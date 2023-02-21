 Skip to content
Japanese firm to help USAF by providing targets
12
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size


Japanese balloons eh?
 
WTFDYW [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I see what you did there subby
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Not a repeat from 1941-45?
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Gleeman: Not a repeat from 1941-45?


USAF was founded in '47.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Gleeman: Not a repeat from 1941-45?

USAF was founded in '47.


Technically Correct.gif
 
fst_creeper
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The gondola looks more than a little like a B-17 ball turret.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Considering what I know about those, I'd find riding in that more than a little unnerving.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Gleeman: Sexy Jesus: Gleeman: Not a repeat from 1941-45?

USAF was founded in '47.

Technically Correct.gif


It's the best kind of correct
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

fst_creeper: The gondola looks more than a little like a B-17 ball turret.
[Fark user image image 637x424]
[Fark user image image 600x477]
Considering what I know about those, I'd find riding in that more than a little unnerving.


The Death of the Ball Turret Gunner
BY RANDALL JARRELL

From my mother's sleep I fell into the State,
And I hunched in its belly till my wet fur froze.
Six miles from earth, loosed from its dream of life,
I woke to black flak and the nightmare fighters.
When I died they washed me out of the turret with a hose
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Company president Keisuke Iwaya told reporters passengers do not have to be billionaires..."It's safe, economical and gentle for people," he said. "The idea is to make space tourism for everyone." ... Mr Iwaya said he aims to eventually bring it down to several million yen (tens of thousands of pounds)

I think he/they are seriously overestimating the quantity of people who can afford a one-time outlay of tens of thousands of pounds (or tens of thousands of dollars), especially if current economic trends continue.  I'm not sure what this guy imagines as his eventual market.  Like, either your price tag has to be exorbitantly high with a huge profit margin on a small number of sales to the multi-millionaire and up crow, or it has to be down somewhere in the thousands or maybe even low $10ks range to target "rich" middle class people like doctors and lawyers who'll splurge on a midlife crisis, so that you get enough customers to maintain a stable flow of income.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Imagine how much more balloon tech we would have if the Hindenburg didn't blow up.
 
Merltech
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
lilbjorn
‘’ less than a minute ago  
media.cnn.comView Full Size

Interested in hearing more about Japanese targets
 
