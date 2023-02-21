 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Seattle Times)   Controlled burn was not   (seattletimes.com) divider line
9
    More: Fail  
•       •       •

342 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Feb 2023 at 1:35 PM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Paywalled

hard passs.
 
whidbey
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You'd think they'd do this on wetter days.
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I thought the article was going to be about East Palestine, OH.
 
stuffy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
How do you know?  Maybe they controlled it right into the house, trailer
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
it's a controlled burn not a well controlled burn, duh
 
Russ1642
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The Fire District suggests homeowners keep burnable materials 30 feet from buildings and reduce fire fuels 100 feet from homes.

I suggest not lighting fires intentionally unless you've got it farking under control.
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I love the ending part where they remind you to keep flammable things 100 feet from your house, quietly blaming the homeowner for losing a house to a fire that someone else set somewhere else in the first place.

It's like parking under a big tree that someone else comes along and chops down, destroying the car, and the insurance company says "Well, you shouldn't have parked under that tree!"
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: Paywalled

hard passs.


I got a pop-up about subscribing and was able to X out of it and access TFA.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.