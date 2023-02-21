 Skip to content
(The Smoking Gun)   Too much noise during sex, seeing how this is Texas, you know what's coming next   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guessed "something about cows."

Wrong.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He fixes the cable?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He fires one gun, then the other?
 
theresnothinglft
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA site name checks out
 
gregario
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BLAM-BLAM-BLAM!!!!!

/I assume
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sex headline trifecta now in play

/like your mom
 
Greil
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I just want to point out that there are 4 named people in the article. 2 of them are sisters, the other 2 are bangin and have had kids, yet nobody's last names match. Not sensing a lot of stability here.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
There was a couple who lost their apartment for having excessively loud sex in a building where I lived in Minneapolis years ago. We could regularly hear them through the ceiling from our place on the first floor. They lived on the third.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Sounds mind blowing.
 
sniderman
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Gun play?

<reads article>

Holy fark, I was joking.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Lake Street Dive - The Neighbor's Song (Live @Pickathon 2012)
Youtube HNNUgAVQjnQ
 
Buttforce [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wow, sister on the left looks kind of like Obama.

Would.  And would.

Really, this whole thing could have been avoided with some neighborly hospitality.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The only surprising thing about the article is that the women in pictures are apparently only 21 and 25 years old.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Cops allege that Davis--aided by an unidentified black female--cut the lock on the Autos For Less security gate at 3 AM on April 27 and retrieved the Buick. The car, which was outfitted with a GPS tracker, was subsequently located in front of Davis's Houston home (where the car originally had been repossessed).

The sentence for something so stupid is that you can get out after everyone is done laughing at you. You're stuck so long as people keep booking appointments.
 
behanger
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Bib(b)s is a friendly word for butt in Dutch.
 
olrasputin
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Back in grad school, a bunch of us would go over to a colleague's off-campus apartment (which was still basically student housing) to drink and play D&D.

Pretty regularly, his upstairs neighbors would go at it loud enough to make the bed bang against their floor, so we'd hear thumping and creaking. Sadly for the neighbors, the noise only ever lasted for like 90 seconds tops.

None of us ever did get drunk enough to go up and offer our sympathies.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Cops allege that Davis--aided by an unidentified black female

From that article it sounded like Davis AND BIBBS were sort of a package deal.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Oh. I guessed "farm animal".
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
You Can Be As Loud As The Hell You Want If You AreMakingLove
Youtube EPqOx-Smqrc
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Investigators busted Alexis Davis, 25, and Treasure Bibbs, 21, following a confrontation early Monday
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Farking Lurker
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Sometimes sex with me is so loud people literally threaten to kill me with guns."

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Stayed at a Holiday Inn once in Waltham MA on a business trip. I was there for a whole week.

My first night there, a Sunday. My next door neighbors were going at it very loudly and forcibly. I could hear them and hear the bed hitting the shared wall.

Finally, I had enough and I banged back at the wall with my fist.

I heard laughing.

The next morning, low and behold, I go out to get breakfast, and they are coming out of their room at the same time.

Lets put it like this, they did not look like people that would be loud during sex.


CSB # 2

In the army, I was in the transient barracks. Lots of people stayed for a day or so, then left when their permanent housing was available.

One such "visitor" came in on a Friday...went to the officer's club, came back with a female MP and started going at it at 3AM.

I don't know what they were thinking, I mean, I was in the room sleeping!  My wall locker was in the way so I couldn't see anything but I could hear what was going on.

She was moaning but it sounded like she was bored. Just a few breathy "uh"s every once in a while. She did not sound like she was having fun.

Anyway, in the morning, She's getting dressed and she sees me, and I see her. There's nothing she could do.

She was in the wrong. A female, an MP and in the male barracks. A total no-no.

Anyway....she leaves and he comes up to me.

"My wife is arriving tonight, please don't say anything to her"

"I don't lie. If she asks, I'm telling"
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

If he outranked you that's a perfect blackmail opportunity

... not that I condone such behavior
 
tommyl66
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Making too much noise during sex? Add another quart of 5w30. Figured they'd know about oil in Texas.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
guys the solution here isn't to threaten their lives it's to get them to quiet down and the best way to do that is to fark up their sex.

To that end.  leave a note that says something to the effect of .

Hey
Great job on the sex and thank you for being loud. it's always nice to have something more personal to j to.  if you and your lady could call out "stale chocolate cake" and "grandma's argyle socks" periodically it'd be great.  those two phrases really get me going. who knows why.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

That place was a dump any ways.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What I read there is that Kevin and Kiara are regularly having some pretty good sex, and now that fact has been advertised to the English-speaking world.

Hope they get a lot of high-fives.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

at the time, he was an E-4 and I was an E-3.

I never cared for this guy but I was introduced to his wife a few days later. I felt sorry for her and that was the last time I saw the both of them as they moved to the other side of Italy for his tour.
 
stuffy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Being Texass was expecting the loud couple to be the ones arrested.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Did that once, in a motel, ground floor, facing a roadway.  The idea of it was hot but I gotta say I found the execution wasn't everything I thought it would be.

I've tried a lot of (more or less vanilla) stuff, but always end up going back to the bed.  And now that I'm older, have my own home, and might be inconvenienced by a public lewdness ticket?  Meh.  Let the younger folks have the extra fun, I'll keep the bed.
 
Cubansaltyballs
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Power outage?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Let the younger folks have the extra fun, I'll keep the bed.


Sofas work as a good close second.

My GF back in 1985-1987 was good for "public" bonking. Me? I'm a bit more conservative.  But we were both living with our own parents and finding a place was hard for us if it wasn't in a parked car.

It wasn't until I got the grand idea of getting a motel room for the weekends...that we curbed the public sessions.

"why didn't I think of this earlier?"   LOL
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 minute ago  

steklo: "why didn't I think of this earlier?"   LOL


You know what's awesome about having a committed girlfriend with birth control handled and who swallows?  Sex anywhere with no real worries about cleanup.

We figured that out by getting horny without thinking about the finale first.  Panicked look from her followed by hopping off and gobbling.

/So of course I married her
 
