(Daily Star)   Brit sexologist explains why men in the UK are better at bonking than 'bam bam, goodbye' American men. Surprisingly it has nothing to do with either being fuglier (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

 
usahole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article is British snot
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know nationalistic propaganda when I see it.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

usahole: Article is British snot


Username checks out.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because they can handle a Toad in the Hole and make an amazing Lancashire Hot Pot?
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

 
Maud Dib
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I want hard journalism, I go to the Star.
Hard.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
boinking shaging
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sexit?
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not what her mom said
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Family Guy British Porn
Youtube nuHI9-_Moig
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LewDux: boinking shaging



 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but when Brits forget their condom, they still haven't mastered how to Brexit.
 
Slaxl
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: I know nationalistic propaganda when I see it.


Yes, this thread, nationalists rushing to defend their honour from a pointless clickbait article in a rag.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cajnik: Because they can handle a Toad in the Hole and make an amazing Lancashire Hot Pot?


But always use protection or you might end up with spotted dick.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Heaven:
The chefs are French
The mechanics are German
The lovers are Italians
The cops are English
And the Swiss run the whole thing

In Hell:
The chefs are English
The mechanics are French
The lovers are Swiss
The cops are German
And the Italians run the whole thing
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TL/DR - people in New York City have sex on the first date so all Americans are bad at sex. Brits stereotypically don't want to be seen as sluts (her words) so they don't have sex unless you bring flowers. Apparently, that makes Americans bad at sex and Brits good at it.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Usually when someone brags how good they are at something, they actually suck at it.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No surprise there, Brits love a bit of crumpet and will eat spotted dick and bangers and mash until their partners bubble and squeak and make a big Eton Mess.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it cause poor dental work makes room for the clot between the teeth?
 
Worksucks370
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meanmutton: TL/DR - people in New York City have sex on the first date so all Americans are bad at sex. Brits stereotypically don't want to be seen as sluts (her words) so they don't have sex unless you bring flowers. Apparently, that makes Americans bad at sex and Brits good at it.



Her argument - I think? - is that Brits are more romantic, which leads to better relationships where they are more open and talk more, and better communication leads to better sex.


She's (usually) right about the latter, the former is some of that living in the clouds BS.
 
firefly212
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meanmutton: TL/DR - people in New York City have sex on the first date so all Americans are bad at sex. Brits stereotypically don't want to be seen as sluts (her words) so they don't have sex unless you bring flowers. Apparently, that makes Americans bad at sex and Brits good at it.


What a strange assertion, that not being slutty makes you better at sex. I always learned that practice makes perfect.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meanmutton: TL/DR - people in New York City have sex on the first date so all Americans are bad at sex. Brits stereotypically don't want to be seen as sluts (her words) so they don't have sex unless you bring flowers. Apparently, that makes Americans bad at sex and Brits good at it.



 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fake nudes.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron de havilland: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/nuHI9-_Moig?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Almost...
Youtube VC9nmR3YvNw
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Worksucks370: meanmutton: TL/DR - people in New York City have sex on the first date so all Americans are bad at sex. Brits stereotypically don't want to be seen as sluts (her words) so they don't have sex unless you bring flowers. Apparently, that makes Americans bad at sex and Brits good at it.


Her argument - I think? - is that Brits are more romantic, which leads to better relationships where they are more open and talk more, and better communication leads to better sex.


She's (usually) right about the latter, the former is some of that living in the clouds BS.


Communication absolutely makes for better sex but generally slut-shaming cultures do not foster sexual communication.
 
Lord Rust
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"bam bam goodbye" seems awfully optimistic!

Bam bam well fark I am late for gym seeay-yeah-right.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Usually when someone brags how good they are at something, they actually suck at it.


I'm the worse
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this where we pile in, flustered and defensive, to refute the silly posturings of some moron in a UK tabloid?

Because, man, do I have time for that! LOADS of time. Hot, thick, pungent, fecund loads of it.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i2-prod.dailystar.co.ukView Full Size

They couldn't find a pic where her tongue wasn't awkwardly visible?

And who the fark designed that room? Is that another sofa behind the sofa?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too busy, too fast, too engaged in work is the Brit meme assessment for American lawyers, too.

Which is strange because Americans don't perceive Brits as lazy, especially given the vast amount of streaming media from Benny Hill, Monty Python to Masterpiece Theater -- all examples of  works of tremendous effort and dedication.

In fact the only real slur from American lips about Brits at work centered on the tabloid industry.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A poll on Natalia's social media account found that most people said they have sex after the first date.

As opposed to before the date?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LewDux: I'm the worse


I have a pretty good track record. Well, I did.

Most all of my partners and I shared some good sex. There's always the one or two sessions that don't go as planned but for the most part, I kept my partners happy.

After my second divorce, the ex would call me all hours of the night...

"Stek? Are you awake? I'm leaving the front door unlocked, just come on in and get upstairs..Also, a few rules...

1. This is about sex, not love
2. You leave before sunrise
3. Lock the door when you go.

heh-heh

So I must've been doing something right in bed for her to keep calling me back...

she couldn't be married to me, but she could call for booty calls...

go figure...
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 1 hour ago  
can't be the teef can it?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The pace of American dating is uncanny, and she explained: "It usually happens very fast. Fast coffee, for five, ten minutes or so. "They then either invite them for a second date or immediately ask their partner to go to the bedroom."

She must be hearing about a very specific subset of people dating in America.  The only person I have known who dated like that in the last 10 years was a consultant who did that while she was traveling to different states to be on-site and didn't know anyone outside of work. Everyone else has pretty much been in the range of what I think most people would consider normal.

If she's not completely just making it up, then I assume she's looking at something like the dating habits of under-25s who work 80 hour weeks in finance in Manhattan.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still mad about all the American troops getting the girls in 1943. Bet grandma still talks about that airman who swept her off her feet after a second sherry
 
Worksucks370
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Palined Parenthood: [i2-prod.dailystar.co.uk image 615x614]
They couldn't find a pic where her tongue wasn't awkwardly visible?

And who the fark designed that room? Is that another sofa behind the sofa?



My first thought when I saw that second sofa was "That has to be a furniture store or something, right?"
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: LewDux: I'm the worse

I have a pretty good track record. Well, I did.

Most all of my partners and I shared some good sex. There's always the one or two sessions that don't go as planned but for the most part, I kept my partners happy.

After my second divorce, the ex would call me all hours of the night...

"Stek? Are you awake? I'm leaving the front door unlocked, just come on in and get upstairs..Also, a few rules...

1. This is about sex, not love
2. You leave before sunrise
3. Lock the door when you go.

heh-heh

So I must've been doing something right in bed for her to keep calling me back...

she couldn't be married to me, but she could call for booty calls...

go figure...


Just call you Steklo of the morning
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Palined Parenthood: And who the fark designed that room? Is that another sofa behind the sofa?


it's probably the sofa where she bends over for doggie style.

You know, rich people furniture.
 
BurghDude
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ngl, I would accept some direct tutoring from her.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: Just call you Steklo of the morning


I would roll into my apartment on Sunday mornings tired as all get out.

This went on for two months after we divorced. Then she moved to England.

Of all places...

LOL.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Palined Parenthood: [i2-prod.dailystar.co.uk image 615x614]
They couldn't find a pic where her tongue wasn't awkwardly visible?


Lesbian?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Author of '69 Sex Tips', Natalia has helped over half a million people be better lovers
 
alice_600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

 
The Bunyip
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Brits and Americans are like chalk and cheese"

What the fark?
 
freitasm
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Natalia Kobylkina, 39, has more than 20 years experience as a relationship psychologist"

What?
 
The Shoveller
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
She's 39 and has "more than 20 years experience as a relationship psychologist".

So you can just (presumably) graduate high school and then call yourself a psychologist? All those kids paying to take college-level psych course are going to be PISSED.
 
