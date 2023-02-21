 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The Darling Buds, The March Violets, Talk Talk, and Ultravox. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #438. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
56
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sziasztok
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was ever such a penguiny piece in teh graniad this week
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
saw this the other day....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: saw this the other day....

[Fark user image 401x532]


WANT!
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: saw this the other day....

[Fark user image image 401x532]


VSIGOTH was taken?
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Howdy, folks; let's saddle up.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a somewhat flowery setlist.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rogue One standing by
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: saw this the other day....

[Fark user image 401x532]


I believe the proper term is "Babybat"

/As for the March Violets, I'd prefer not supporting their post-Simon Denbigh era music. They claim a lot of back and forth about missing payments, but for some reason I am more inclined to believe the former lead singer who had a stroke rather than the rest of the band who rather take his legacy and bring along William Faith who cheated on his wife Monica Richards with a girl from Chicago calling herself "Scarylady Sarah".
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: socalnewwaver: saw this the other day....

[Fark user image image 401x532]

VSIGOTH was taken?


i dunno. maybe she's a baby and not a visi, so she might not have even checked to see if that was taken.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Hello all. Waiting for some happy fun music...
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I like this, but I keep expecting it to turn into "Bennie and the Jets."
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: saw this the other day....

[Fark user image 401x532]


Did the driver have purple hair?
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Buenas tardes , denizens!

Gothy book release upcoming
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
YES!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: socalnewwaver: saw this the other day....

[Fark user image 401x532]

Did the driver have purple hair?


no idea, wasn't close enough to see 🤔
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
and we're off to a good start :)
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: NeoMoxie: socalnewwaver: saw this the other day....

[Fark user image 401x532]

Did the driver have purple hair?

no idea, wasn't close enough to see 🤔


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pc_gator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
My life is so empty without Lioness (hello everyone else)

4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Hello all. Waiting for some happy fun music...


there ya go
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Hi, everybody!
Lowest temp in Churchill MB last week was -33F; wind chill -56F.
Worth it:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
YES YES YES!
Bandcamp link for purchase here:
Shonen Knife Our Best Place
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Nesher: Hi, everybody!
Lowest temp in Churchill MB last week was -33F; wind chill -56F.
Worth it:

[Fark user image image 850x478]


Wow. Would love to see that in person.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Nesher: Hi, everybody!
Lowest temp in Churchill MB last week was -33F; wind chill -56F.
Worth it:

[Fark user image image 850x478]

Wow. Would love to see that in person.


Iceland is on my bucket list... someday.
 
pc_gator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Nesher: Hi, everybody!
Lowest temp in Churchill MB last week was -33F; wind chill -56F.


Mother Nature puts on quite a show, very cool.

Should get all the way down to 84° here in Fort Lauderdale this week, brrrrr.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Nesher: YES YES YES!
Bandcamp link for purchase here:
Shonen Knife Our Best Place


Bandcamp is taking over the universe - I can't remember the last time I bought an album from another source...

Of course, I'm living in SoCal's universe for my new material, so that could be a factor.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Nesher: Lowest temp in Churchill MB last week was -33F; wind chill -56F.


the hottest, richest, most hiking adjacent chick in the world couldn't entice me into -33°F weather
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Nesher: Hi, everybody!
Lowest temp in Churchill MB last week was -33F; wind chill -56F.
Worth it:

[Fark user image 850x478]


It's supposed to dip into the low 20's this week here. I have firewood showing up today
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Nesher: Lowest temp in Churchill MB last week was -33F; wind chill -56F.

the hottest, richest, most hiking adjacent chick in the world couldn't entice me into -33°F weather


I'm in complete agreement.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Madison_Smiled: Nesher: Hi, everybody!
Lowest temp in Churchill MB last week was -33F; wind chill -56F.
Worth it:

[Fark user image image 850x478]

Wow. Would love to see that in person.

Iceland is on my bucket list... someday.


It's not as good as the ads would have you think
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Porcupine is one of the finest albums ever made
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Pista: NeoMoxie: Madison_Smiled: Nesher: Hi, everybody!
Lowest temp in Churchill MB last week was -33F; wind chill -56F.
Worth it:

[Fark user image image 850x478]

Wow. Would love to see that in person.

Iceland is on my bucket list... someday.

It's not as good as the ads would have you think
[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x566]


that's been shooped. i can tell by the pixels. and lack of ice
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
EATB! After hearing this song, I became obsessed with Nietzche. Made me even less cool in HS. #gothoutcast
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Wow. Would love to see that in person.

Iceland is on my bucket list... someday.

It's not as good as the ads would have you think
[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x566]

That's a lot of people out buying ice and ice-adjacent accessories.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: NeoMoxie: Madison_Smiled: Nesher: Hi, everybody!
Lowest temp in Churchill MB last week was -33F; wind chill -56F.
Worth it:

[Fark user image image 850x478]

Wow. Would love to see that in person.

Iceland is on my bucket list... someday.

It's not as good as the ads would have you think
[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x566]

that's been shooped. i can tell by the pixels. and lack of ice


They keep the ice in sort of big boxes &, what's even weirder, they mix food with it.
 
pc_gator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The only thing that I remember from school is that Greenland has ice and Iceland is green.

I imagine cold, beautiful scenery, a everyone looking like Björk.

2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Pista: NeoMoxie: Madison_Smiled: Nesher: Hi, everybody!
Lowest temp in Churchill MB last week was -33F; wind chill -56F.
Worth it:

[Fark user image image 850x478]

Wow. Would love to see that in person.

Iceland is on my bucket list... someday.

It's not as good as the ads would have you think
[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x566]


Is this where "Up the Junction" happened?
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Nesher: Hi, everybody!
Lowest temp in Churchill MB last week was -33F; wind chill -56F.
Worth it:

[Fark user image 850x478]

It's supposed to dip into the low 20's this week here. I have firewood showing up today


Our New England weather is doing its usual thing of wildly varying temperatures, which means I have had my usual response and gotten sick. I even reheated my leftover pizza for lunch - not a New England thing to do at all!
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark! It's a dalmation again!!!!
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"I work all day for a couple of Daleks..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

pc_gator: The only thing that I remember from school is that Greenland has ice and Iceland is green.

I imagine cold, beautiful scenery, a everyone looking like Björk.

[2.bp.blogspot.com image 850x850]


She looks like a "Carnival Row" pix, without wings. She can fake an Irish accent, and hang with Legolas.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Nesher: Pista: NeoMoxie: Madison_Smiled: Nesher: Hi, everybody!
Lowest temp in Churchill MB last week was -33F; wind chill -56F.
Worth it:

[Fark user image image 850x478]

Wow. Would love to see that in person.

Iceland is on my bucket list... someday.

It's not as good as the ads would have you think
[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x566]

Is this where "Up the Junction" happened?


Nearly. That was over by TK Maxx though. Not far from Lidl
 
pc_gator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Madison_Smiled:

Our New England weather is doing its usual thing of wildly varying temperatures, which means I have had my usual response and gotten sick. I even reheated my leftover pizza for lunch - not a New England thing to do at all!

My eldest son is getting married in Portsmouth, NH the first weekend in October. He said "a week earlier it will be 90 and a week later it will be snowing".

I don't miss living in New England at all.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
#fulljanglemode
 
