(Marketwatch)   So this is how they financed that space ship in "The Expanse" BTW why does god need a spaceship?   (marketwatch.com) divider line
replacementcool
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
over a million dollar fine?


Obscured $100 billion in assets?


So when are they going to be punished?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
SEC fines Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints $1 million over filings that 'obscured the church's portfolio'

The church at one time held $100 billion in assets, according to a report

When the punishment is again, "Just a cost of doing business" rather than being punitive to punish prior illegal conduct and discourage future illegal conduct.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The church of LSD started life being rebels. No reason to stop now.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Con artists with $100 billion in assets pay fine with loose change found in their couch."

They got fined 0.004% of their assets.
 
olrasputin
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

replacementcool: over a million dollar fine?


Obscured $100 billion in assets?


So when are they going to be punished?


So, a 0.001% penalty?

/recounts zeros
//*shrug* fark it
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: "Con artists with $100 billion in assets pay fine with loose change found in their couch."

They got fined 0.004% of their assets.


My bad, the investment group got fined that much.  LDS got fined .001%.

That'll teach 'em!
 
replacementcool
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

olrasputin: replacementcool: over a million dollar fine?


Obscured $100 billion in assets?


So when are they going to be punished?

So, a 0.001% penalty?

/recounts zeros
//*shrug* fark it


Well then it's not a penalty, it's just a transaction fee that will incentivize them to keep doing it.
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Cost of doing business.  Where's my checkbook?
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

replacementcool: olrasputin: replacementcool: over a million dollar fine?


Obscured $100 billion in assets?


So when are they going to be punished?

So, a 0.001% penalty?

/recounts zeros
//*shrug* fark it

Well then it's not a penalty, it's just a transaction fee that will incentivize them to keep doing it.


We all pay higher percentage fees to our banks.
 
whidbey
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
why does god need a spaceship?

'Cause the coffee's so good.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
olrasputin
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: replacementcool: olrasputin: replacementcool: over a million dollar fine?


Obscured $100 billion in assets?


So when are they going to be punished?

So, a 0.001% penalty?

/recounts zeros
//*shrug* fark it

Well then it's not a penalty, it's just a transaction fee that will incentivize them to keep doing it.

We all pay higher percentage fees to our banks.


Leaving a penny in the "tray" after making a $100 purchase is ten times costlier (as a percentage) than their fine...
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
All business ventures should be taxed.  Churches should be no exception.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Didn't anyone else read far enough to see the $4bn fine... oh yeah, it's Fark
 
macadamnut
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They needed that spaceship because they had trashed the Earth.

So it's the same as real life, but without the spaceship.
 
nytmare
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Keep giving them 10% of your salary though. Because $100 billion isn't enough to get by.
 
stuffy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Maybe its time to rethink their tax exempt Church status.
 
Hobbess
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Didn't anyone else read far enough to see the $4bn fine... oh yeah, it's Fark


I was paywalled, so... No.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Wow a million bucks that will show em.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Didn't anyone else read far enough to see the $4bn fine... oh yeah, it's Fark


It's still a slap on the wrist, considering how much money $96 billion dollars still is. You could buy 7 Ford Class aircraft carriers and still have enough to run the things and buy some politicians to cut down future FEC enforcement.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Never mind that, where's my Prime Video limited series of Shohreh Aghdashloo and Ian McShane cursing for 10 hour-long episodes?
 
Grizwald
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
We're they told not to do it again? Because it's important for us to understand that THEY understand the lesson here.
 
Austinoftx
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
BEHOLD! AN IMPURE WEBSITE WHICH THE FAITHFUL(TM) MAY NO LONGER VISIT!
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
SEC Is complicit in allowing this to happen

As well as congress not making the breaking of finance rules hurt enough to prevent business from breaking them
 
jjorsett
‘’ less than a minute ago  

maxandgrinch: Didn't anyone else read far enough to see the $4bn fine... oh yeah, it's Fark


'Read'? Ain't nobody got time for that.
 
