid state employee having a bad day flags these plates as being in violation, rescinded, and permanently un-reissueable.

I know *I* sure as fark would.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Wile_E_Canuck: The most obnoxious one I ever saw was on a Ferrari, "DAYS PAY".

I bet that car got keyed at least weekly.


I'll bet at some point that guy got jumped in a parking lot by one of the many people he had been a douchebag towards at some point.
 
KingPorter
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Saw an Iowa Hawkeye plate with "YOUFIA" whilst driving through The Land Of The Open Mouth the other day...
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

KingPorter: Saw an Iowa Hawkeye plate with "YOUFIA" whilst driving through The Land Of The Open Mouth the other day...


You finger in ass?

// Go Hawks
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That canary yellow sleeveless sweater speaks volumes. The BMW douche sitting on the hood of his car sipping champagne has been dethroned.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Ben Enya: Before you guys get too far, he is a HUGE democratic donor. Don't make fun of one of your own.


He's trying to make money off license plates, and that's basically equivalent to being a neo-Nazi.
BOTH sides are bad.
 
Mouser
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Robinfro: It'd be funny as shiat for there to be a law against unlawfully selling state property


As opposed to law against lawfully selling state property?
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Just yesterday spotted 3DSX and 2XSY.  My neighbors are Nintendo and Right Said Fred fans, I assume.

Seriously, plates should be either lotteried or auctioned if relinquished and proceeds should be put back into the public fund not into the pocket of the person who happened to be first in line to get a particular plate.
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Ben Enya: Before you guys get too far, he is a HUGE democratic donor. Don't make fun of one of your own.


Only if he shoots me up with methamphetamine without kissing me first.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

olorin604: Jesus farking Christ. He doesn't want it anymore it goes back to Californa.

Not everything needs to be commodified.


I just bought his license plate as an NFT for $300k, what a deal! Can't wait to flip it for millions!
This crypto thing is going to be big! You just have to have the brains for it!
 
jmsvrsn
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: OBNX DB

should fit?


If that's taken try BMW.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I've been considering a new custom plate for my car in Virginia, and there are some good options available.  This is my favorite, but my wife vetoed it:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What's his FARK handle?
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jmsvrsn: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: OBNX DB

should fit?

If that's taken try BMW.


Also available in Virginia:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
But this one is the worst:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Robinfro: It'd be funny as shiat for there to be a law against unlawfully selling state property (the alleged "rights", which is clearly stated on every state's vanity plate disclosure stating the DOR/DMV can revoke and rescind at any point with or without cause), setting these chucklefarks up for lawsuits when an underpaid state employee having a bad day flags these plates as being in violation, rescinded, and permanently un-reissueable.

I know *I* sure as fark would.


It's as though the headline is for people like you.  Sure, have a bad day and take it out on someone that hasn't done anything to you.  Go step on some puppies while you're at it.
 
devilskware
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SimonElectric: Just yesterday spotted 3DSX and 2XSY.  My neighbors are Nintendo and Right Said Fred fans, I assume.

Seriously, plates should be either lotteried or auctioned if relinquished and proceeds should be put back into the public fund not into the pocket of the person who happened to be first in line to get a particular plate.


They're license plates. Why are ANY of us thinking so hard about his?
 
Dear Jerk
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Twenty years from now, vanity plates will cost $5,000 and you'll have to buy a license license to apply for a license plate.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: I know just the buyer and vehicle.

[149674310.v2.pressablecdn.com image 400x598]


GYMIN26 would work.
 
Shirley Ujest
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What the heck to Rotarians do?  It seems like they are a circle jerk of rich white guys  dutch ruddering each other in business deals.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 1 minute ago  

devilskware: SimonElectric: Just yesterday spotted 3DSX and 2XSY.  My neighbors are Nintendo and Right Said Fred fans, I assume.

Seriously, plates should be either lotteried or auctioned if relinquished and proceeds should be put back into the public fund not into the pocket of the person who happened to be first in line to get a particular plate.

They're license plates. Why are ANY of us thinking so hard about his?


I'll as Steven Pinker next time I see him.

/Seriously
 
