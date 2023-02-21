 Skip to content
(AlterNet)   "It may sound like an insensitive statement, but the cold hard truth is that there are a lot of stupid people in the world, and their stupidity presents a constant danger to others"   (alternet.org) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's true
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well I got the pistol so I get the pesos
Yeah that seems fair
 
MrHormel [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The bigger problem is smart people who are also sociopaths.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
and half of them are dumber than that!
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cache [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
" You say it like it's a bad thing."
                   - Republicans
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You don't have to be a rocket surgeon to know that!
 
wingnut396
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
A long time ago in onion belt buckle days school we had to journal in our English class every day.  So, inspired by things like Hitchhiker's Guide, I wrote a serialized story about two dim space explorers that ran their vessel on infinite amounts of stupidity.  They were just too stupid to understand that they were violating the laws of nature, physics, whatever, so as a consquence, it just worked.. mostly, until it didn't.    

I never thought it would become reality.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The problem is that Trumpy made the stupid proud of their stupidity and ignorance. They think it's something to brag about
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

wingnut396: A long time ago in onion belt buckle days school we had to journal in our English class every day.  So, inspired by things like Hitchhiker's Guide, I wrote a serialized story about two dim space explorers that ran their vessel on infinite amounts of stupidity.  They were just too stupid to understand that they were violating the laws of nature, physics, whatever, so as a consquence, it just worked.. mostly, until it didn't.    

I never thought it would become reality.


I see an adult swim cartoon here
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A lot of.people define a stupid person as one who doesn't agree with them about something.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Stupid isn't the problem, it is the evil that takes advantage of the stupid.

Most of the bad things stupid people do to others are influenced by bad people trying to make money (e.g. influencers who get kids to hurt themselves/strangers replicating stunts or folks whipping up hate to sell guns).
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Why the fark didn't I start charging to tell people this 5 or 6 years ago?
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I guess it depends on the sliding scale of stupid you ascribe to.

For someone to do something stupid, it has to be quick, irrational and based on impulse.

Planning a multidecade poisoning of anything good by being willfully a prick for you entire life, and making all your moves years in advance. That's not a dumb person move. That's planning, and even if you didn't make the plan, you are smart enough to go along.

There is probably a healthy dose of ego inflation and vast quantities of negative enforcement of bad behavior, but I consider only 5 of our local evil assholes in charge of the U.S. truly stupid, being the useful tool and stoge that they are.

Other than that, "but dumb people vote" is the secret password to the orgy room when you enter the oligarchy train. Choo choo. Dumbocracy, amrita? We should have smarter people voting for us.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: Stupid isn't the problem, it is the evil that takes advantage of the stupid.

Most of the bad things stupid people do to others are influenced by bad people trying to make money (e.g. influencers who get kids to hurt themselves/strangers replicating stunts or folks whipping up hate to sell guns).


Nope. This is wrong. Stupid was harmful long before the internet came along.

Stupid people have ALWAYS been a problem. Maybe THE problem.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This is the second time I've seen an article about this guy explaining the Dunning-Kruger effect and both times it's been accompanied by a photo of Lauren Boebert. Nice stylistic choice.

And neither could claim the other was stealing their but because it is not only possible but probable that if two unrelated editors working for two unrelated publications were asked to pick a photo that best illustrates the Dunning-Kruger effect they will both chose a photo of Borneo the clown.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
A lot of innovations were made because society has to placate the stupid.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Also don't ever say the truth is "insensitive" or "cold." The truth is the truth. It is neither of those things. Facts don't care about your feelings.
 
dracos31
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yeah, no shiat, Mr. Article Writer. Welcome to current reality, where we've known that for quite some time.
 
Ethertap [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: RogermcAllen: Stupid isn't the problem, it is the evil that takes advantage of the stupid.

Most of the bad things stupid people do to others are influenced by bad people trying to make money (e.g. influencers who get kids to hurt themselves/strangers replicating stunts or folks whipping up hate to sell guns).

Nope. This is wrong. Stupid was harmful long before the internet came along.

Stupid people have ALWAYS been a problem. Maybe THE problem.


The internet has let stupid get very loud and very proud though.
 
claytonemery [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Facile argument.  I'd expect better.

Smarter people than me said there are three barriers to wisdom:

  - Stupidity.  The inability to learn.  A person is shown evidence, but can't mentally process facts to reach a new conclusion.  They just ignore the facts.  Can't be fixed.

  - Ignorance.  A lack of knowledge.  A person knows nothing about a subject.  But if they are smart, they can acquire knowledge.  If they're stupid, they can't.

  - Arrogance.  A decision not to learn.  A person might be stupid or might be ignorant, but they declare, "I don't need to know that."

People can have these conditions in varying degrees and still function.  A person can believe that windmills cause autism as part of a Deep State conspiracy, but they can still dress and feed themselves and go to (simple) work.

Some, of course, have all three and are elected president.  Sigh...
 
browntimmy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What's interesting to me is the wide gap there can be even among siblings with similar backgrounds. Like my wife is pretty bright and intelligent but her sister, who is only a couple years older and had the same upbringing, same schools, is one of the most gullible people I've ever met. The type that believes horseshiat conspiracy theories posted on Tiktok.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I applaud their choice of Blowbo for the pic, truly the purest representation of a stupid threat.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Priapetic: The bigger problem is smart people who are also sociopaths.


That describes virtually every politician in Washington, DC.
 
Hoobajube
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

wingnut396: A long time ago in onion belt buckle days school we had to journal in our English class every day.  So, inspired by things like Hitchhiker's Guide, I wrote a serialized story about two dim space explorers that ran their vessel on infinite amounts of stupidity.  They were just too stupid to understand that they were violating the laws of nature, physics, whatever, so as a consquence, it just worked.. mostly, until it didn't.    

I never thought it would become reality.


There seems to be a British trope about things powered by pure stupidity.   In the Warhammer 40K universe, Ork inventions have no discernible way of functioning properly, but when in ork hands, they just work.
 
ditka80
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Finally! The "stand your ground" justification I have been waiting for...
 
Two16
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

wingnut396: A long time ago in onion belt buckle days school we had to journal in our English class every day.  So, inspired by things like Hitchhiker's Guide, I wrote a serialized story about two dim space explorers that ran their vessel on infinite amounts of stupidity.  They were just too stupid to understand that they were violating the laws of nature, physics, whatever, so as a consquence, it just worked.. mostly, until it didn't.    

I never thought it would become reality.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
AppleOptionEsc:
Other than that, "but dumb people vote" is the secret password to the orgy room when you enter the oligarchy train. Choo choo. Dumbocracy, amrita? We should have smarter people voting for us.

Looking back on the discussion during the framing of the constitution it was landowners vs. non-landowners concern. Rich vs. poor. You could, and still can, interpret that as the smarts vs. the not-smarts. Eventually they punted to the states which threw a healthy amount of racism into the rules.

They felt that if everyone voted that the stupid people would outnumber the smart people and that it would threaten the countries existence.
 
Thingster
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And then we wonder why suffrage wasn't universal and was considered a privilege and not a right when the US was founded.

There are only about 20% of people out there smart enough to actually run things and keep civilisation as we know it going.

Limiting the vote to people that somehow show they have this basic intrinsic level of intelligence isn't a bad idea, and should be encouraged - so long as the criteria to vote is applied in an even, merit based manner.

I don't care if you're a man, a woman, black, white, whatever - the vote should not be a default right at the age of majority, but should be an earned privilege.
 
Magnus Eisengrim
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The problem isn't stupid people, the problem is stupid people that think they're smart.

Luckily, we don't have any of those here on Fark.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Society has had stupid members since our ancestors were still covered in hair. The the difference is we let the smilodons take care of them.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I would argue that less intelligence or knowledge isn't a problem. The problem arises when people start to believe that the opinions of random people on the street are more valid than those of experts in the field.

If 99/100 dentists say you have a cavity, are you going to ignore them for the quack who says otherwise?
If 99/100 doctors say ivermectin is useless for treating Covid, are you going to ignore them for the quack who says otherwise?
If 99/100 climate change experts say we have a hell of a problem here, are you going to ignore them for the quack who says otherwise?

A sizable portion of the country say yes, and that portion seems to be increasing due to mass manipulation.

How do we fix that?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
azquotes.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: wingnut396: A long time ago in onion belt buckle days school we had to journal in our English class every day.  So, inspired by things like Hitchhiker's Guide, I wrote a serialized story about two dim space explorers that ran their vessel on infinite amounts of stupidity.  They were just too stupid to understand that they were violating the laws of nature, physics, whatever, so as a consquence, it just worked.. mostly, until it didn't.    

I never thought it would become reality.

I see an adult swim cartoon here


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Tok tok challenges are the answer to the problem of stupid people.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Ethertap: Smelly Pirate Hooker: RogermcAllen: Stupid isn't the problem, it is the evil that takes advantage of the stupid.

Most of the bad things stupid people do to others are influenced by bad people trying to make money (e.g. influencers who get kids to hurt themselves/strangers replicating stunts or folks whipping up hate to sell guns).

Nope. This is wrong. Stupid was harmful long before the internet came along.

Stupid people have ALWAYS been a problem. Maybe THE problem.

The internet has let stupid get very loud and very proud though.


Agreed. But it hasn't done that for all of human existence. Stupid managed to get around pretty well without it for thousands of years.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Thingster: And then we wonder why suffrage wasn't universal and was considered a privilege and not a right when the US was founded.

There are only about 20% of people out there smart enough to actually run things and keep civilisation as we know it going.

Limiting the vote to people that somehow show they have this basic intrinsic level of intelligence isn't a bad idea, and should be encouraged - so long as the criteria to vote is applied in an even, merit based manner.

I don't care if you're a man, a woman, black, white, whatever - the vote should not be a default right at the age of majority, but should be an earned privilege.


A simple test of who the candidates are and what their 3 main issues are should eliminate 80% of voters.
 
ssa5
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Have long said and will continue until my end, open democracy is just a failure so long as you allow the stupid to vote. Quite surprisingly stupid people vote for stupid people and stupid ideas (shocking I know).

Voting is not an open for all aspect of any society, they all have limitations. We just need to insure further limitations to those people proven to be able to make decisions, and restrict those that believe space lasers run by lizard people.

My idea has always been to design a system that can qualify people, not necessarily a standards test but something to show people have proven intelligence, wisdom, empathy, and are not downright crazy. Those with proven capabilities are selected to vote. I am absolutely happy with the fact I very well could lose by ability to vote. But after listening to a physicist discuss entropy or anything quantum I figure maybe I might not be the brightest bulb on the tree and should let others drive the car.
 
Fissile
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"The trouble with the world is that the stupid are cocksure and the intelligent full of doubt."

--Bertrand Russell
 
fortheloveofgod
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: The problem is that Trumpy made the stupid proud of their stupidity and ignorance. They think it's something to brag about


Mass stupidity was a thing way before Trump.  I had to work with the general public back in the 90s, and that is when I became a misanthrope.  The level of dimwittedness and outright stupidity I saw on a daily basis completely made me lose faith in humanity.
 
Northern
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Priapetic: The bigger problem is smart people who are also sociopaths.


TFA ignores the fact that Trump voters were misled by social media companies paid to make him look like a successful, monogamous committed Christian business man.
This also included endorsements from political leaders, dozens of paid former military generals, and religious leaders who called #45 the Word of God Made Flesh.
Foreign hostile powers such as Russia also pumped money and influence into his candidacy.
For isolated rural Americans, they saturated their information both on the internet, television (Fox), and at church.  They also made it into an us versus them belief system.  Disagree or question Trumps lies and you are ostracized or worse.
So it's a massive propaganda disinformation campaign run by professionals rather than a few drunk white uncles voting for a kook.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Maron does a great bit on this problem early in his new HBO stand-up thing.

It's hard not to laugh at the collectively stupid, because at some point that's all you have left. And it's terrifying.
 
Spooonster
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: RogermcAllen: Stupid isn't the problem, it is the evil that takes advantage of the stupid.

Most of the bad things stupid people do to others are influenced by bad people trying to make money (e.g. influencers who get kids to hurt themselves/strangers replicating stunts or folks whipping up hate to sell guns).

Nope. This is wrong. Stupid was harmful long before the internet came along.

Stupid people have ALWAYS been a problem. Maybe THE problem.


"The jawbone of an ass is just as much a problem today as it was in the time of Samson."
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Every city should have pits with industrial meat grinders at the bottom, installed every few blocks throughout. Have them clearly marked with signage and  brightly colored paint, but no other protective measures.

Then just let things sort themselves out.
 
Horizon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So we are just farked then. Cause the deliberately aggressive ignorance is being nurtured through right wing propaganda and amplified by shiatty social media algorithms.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Ethertap: Smelly Pirate Hooker: RogermcAllen: Stupid isn't the problem, it is the evil that takes advantage of the stupid.

Most of the bad things stupid people do to others are influenced by bad people trying to make money (e.g. influencers who get kids to hurt themselves/strangers replicating stunts or folks whipping up hate to sell guns).

Nope. This is wrong. Stupid was harmful long before the internet came along.

Stupid people have ALWAYS been a problem. Maybe THE problem.

The internet has let stupid get very loud and very proud though.

Agreed. But it hasn't done that for all of human existence. Stupid managed to get around pretty well without it for thousands of years.


The internet just makes them easier to influence/direct.  The point is that the average stupid person will live a simple life and hurt themselves unless they are directed to hurt others by a bad actor.

It's the difference between starting fires in your backyard for fun vs. burning your neighbor alive because someone told you they are a witch.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ssa5: Have long said and will continue until my end, open democracy is just a failure so long as you allow the stupid to vote. Quite surprisingly stupid people vote for stupid people and stupid ideas (shocking I know).

Voting is not an open for all aspect of any society, they all have limitations. We just need to insure further limitations to those people proven to be able to make decisions, and restrict those that believe space lasers run by lizard people.

My idea has always been to design a system that can qualify people, not necessarily a standards test but something to show people have proven intelligence, wisdom, empathy, and are not downright crazy. Those with proven capabilities are selected to vote. I am absolutely happy with the fact I very well could lose by ability to vote. But after listening to a physicist discuss entropy or anything quantum I figure maybe I might not be the brightest bulb on the tree and should let others drive the car.


Trying to imagine a bulb driving a car, but failing.
 
