(Live Science)   Quidquid est dildo si fortis es -Abrahamus Lincolnus   (livescience.com) divider line
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Splinter!
 
WTP 2
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
pestle or dildo....

WHY NOT BOTH !.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WrongTrousers
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
PAIGE NOLI
 
mrparks
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Someone really hates their booty hole.
 
stuffy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
7-inch-long (17 centimeters) phallus in 1992 and suspected that it could have been used a number of ways

Multi purpose tool?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That's a Biggus Dickus.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Splinter!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ScrimBoy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Robot Chicken - Egyptian Boobies
Youtube 3L75M3HJhwM
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Used Erotica
Youtube GO8eERYITlQ
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Smooth wooden phallus found at a Roman fort was likely a sex toy"

Yes.  Because no soldier in the history of ever has made a dick out of something just as a joke.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Bet the rich had theirs made from marble or bronze.
 
headslacker [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Got Wood
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I was going to post a poem by Catullus, but I couldn't find one that would pass the Fark censors.
 
Cheron
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Suby decline your nouns
 
carkiller
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
PAIGE NO
 
carkiller
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

WrongTrousers: PAIGE NOLI


Damnare est
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Kalyco Jack: Splinter!

[Fark user image image 414x566]


What's he got in his hand?!
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Smooth
 
