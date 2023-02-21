 Skip to content
(Wales Online)   TikToker stumbles across South American town where people from Wales settled in 1865 to escape the Brits, where red dragons fly everywhere and everyone speaks Welsh. Remarkable that anyone in the area can understand them to this day   (walesonline.co.uk) divider line
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this one of those "Gen Z discovers something and therefore it must be new to everybody even though Boomers have known about it for decades" stories?

I thought everybody knew about the Welsh colony in Patagonia.

Now ask me about the alt-Zionist attempt to create a Jewish homeland in Argentina.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the 80s when the wife and I were in Venezuela, we took a tour way up in the mountains outside of Caracas to a German colony that was established in 1830. The food and beer was amazing, everyone was mostly blond and spoke a mix of German and Spanish. A very weird place up in the mountain jungle.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grape juice...grape juice everywhere.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hinduism has a strong presence in at least two South American countries, Guyana and Suriname. In some regions it is the dominant religion. Legacy of the British Empire and all that. South America is very interesting and culturally rich continent.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: Is this one of those "Gen Z discovers something and therefore it must be new to everybody even though Boomers have known about it for decades" stories?

I thought everybody knew about the Welsh colony in Patagonia.

Now ask me about the alt-Zionist attempt to create a Jewish homeland in Argentina.


Read The Yiddish Policemen's Union by Michael Chabon
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Non-Welsh speakers have crossed paths with the residents of this South American town before. The travelers just assumed the residents were drunk 24/7/364.25.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oddly, she looks like she's speaking Welsh
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: Hinduism has a strong presence in at least two South American countries, Guyana and Suriname. In some regions it is the dominant religion. Legacy of the British Empire and all that. South America is very interesting and culturally rich continent.


The imported a bunch of South and East Asians for cheap labor when slavery was abolished.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Petey4335
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Red Dragons, you say?
Is there an Inn?
Is Seth singing and bartending?
Is Violet getting hit on constantly and violently fending off hr pursuers?
Is Esmeralda around substituting for violet when someone gets a little too forward?
Is there a forest with Frederick the Limping Baboon a menace?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Incredible constraint in have a town name in Welsh limited to just six letters.  llongyfarchiadau
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: [Fark user image image 615x409]

Oddly, she looks like she's speaking Welsh


/I'm so down, Myfanwy...
 
jso2897
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

guestguy: Grape juice...grape juice everywhere.


Grape juice that burns.
Great.
 
nytmare
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
kbronsito
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I can speak Wales
 
buravirgil
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Hinduism has a strong presence in at least two South American countries, Guyana and Suriname. In some regions it is the dominant religion. Legacy of the British Empire and all that. South America is very interesting and culturally rich continent.


A beggar on a mountain of gold.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: I thought everybody knew about the Welsh colony in Patagonia.


AlwaysRightBoy: we took a tour way up in the mountains outside of Caracas to a German colony that was established in 1830


There are a couple of Swiss and Italian towns in Argentina where they still speak the old tongue, too.  BBC Travel and Life had some good articles that described these little pockets.  Here are some of the Welsh ones I dug up:

More Welsh speakers needed in Patagonia.
The Argentines who speak Welsh.
150th anniversary of Welsh emigration to Patagonia.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Open communication channels, Lister. Broadcast on all known frequencies and on all known languages - including Welsh." - Rimmer
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Not all boats landed on Ellis island
 
timeaftertime
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
There's also a town in Brazil where the people are descendants of confederates who fled the South after the civil war.
 
