(BBC-US)   Elderly Florida woman killed by alligator in retirement community. Or as the locals call it, "natural causes"   (bbc.com) divider line
31
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gator wanted the dog, she fought with the gator for the dog, gator still won.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's...admittedly about as natural of a death you can manage.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She shouldn't have trespassed on the alligator retirement community.
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: Alligator attacks - especially resulting in death - are uncommon according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

Google says:
The Florida conservation commission said in November 2021 there were 442 unprovoked alligator bites in Florida from 1948 to 2021, averaging six a year. Of those bites, 26 were fatal, meaning there was one fatal injury nearly every three years in the state.

How common is common enough?
 
booztravlr [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Initially read that as 'Every Florida woman killed by alligator in retirement community'.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Picture of the suspect:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TICK TOCK
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I fought the log, and the log won.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since the dog survived, I am not convinced the gator went after the dog.  I think it saw an 85 year old woman and a small lap dog and decided that not only was the older woman an easier get, she was a much larger meal to boot.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just another exciting day at Golden Palms Wildlife Park and Retirement Community
Next Week: Gerry has to fend off iguanas from taking his jell-o salad
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkingReading: FTA: Alligator attacks - especially resulting in death - are uncommon according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

Google says:
The Florida conservation commission said in November 2021 there were 442 unprovoked alligator bites in Florida from 1948 to 2021, averaging six a year. Of those bites, 26 were fatal, meaning there was one fatal injury nearly every three years in the state.

How common is common enough?


We need to ban high capacity alligators
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

winedrinkingman: Since the dog survived, I am not convinced the gator went after the dog.  I think it saw an 85 year old woman and a small lap dog and decided that not only was the older woman an easier get, she was a much larger meal to boot.


Gators kill by drowning mostly. She, like the lady in south Florida, probably fought by pulling on the leash and fell. "Oh hey, bigger meal" says the gator.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chubbs, NO!
 
tjsands1118
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I had a nickle for every time someone was eaten by an alligator, I could afford current Florida beach front property in 20 years.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The moral of the story is that 85 year old women shouldn't go around attacking 10 foot long gators.

... you'd think we wouldn't have to stress that, but here we are.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not even the first time. Last week tonight ran a segment where another octogen+ also wandered into a gator pond. These Facebook viral challenges are really getting out of hand.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2xlol-SNQRU @ 17:25
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Well she saved the dog so...success
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I cant imagine living in a state where these things are a common sighting.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Wouldn't have happened if she'd been wearing crocs.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
One should keep up the pace which is set by the exercise instructor.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: I cant imagine living in a state where these things are a common sighting.


If the presence of alligators is what scares you about Florida, you have not been paying attention.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Most stories like this eventually turn out that the person has been leaving food scraps for the gators for awhile prior to the incident.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: I cant imagine living in a state where these things are a common sighting.


It's not that big of a deal.

Most gators just stay far away from us. Especially in the wild where we are not associated with food.
(Which is why there are warning signs and information not to molest the alligators, to include not feeding them.)

Wife and I used to take (really) small hikes in nature preserves in the Tampa Bay area and saw all different sizes of alligators in various bodies of water. They just stay in the water, sun bathing most of the time.

Every now and then, you'll find an alligator in your pool, or in a vestibule/garage due to sound variables, food and water sources.

It is imperative to be aware of them though. They are known to attack small pets every so often but most of the time, this isn't really a problem.

/Lived in Tampa for 18 years
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My father lived in Fort Myers for years. Every time I went down to visit, he would remind me 'do not get close to the edge of the water.' They had a Boston Terrier named Daphne. Daphne disappeared without a trace. They always assumed a gator got her.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: I cant imagine living in a state where these things are a common sighting.


Almost 20% of the states have gators.

When i lived in Florida I went paddling the the 'Glades almost every weekend specifically to spot gators.  They aren't the big scary man killers the media cranks them up to be.  Sure, they can kill you deader than Disco but their little walnut-sized reptile brain isn't smart enough to let them know that humans would make a great snack.

Maybe we taste bad, who knows.  But a gator would rather do almost anything else than attack a human.  They're genuinely afraid of us humans.

Having said that, this poor lady had a couple things going against her.  First off, don't walk your snack-sized gator chow near the water in Florida.  Secondly, it happened in a retirement community so I give it better than even odds that some dipshiat was feeding the gator enough to where the gator lost its innate fear of humans.

The gator was labeled a nuisance gator and it's over 4 feet so that means the trapper can either haul it hundreds of miles away and release it, and gators are known to travel huge distances back to their home, or the trapper can kill it and sell the meat and hide.

ProTip:  The jowl meat is the tastiest, although I'll settle for the ribs.  Delicious on a grill!
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: winedrinkingman: Since the dog survived, I am not convinced the gator went after the dog.  I think it saw an 85 year old woman and a small lap dog and decided that not only was the older woman an easier get, she was a much larger meal to boot.

Gators kill by drowning mostly. She, like the lady in south Florida, probably fought by pulling on the leash and fell. "Oh hey, bigger meal" says the gator.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Hoblit: ReapTheChaos: I cant imagine living in a state where these things are a common sighting.

It's not that big of a deal.

Most gators just stay far away from us. Especially in the wild where we are not associated with food.
(Which is why there are warning signs and information not to molest the alligators, to include not feeding them.)

Wife and I used to take (really) small hikes in nature preserves in the Tampa Bay area and saw all different sizes of alligators in various bodies of water. They just stay in the water, sun bathing most of the time.

Every now and then, you'll find an alligator in your pool, or in a vestibule/garage due to sound variables, food and water sources.

It is imperative to be aware of them though. They are known to attack small pets every so often but most of the time, this isn't really a problem.

/Lived in Tampa for 18 years


^^ This guy gets it.

known to attack small pets every so often

I'd be interested to see how many pets are taken by gators compared to the number taken by flying things.  Where i live we have all sorts of flying talons o'death.

I'll let y'all google things like barred owl cat and eagle snatches dog.
 
Perlin Noise
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Mr. President, looks like we might have some sort of Bubba Ho Tep

Fark user imageView Full Size


/what do I care, I have a growth on my pecker
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If you've made it to 85, death takes many forms.
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fortunately here in Pa. Most gators die in the winter.
 
