(AP News)   There's no line Putin won't cross, including the START line   (apnews.com)
35
35 Comments
Famous Thamas
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
And the clock ticks closer to midnight.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He'd be wise not to cross the Finnish line.
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Sweet! Lets get 'er done!

I want to be at ground zero. Let everyone else live like it's 800 B.C.E for a few decades. I'll send them my thoughts and prayers as they die of everything from the common cold to radiation sickness.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Can we just pay someone to kill him?
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

AlphaG33k: Sweet! Lets get 'er done!

I want to be at ground zero. Let everyone else live like it's 800 B.C.E for a few decades. I'll send them my thoughts and prayers as they die of everything from the common cold to radiation sickness.


If we knew where it would be we could have a massive party until it hits.
 
oyster_popsicles
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Famous Thamas: And the clock ticks closer to midnight.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Icarus_Rising
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Oh no! In 4-5 years after he's had time to manufacture new delivery systems (and assuming he's still alive) he'll be able to destroy "The West" 10 times over instead of only 9. He'll have a whole 30 minutes to enjoy it before the retaliatory strikes hiat.

Seriously, stop falling for this crap. Putin is a lot of things, but suicidal isn't one of them.
 
drwiki [OhFark] [SwearJar]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
He needs to fucking die already.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

AlphaG33k: Sweet! Lets get 'er done!

I want to be at ground zero. Let everyone else live like it's 800 B.C.E for a few decades. I'll send them my thoughts and prayers as they die of everything from the common cold to radiation sickness.


If Russia started a world war and launched just one nuke, most of the planet would end up being ground zero.
 
Thoreny
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Can we just pay someone to kill him?


We could but that would result in a tit-for-tat with the Russians paying folks to kill our leaders. It's a very messy business.
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

AlphaG33k: Sweet! Lets get 'er done!

I want to be at ground zero. Let everyone else live like it's 800 B.C.E for a few decades. I'll send them my thoughts and prayers as they die of everything from the common cold to radiation sickness.


Nah bro, I've been told by Smart PeopleTM you just need to prep.
 
Bungles
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Given Russia's current inability to make bullets and basic water bottles, I somehow doubt they're in a logistical position to create 21st century nuclear warheads.
 
Merltech
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Other than pissing contest, is there any point of testing nukes?
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

PC LOAD LETTER: AlphaG33k: Sweet! Lets get 'er done!

I want to be at ground zero. Let everyone else live like it's 800 B.C.E for a few decades. I'll send them my thoughts and prayers as they die of everything from the common cold to radiation sickness.

Nah bro, I've been told by Smart PeopleTM you just need to prep.


What does HIV medicine have to do with nuclear war?
 
JAYoung
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

OhioUGrad: AlphaG33k: Sweet! Lets get 'er done!

I want to be at ground zero. Let everyone else live like it's 800 B.C.E for a few decades. I'll send them my thoughts and prayers as they die of everything from the common cold to radiation sickness.

If Russia started a world war and launched just one nuke, most of the planet would end up being ground zero.


Putin's missiles have been rusting away for decades. If he shoots one off, who knows where it will land?
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Drop one at the Kremlin

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
He doesn't have a lot of cards left to play, there's no turning the war around so long as we don't elect a republican.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Thoreny: NewportBarGuy: Can we just pay someone to kill him?

We could but that would result in a tit-for-tat with the Russians paying folks to kill our leaders. It's a very messy business.


I don't have any in-depth knowledge of Russia's inner circle, but I'm sure the US has a lengthy list for a decapitation strategy that essentially ends the war and prevents a nuclear threat.  I wonder if it's 10, 100, or 1000 people.
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AlphaG33k: Sweet! Lets get 'er done!

I want to be at ground zero. Let everyone else live like it's 800 B.C.E for a few decades. I'll send them my thoughts and prayers as they die of everything from the common cold to radiation sickness.


Oooh and tooth abscesses.  The unsung terror of the old west.

(seriously lack of dental care really did kill a lot of people back then)
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'd imagine it's because his stockpile of nuclear weapons has undergone the same rigorous conditioning and maintenance that his conventional armed forces have endured, and a state-backed project to build something new and working would be both a boon to his ailing economy and the only deterrence he would have once the remnants of the Russian army are pushed out of Ukraine.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What?  WHAT?  I'm sorry, you'll have to speak up, I can't hear you over the din of all that sabre rattling!
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Famous Thamas: And the clock ticks closer to midnight.


shiat is getting real.

thebulletin.orgView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Meh.... no one really every does that. Start is a neat idea, in theory, for triage but it's just going to be a cluster.
 
Icarus_Rising
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: PC LOAD LETTER: AlphaG33k: Sweet! Lets get 'er done!

I want to be at ground zero. Let everyone else live like it's 800 B.C.E for a few decades. I'll send them my thoughts and prayers as they die of everything from the common cold to radiation sickness.

Nah bro, I've been told by Smart PeopleTM you just need to prep.

What does HIV medicine have to do with nuclear war?


Prep is the gay mafia's immortality drug. HIV is just a cover and doesn't actually exist. I know because I saw a video on YouTube that will be taken down "any minute now".
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

JAYoung: OhioUGrad: AlphaG33k: Sweet! Lets get 'er done!

I want to be at ground zero. Let everyone else live like it's 800 B.C.E for a few decades. I'll send them my thoughts and prayers as they die of everything from the common cold to radiation sickness.

If Russia started a world war and launched just one nuke, most of the planet would end up being ground zero.

Putin's missiles have been rusting away for decades. If he shoots one off, who knows where it will land?


tse4.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Famous Thamas: And the clock ticks closer to midnight.

shiat is getting real.

[thebulletin.org image 850x566]


Is that Jill stein? Lol
 
kindms
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
LOL So ? They have to be able to source materials, build and maintain them.

go for it Vlad. start building expensive nuclear weapons with an even smaller economy then the one that went bankrupt a few decades ag
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You gonna bark all day little doggie? Or you gonna bite.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Can we just pay someone to kill him?


Next up? Whom?

Nurglitch: I'd imagine it's because his stockpile of nuclear weapons has undergone the same rigorous conditioning and maintenance that his conventional armed forces have endured, and a state-backed project to build something new and working would be both a boon to his ailing economy and the only deterrence he would have once the remnants of the Russian army are pushed out of Ukraine.


If all his nukes implode at once like a 1950s Vanguard launch, that still wouldn't be..... good.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Time to launch a missile into the Sea of Japan?
 
Jumbled
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I like how ONE asshole is farkung over the entire world.
Off that bastard already. Sheesh.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 1 minute ago  
NATO countries could offer to reduce the number of nukes they have by donating them directly to Russia.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: PC LOAD LETTER: AlphaG33k: Sweet! Lets get 'er done!

I want to be at ground zero. Let everyone else live like it's 800 B.C.E for a few decades. I'll send them my thoughts and prayers as they die of everything from the common cold to radiation sickness.

Nah bro, I've been told by Smart PeopleTM you just need to prep.

What does HIV medicine have to do with nuclear war?


Moreover if nuclear war is imminent who needs to worry about PREP?

RAW DOG LIKE THE WORLD IS ENDING!!!!!
 
FarkingReading
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Thoreny: NewportBarGuy: Can we just pay someone to kill him?

We could but that would result in a tit-for-tat with the Russians paying folks to kill our leaders. It's a very messy business.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Icarus_Rising: Wine Sipping Elitist: PC LOAD LETTER: AlphaG33k: Sweet! Lets get 'er done!

I want to be at ground zero. Let everyone else live like it's 800 B.C.E for a few decades. I'll send them my thoughts and prayers as they die of everything from the common cold to radiation sickness.

Nah bro, I've been told by Smart PeopleTM you just need to prep.

What does HIV medicine have to do with nuclear war?

Prep is the gay mafia's immortality drug. HIV is just a cover and doesn't actually exist. I know because I saw a video on YouTube that will be taken down "any minute now".


What the gay Mafia might look like

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
