(Some Guy)   Probably just a buoy, but there's always hope it's a Gojira egg   (newsdig.tbs.co.jp) divider line
    More: Strange, ナシ, 養殖方法, 高速自動車国道, 鉄球, 一般道, キロメートル, 謎の漂着物, キロ暴走  
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Snapper Carr
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
foo monkey
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
TWX
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
On God! I'm An Ocean Buoy! - Twisted Tunes Vault 3
dbrunker
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Considering Best Korea is Japan's next door neighbor, I don't blame them for being scared.

OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
jiesenPSD
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
ちょっと読みにくいですね...
 
muphasta
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
When I was stationed in Iceland, our command was asked if we had any Russian linguists (we didn't) because a giant ball with Cyrillic writing washed ashore next to another "sensitive" building. 

It was just a giant ship's giant buoy, looked a lot like the item pictured.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jiesenPSD: [thumbs.gfycat.com image 500x270] [View Full Size image _x_]


"Captain, sensor analysis reveals that 'we ain't found shiat'."
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
AC/DC - Big Balls (Official Audio)
cocozilla
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
FTFA:
A suspicious object resembling an iron ball about 1.5m long was found on Enshuhama Beach in Hamamatsu City, Shizuoka Prefecture.
AC/DC - Big Balls (Official Audio)
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Goddammit Floki!
 
R.O.U.S
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What, no Hot Fuzz reference yet?
