(8 News Now)   Gambler in cardiac arrest left slumped at the table for 20 minutes while dealers kept tending to breathing customers. Kenny Rogers unavailable for comment   (8newsnow.com) divider line
DragonIV [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Guessing they thought he was just drunk off his ass and passed out.  Still should have checked on him to ensure he was at least breathing.
 
anotherluser
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Oh, well. One less dumbass who can't understand economics or probability. Hint: casinos aren't a thing because people win.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Dead guy on the table?!  That's good luck!  Hit me!
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
And somewhere in the Fark thread, the liter he broke even
But in his final post I found a meme that I could keep.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Guess he decided to fold.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: And somewhere in the Fark thread, the liter he broke even
But in his final post I found a meme that I could keep.


Well played, Sir.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

anotherluser: Oh, well. One less dumbass who can't understand economics or probability. Hint: casinos aren't a thing because people win.


Username checks out.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

DragonIV: Guessing they thought he was just drunk off his ass and passed out.  Still should have checked on him to ensure he was at least breathing.


In Texas just closing your eyes can get you yelled at that you're about to get ejected.  Seriously.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Maybe the amps on the cattle prod were set too high:

Casino (5/10) Movie CLIP - Cheater's Justice (1995) HD
Youtube KYa1IsxGVuc
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

DragonIV: Guessing they thought he was just drunk off his ass and passed out.  Still should have checked on him to ensure he was at least breathing.


Yeah, I'm surprised Pit Boss didn't come in sooner. The last time I was at Cherokee, they had a medical emergency and Boss was right on it.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Card dealer is probably instructed to keep going until otherwise told to stop.

Pit boss/security is usually on top of anything that looks out of the ordinary under 20 seconds. That's not something to drop the ball on in a Vegas casino.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

anotherluser: Oh, well. One less dumbass who can't understand economics or probability. Hint: casinos aren't a thing because people win.


/
And yet 33% of the nation voted for someone that failed at running a casino.  🎰 🎰 🎰 😆 we're farking stupid.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

anotherluser: Oh, well. One less dumbass who can't understand economics or probability. Hint: casinos aren't a thing because people win.


What does that have to do with health, car, and home insurance?
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The casino video surveillance clearly shows what happened. I'm sure that will be the definitive evidence.

/ I only hope the dude was holding aces and eights.
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Did the other patrons ask for a refund?

Spa Day Death
Youtube YWpXVKDwuxg
 
