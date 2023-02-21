 Skip to content
(CNN)   In the wake of President Jimmy Carter being admitted to hospice care, Americans have questions. Such as, what is hospice care? Is there pizza there? Can I bring my guns? Do they have parking big enough for my SUV?   (cnn.com) divider line
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA covers the important parts, but nothing could've prepared me for signing my mom's hospice paperwork. The head says it's for the best, but the heart feels like you're giving up. Fortunately, we had a good case worker who explained everything and an excellent hospice doctor and staff who helped me understand what was coming. The hospice company also provided two booklets: what to expect before it happens and how to work through the grieving process afterward.

I had no choice (other than to try extraordinary measures, which we knew were against mom's wishes), but also no regrets.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When my father was dying this last September, the hospice people told me "we don't use the 'h' word."

Seriously, just tell me what is up in your best opinion.  I don't need to add "dancing around words" to my very long list of things to be concerned about over the next few weeks, months, or whatever.

You hear of the concept of "he was only given X months to live."

But they actually parse words for comfort into contradiction for reality.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I better be allowed to take my guns... I need to take all you sonsabiatches with me when I go.

/let 'er blooooowww
 
Merltech
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

downstairs: When my father was dying this last September, the hospice people told me "we don't use the 'h' word."

Seriously, just tell me what is up in your best opinion.  I don't need to add "dancing around words" to my very long list of things to be concerned about over the next few weeks, months, or whatever.

You hear of the concept of "he was only given X months to live."

But they actually parse words for comfort into contradiction for reality.


So what did they call it? Assisted living?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My mom did her hospice care at my sister's apartment. They brought over a hospital bed and everything else that was needed plus sent RNs and other caretakers every other day for visit. She lasted just a few weeks but died surrounded by her kids instead of machines and strangers.

Worth it.
 
blackminded
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm not RTFA because I don't need to relive it.

Michiganders - Got your advance directive filled out? If not, you should. Remember: For every "Oh that would never happen to me" there's someone choking to death on their own vomit trying to scream out "NO!" with their last breath before the trach goes in.

Power of Attorney and Advance Directives Resources (michigan.gov)

/you're welcome
 
Broktun
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Merltech: downstairs: When my father was dying this last September, the hospice people told me "we don't use the 'h' word."

Seriously, just tell me what is up in your best opinion.  I don't need to add "dancing around words" to my very long list of things to be concerned about over the next few weeks, months, or whatever.

You hear of the concept of "he was only given X months to live."

But they actually parse words for comfort into contradiction for reality.

So what did they call it? Assisted living?


Comfort Care is one of the newer terms.
 
Coco LaFemme [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
My mom was put into hospice care before she died last March. My sister had to sign the paperwork because I hadn't gotten there yet, and our dad was too distraught to do it himself. The nurses couldn't have been nicer. That's such an emotionally draining job to have, but if angels were actual, real things, they'd more than qualify.

It can feel like you're giving up, but in my mom's case, there was nothing more that could be done for her other than making her comfortable and letting her go in peace.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"News" for the least common denominator.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm going to die alone and nobody will know until my neighbor reports the smell.
 
Ethertap [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AcneVulgaris: I better be allowed to take my guns... I need to take all you sonsabiatches with me when I go.

/let 'er blooooowww


Can I Take My Gun To Heaven
Youtube QhDfEqM2uLk
 
Ethertap [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I'm going to die alone and nobody will know until my neighbor reports the smell.


That's why my end of life plan is "die at work"
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
A lot of people think hospice is the complete withdrawal of medical care, like the patient is now going to die in pain with no help at all. Instead it's the transition toward acceptance of impending death, and dying with as much dignity as possible.

Hospice workers are awesome, I have the utmost respect for them.
 
whidbey
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Damn, everyone's dying again.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: A lot of people think hospice is the complete withdrawal of medical care, like the patient is now going to die in pain with no help at all. Instead it's the transition toward acceptance of impending death, and dying with as much dignity as possible.

Hospice workers are awesome, I have the utmost respect for them.


And a LOT of painkillers.
 
wage0048
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Merltech: downstairs: When my father was dying this last September, the hospice people told me "we don't use the 'h' word."

Seriously, just tell me what is up in your best opinion.  I don't need to add "dancing around words" to my very long list of things to be concerned about over the next few weeks, months, or whatever.

You hear of the concept of "he was only given X months to live."

But they actually parse words for comfort into contradiction for reality.

So what did they call it? Assisted living?


"Palliative care" or "comfort care" are the euphemisms I usually hear.
 
blackminded
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Merltech: So what did they call it? Assisted living?


Assisted living is when you're going to die but not anytime soon and in the meantime you can't handle day-to-day tasks on your own.

Hospice care is when you're going to die soon and in the meantime here are lots of very good drugs.

/above varies greatly depending on your levels of health insurance
//if said insurance == zero and you do not qualify for Medicaid because you haven't been destitute long enough we can help you select from a variety of pine boxes
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I'm going to die alone and nobody will know until my neighbor reports the smell.


reported your smell last week
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
hospice at home is the way to go.  who wants to die in a hospital?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Both of my grandmothers stayed with us in their last years and both had home hospice. The people who do that professionally are literally the best humans ever.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
keyassets.timeincuk.netView Full Size
 
magneticmushroom [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I'm going to die alone and nobody will know until my neighbor reports the smell.


I mean, I'm looking for a roommate if you're trying to avoid that.

Difficulty: Baltimore
 
Herbie555
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Merltech: So what did they call it? Assisted living?


Medically speaking, this falls under the umbrella of "Palliative Care", which itself has an interesting history.  Most people would be frankly shocked if they knew how recently the idea of "just try to make the patient feel better, without trying to cure them" had become an acceptable medical practice.

(It has only been a thing a doctor or med-student could select as an actual specialty for less than two decades)

Usually the big shock of going into palliative or hospice care comes from having "waited too long".  People associate it with end-of-life care, so they put it off as long as possible, when in reality, palliative medicine could have been improving quality of life for much more time.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Hospice care defined: "Try taking some Vitamin B or C complex. If you have a beer, go ahead and drink it. Jut remember, you're a living organism on this planet, you're safe. You've just taken a heavy drug. Relax, stay inside, and listen to some music. Do you have any Allman Brothers?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
When my time comes, I want to go with indignity.

The Thick of It - Ollie roasts Glenn
Youtube vAZ_yVUVIB0
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Coco LaFemme: My mom was put into hospice care before she died last March. My sister had to sign the paperwork because I hadn't gotten there yet, and our dad was too distraught to do it himself. The nurses couldn't have been nicer. That's such an emotionally draining job to have, but if angels were actual, real things, they'd more than qualify.

It can feel like you're giving up, but in my mom's case, there was nothing more that could be done for her other than making her comfortable and letting her go in peace.


You are absolutely 100% right about the caregivers - the nurses. I don't know how they do it. We took care of my mother-in-law and the lady we had helping us was just terrific. My wife was able to find closure with her mother and as sad as it might be, the outcome was as peaceful a transition as could be hoped for.
 
tobcc
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: TFA covers the important parts, but nothing could've prepared me for signing my mom's hospice paperwork. The head says it's for the best, but the heart feels like you're giving up. Fortunately, we had a good case worker who explained everything and an excellent hospice doctor and staff who helped me understand what was coming. The hospice company also provided two booklets: what to expect before it happens and how to work through the grieving process afterward.

I had no choice (other than to try extraordinary measures, which we knew were against mom's wishes), but also no regrets.


When we put my MIL in hospice we felt the same way, but the staff was amazing.  It also brought some comfort in that she was never uncomfortable. If she was in any pain or discomfort they would give her the really great drugs, they dont have to follow the rules in the nursing home or hospital she was at prior.  The staff would also talk/ council my wife at all hours and when we weren't able to be with her, they had staff that could sit with her.

note: MIL was at a Hospice House, not home care as she lived full time at a nursing home for a couple of years prior.  But it didnt feel medical at all, it was all setup with nice private rooms that didnt use hospital beds.
 
Epic Fap Session
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Hospice care is tangible proof that humanity is redeemable.
 
Alphax
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I must have missed the news about Jimmy Carter.

He's done so much for the world, and it'll be a worse place without him.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 minute ago  

blackminded: I'm not RTFA because I don't need to relive it.

Michiganders - Got your advance directive filled out? If not, you should. Remember: For every "Oh that would never happen to me" there's someone choking to death on their own vomit trying to scream out "NO!" with their last breath before the trach goes in.

Power of Attorney and Advance Directives Resources (michigan.gov)

/you're welcome


Every single time my grandmother (Alzheimer's) had to go to a new medical office/hospital/etc, they always wanted us to file a new CA directive (the pink sheet) even though we brought copies of the old one. One time I actually asked "why'd we fill it out last time, then?" Answer was a shrug. Most of the institutional medical industry is "we've always done it this way" when you ask questions.

/Power of Attorney was actually easier, although it took a lot of sitting around and waiting
//fun fact: the judge who granted my mom Power over Grandma was the same one who ruled on ending Britney Spears' conservatorship
 
Loucifer
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Your nurse for hotspice care.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
