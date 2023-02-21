 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Are you tired of the same old radio drivel? It's time for your weekly 2-hour dose of alternative and indie music you won't hear on commercial radio, on pastFORWARD presents: Sonic Supernova #033. Starts @ 3:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just hanging my coat here
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Napping in the back...
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Present... I hopped the fence.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Buenas tardes!
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Hiya, kids!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Dancing trousers at the ready
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Here for more Shonen Knife ...

... and SCNW comes through immediately!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Shonen Knife
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It took me a while to find this venue...
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I've gone from having a violent aversion to Shonen Knife, to enjoying them.
.
.
.
.
.
.
I DID NOT COME HERE TO GROW AS A PERSON, GODDAMMIT.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Yum yum yum"
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
There are a couple of songs about food on the album.
Spicy Veggie Curry is a bit wonderful
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: I've gone from having a violent aversion to Shonen Knife, to enjoying them.
.
.
.
.
.
.
I DID NOT COME HERE TO GROW AS A PERSON, GODDAMMIT.


didn't read the black box fine print on the show warning label did you
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Oh my days this is good
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: I've gone from having a violent aversion to Shonen Knife, to enjoying them.
.
.
.
.
.
.
I DID NOT COME HERE TO GROW AS A PERSON, GODDAMMIT.


LOL. I come for the cake.
 
toddism
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
normally I'm a lightning 100 guy but giving it a try.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Pista: Oh my days this is good


This is super lovely too.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
remember y'all, if you make a purchase on Bandcamp, let them know you heard them on the actual radio. I can't tell you how many bands have reached out to me totally stoked to get radio play.
 
pc_gator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Knife! Knife! Knife!

lovethyneighbourmusic.co.ukView Full Size
 
