(Some Guy)   Newlyweds get the shaft on elevator ride to wedding after-party   (qcnews.com) divider line
19
19 Comments     (+0 »)
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Love is getting trapped with your spouse in an elevator and being ok with it....
 
jtown
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
One time, some friends and I were walking towards and elevator in a parking garage in San Francisco when the power went out.  It was on the news the next day and it turned out the power was off for hours.  We definitely would have had to pick a pee corner if we'd been walking just a little faster that night.
 
argylez
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They said they were glad they weren't alone?  HUH?  I'd be farking in that elevator if we were alone

/missed opportunity
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Love is getting trapped with your spouse in an elevator and being ok with it....


stuck in an elevator on their wedding night...

/If the elevator's rockin'
//don't come knockin'
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Heaven on the Seventh Floor.
 
newsvertisement [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Something tells me they'll do fine as a couple.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Petite Mel: iheartscotch: Love is getting trapped with your spouse in an elevator and being ok with it....

stuck in an elevator on their wedding night...

/If the elevator's rockin'
//don't come knockin'


Aerosmith - Love In An Elevator
Youtube h3Yrhv33Zb8
 
emersonbiggins [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Groom was heard to utter the phrase "Otis hurts"
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
famefocus.comView Full Size
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Right the alarm to make them kiss
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

jtown: One time, some friends and I were walking towards and elevator in a parking garage in San Francisco when the power went out.  It was on the news the next day and it turned out the power was off for hours.  We definitely would have had to pick a pee corner if we'd been walking just a little faster that night.


preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
dbrunker
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"There's a phone", she said, "Uh-uh
You'd better have us out in five minutes time"
Whatever

"Please, could you make it ten?"
I told the operator
I'm having so much fun in this elevator

Paul Nicholas - Heaven On The 7th Floor
Youtube ohW49tIdy0c
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

argylez: They said they were glad they weren't alone?  HUH?  I'd be farking in that elevator if we were alone

/missed opportunity



ThorWasItReally.gif

Bride and groom stuck in Grand Bohemian elevator all smiles
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I guess they were going....down....


/YEAAAAAHHH!
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Petite Mel: iheartscotch: Love is getting trapped with your spouse in an elevator and being ok with it....

stuck in an elevator on their wedding night...

/If the elevator's rockin'
//don't come knockin'


Aye.  My first thought was, "why are they still clothed?"
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
In Retrospect, I Guess We Might Have Resorted To Cannibalism A Bit Early
 
nytmare
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's easier nowadays with cell phones instead of having to bang and yell and not know if anyone's coming.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
my kindergarten teacher mrs. posian died in a elevator mishap while on vacation in England. she was a great big sow of a woman. cable snapped, down it went. i'm thinking the other people in the elevator were shooting her dirty looks.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: my kindergarten teacher mrs. posian died in a elevator mishap while on vacation in England. she was a great big sow of a woman. cable snapped, down it went. i'm thinking the other people in the elevator were shooting her dirty looks.


I nominate this comment for today's Roald Dahl Award
 
