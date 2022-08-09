 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Day 363 of WW3: He looks old, sick, drugged, and weak (see link pic). A day after being upstaged by Dark Brandon, Putin gives his "state of the nation address," goes spiritual, and as usual lies his ass off. It's your Tuesday Ukraine war discussion   (cnbc.com) divider line
97
    More: News, Russia, Soviet Union, Vladimir Putin, Country, Economy, China, United States, Xi Jinping  
•       •       •

97 Comments     (+0 »)
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Are you are regular participant in (or a survivor of, shall we say?) these war threads? Feel free to post this Fark Badge to your account page.
Fark user imageView Full Size
Or, if you are a lurker, now with additional goodness, courtesy of a mod made by Farker SomeTimesIJust:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So.... where's the Big Offensive by the orcs? Could they be stupid enough to schedule it FOR the 24th?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Putin is on live in the bar Im sitting in. He looks like he is gripping the podium for dear life. Audience is mostly looking "wtf is this shiat" unless there is an applause cue then they go all north korea

all in all completely creepy

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wenchmaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Damned shrewd move by Biden, visiting Kyiv the day before Pootie-Poot's "Sycophant's Ball" speech. Totally stole the little runt's thunder in advance and forced a lot of people to start comparing the two. Any such comparison is unlikely to favor the Demented Dwarf, which partly explains the incoherent copium currently flooding oafishal russian media channels.

Given the Malignant Midget of Moscow's usual response to bad news, I suspect we're likely to see yet another cruise-missile-and-drone temper tantrum- perhaps accompanied by air strikes this time. The Kremlin's Bungler-in-Chief might even kick off his planned 'major offensive' early in a desperate attempt to regain the world's attention.

Every day, this pernicious pipsqueak reminds the whole world why autocracies are a bad idea.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wenchmaster: Damned shrewd move by Biden, visiting Kyiv the day before Pootie-Poot's "Sycophant's Ball" speech. Totally stole the little runt's thunder in advance and forced a lot of people to start comparing the two. Any such comparison is unlikely to favor the Demented Dwarf, which partly explains the incoherent copium currently flooding oafishal russian media channels.

Given the Malignant Midget of Moscow's usual response to bad news, I suspect we're likely to see yet another cruise-missile-and-drone temper tantrum- perhaps accompanied by air strikes this time. The Kremlin's Bungler-in-Chief might even kick off his planned 'major offensive' early in a desperate attempt to regain the world's attention.

Every day, this pernicious pipsqueak reminds the whole world why autocracies are a bad idea.


But what does Marjoram Tantrum Greene have to say?
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article says that the last START treaty was signed in 2021, yet more evidence that Russia wipes its ass with treaties.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flappy_penguin: Putin is on live in the bar Im sitting in. He looks like he is gripping the podium for dear life. Audience is mostly looking "wtf is this shiat" unless there is an applause cue then they go all north korea

all in all completely creepy

[Fark user image image 425x239]


Had me confused for a minute, where is this bar with Putin fans? Why is nobody in the photo? Then I realized you meant Putin's audience.

Need moar coffee.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flappy_penguin: Putin is on live in the bar Im sitting in. He looks like he is gripping the podium for dear life. Audience is mostly looking "wtf is this shiat" unless there is an applause cue then they go all north korea

all in all completely creepy

[Fark user image 425x239]


Looks like John Hurt on TV in V For Vendetta talking to empty pubs and living rooms. And we all know what happened soon after....
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

talkertopc: The article says that the last START treaty was signed in 2021, yet more evidence that Russia wipes its ass with treaties.


I think it was renewed / extended in 2021.

Anyhow, it's laughable and it shows how weak they are. They can neither afford to maintain the nukes they have (hint, that's why they love arms reductions treaties), nor can they afford to develop and build new ones. Well at least not without going full north Korea on the effort.

And of course the threats of resuming a nuclear testing isn't as much as a threat as it is another sign of weakness: they are not confident in their nuclear arsenal because they have no farking idea if anything will work.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good morning all. It's been quite the 24 hrs what with Biden's arrival in Kyiv, and the random copium fart sounds from that other farking guy. So there's a lot to go over today. Here's the overnight news from the ruscist's illegal war in Ukraine.


Kyiv Post Morning Memo - Everything You Need to Know on Tuesday, Feb. 21


OPINION: Ukraine - China, and the Biden Visit


China Says Deeply Concerned Over 'Out of Control' Ukraine Conflict


EXPLAINED: How Joe Biden Traveled to Kyiv Without Anyone Knowing


Navalny Says Russia's Military Defeat in Ukraine 'Inevitable'


OPINION: Why Russia Uses Air Balloons and How to Counteract Them


How Ukrainian Soldiers are Cramming a German Tank Course in Double Time


OPINION: The IOC Leaves No Option but to Boycott the 2024 Olympics


Reznikov: Anti-Kremlin coalition already consists of 54 countries


EU extends Russia sanctions over seizure of Ukrainian territories


Italian PM arrives in Ukraine


Over 20 EU countries support joint ammunition purchases for Ukraine - media


France's military assistance to Ukraine not limited to supply of equipment - ambassador


Slovenia initiates international treaty on Ukraine war crimes cooperation


Russian troops target energy infrastructure in Kherson region


U.S. champions support for Ukraine - study


Crimeans breaking military equipment not to go to war against Ukraine


MFA China worried war in Ukraine "spiraling out of control"


Civilian casualties mostly related to indiscriminate shelling by Russia - UK intel


Russia preparing to massively mobilize full-time students - intelligence


Two killed as Russian troops shell Kherson region 58 times in past day


Smuggled gadgets worth UAH 112M handed over to Ukraine's military


And that's your lot. Everyone hug your loved ones, and let's hope today's the day Putin gets shown to the open window with a tremendous view of Moscow. Bye all!

/I mean, is there a tremendous view of Moscow? St. Petersburg sure, but Moscow?
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wenchmaster: Damned shrewd move by Biden, visiting Kyiv the day before Pootie-Poot's "Sycophant's Ball" speech. Totally stole the little runt's thunder in advance and forced a lot of people to start comparing the two. Any such comparison is unlikely to favor the Demented Dwarf, which partly explains the incoherent copium currently flooding oafishal russian media channels.

Given the Malignant Midget of Moscow's usual response to bad news, I suspect we're likely to see yet another cruise-missile-and-drone temper tantrum- perhaps accompanied by air strikes this time. The Kremlin's Bungler-in-Chief might even kick off his planned 'major offensive' early in a desperate attempt to regain the world's attention.

Every day, this pernicious pipsqueak reminds the whole world why autocracies are a bad idea.


I don't think they've accumulated enough new stock right now to make a mass attack where something might actually get through, rather than being shot down. Look at the "heartbeat" pattern here for their missile attacks.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Their last major attack was on the 11th, with two tiny ones on the 17th and 19th. I don't thing they don't have any stock to fire off.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Public Call Box: Good morning all. It's been quite the 24 hrs what with Biden's arrival in Kyiv, and the random copium fart sounds from that other farking guy. So there's a lot to go over today. Here's the overnight news from the ruscist's illegal war in Ukraine.


Kyiv Post Morning Memo - Everything You Need to Know on Tuesday, Feb. 21


OPINION: Ukraine - China, and the Biden Visit


China Says Deeply Concerned Over 'Out of Control' Ukraine Conflict


EXPLAINED: How Joe Biden Traveled to Kyiv Without Anyone Knowing


Navalny Says Russia's Military Defeat in Ukraine 'Inevitable'


OPINION: Why Russia Uses Air Balloons and How to Counteract Them


How Ukrainian Soldiers are Cramming a German Tank Course in Double Time


OPINION: The IOC Leaves No Option but to Boycott the 2024 Olympics


Reznikov: Anti-Kremlin coalition already consists of 54 countries


EU extends Russia sanctions over seizure of Ukrainian territories


Italian PM arrives in Ukraine


Over 20 EU countries support joint ammunition purchases for Ukraine - media


France's military assistance to Ukraine not limited to supply of equipment - ambassador


Slovenia initiates international treaty on Ukraine war crimes cooperation


Russian troops target energy infrastructure in Kherson region


U.S. champions support for Ukraine - study


Crimeans breaking military equipment not to go to war against Ukraine


MFA China worried war in Ukraine "spiraling out of control"


Civilian casualties mostly related to indiscriminate shelling by Russia - UK intel


Russia preparing to massively mobilize full-time students - intelligence


Two killed as Russian troops shell Kherson region 58 times in past day


Smuggled gadgets worth UAH 112M handed over to Ukraine's military


And that's your lot. Everyone hug your loved ones, and let's hope today's the day Putin gets shown to the open window with a tremendous view of Moscow. Bye all!

/I mean, is there a tremendous view of Moscow? St. Petersburg sure, but Moscow?


>>>>Russia preparing to massively mobilize full-time students - intelligence

What could possibly go wrong?
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for February 11 through February 17 and the welfare check ins (part 2). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list (part 2) which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
mederu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Update from Ukraine | Biden in Kyiv Big surprise for Putler | Ruzzia will lose the war
Youtube DLXs1kAjXbM

Yesterdays Denys
 
mederu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
20 Feb: Russians OPERATION IS ON THE BRINK OF COLLAPSE | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube NIj6RbEMl64

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: Are you are regular participant in (or a survivor of, shall we say?) these war threads? Feel free to post this Fark Badge to your account page.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Or, if you are a lurker, now with additional goodness, courtesy of a mod made by Farker SomeTimesIJust:

Fark user imageView Full Size


I posted about 4 or 5 times over the past year.  Does that qualify me as a participant?
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: I posted about 4 or 5 times over the past year. Does that qualify me as a participant?


Yes.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good Morning and Welcome back to the Party!

Here's Artem, The Russian Dude's, Daily update: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4vhis2dO1XQ

Seems like a good day to enjoy some sunshine as well:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bob Able [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey folks, hope everyone's well

here's a dramatic deathtrap for the doodlers
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Light Balance Kids Brings Their Most EXCITING Performance Yet! | AGT: All-Stars 2023
Youtube 4sI4HdISsHs


The Ukrainian Light Balance Kids performance last night.  I posted to the end of yesterday's thread, but posting to today's as well.
 
Bob Able [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doh

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wenchmaster: Damned shrewd move by Biden, visiting Kyiv the day before Pootie-Poot's "Sycophant's Ball" speech. Totally stole the little runt's thunder in advance and forced a lot of people to start comparing the two. Any such comparison is unlikely to favor the Demented Dwarf, which partly explains the incoherent copium currently flooding oafishal russian media channels.

Given the Malignant Midget of Moscow's usual response to bad news, I suspect we're likely to see yet another cruise-missile-and-drone temper tantrum- perhaps accompanied by air strikes this time. The Kremlin's Bungler-in-Chief might even kick off his planned 'major offensive' early in a desperate attempt to regain the world's attention.

Every day, this pernicious pipsqueak reminds the whole world why autocracies are a bad idea.


And every day that passes makes me wonder why no one in the international community has sent a hit squad to liquidate Putin's dying ass yet. And before anyone starts mewling about "not assassinating leaders" let's not forget that so far TWO Russian groups (that we know about) have been thwarted in their attempts to kill Zelenskyy. It's way beyond time to take this situation to Putin personally.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KangTheMad: Wenchmaster: Damned shrewd move by Biden, visiting Kyiv the day before Pootie-Poot's "Sycophant's Ball" speech. Totally stole the little runt's thunder in advance and forced a lot of people to start comparing the two. Any such comparison is unlikely to favor the Demented Dwarf, which partly explains the incoherent copium currently flooding oafishal russian media channels.

Given the Malignant Midget of Moscow's usual response to bad news, I suspect we're likely to see yet another cruise-missile-and-drone temper tantrum- perhaps accompanied by air strikes this time. The Kremlin's Bungler-in-Chief might even kick off his planned 'major offensive' early in a desperate attempt to regain the world's attention.

Every day, this pernicious pipsqueak reminds the whole world why autocracies are a bad idea.

But what does Marjoram Tantrum Greene have to say?


Whatever her Russian donors tell her to
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below). Or see Forbes' list at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/donate-relief-to-ukraine/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org

Teaching / aiding troops? https://www.themozartgroup.com/


Humanitarian aid:

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Evacuating wounded civilians & military: https://frontlinemedics.org

Medical services: https://www.globaloutreachdoctors.org

Superhumans (medical rehab center in Ukraine, 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com

Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org

Prosthetics: (US/Colorado) https://limbsforliberty.com

Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers

SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Helping amputees (UK): https://www.limbcare.org

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross (Ukraine chapter): https://redcross.org.ua/en/

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Art Without Borders (art auction, too): https://www.saveukraineculture.com/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDneprhttps://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donatehttps://breakingthechainsinternational.org

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:

Lviv and Chernivtsi, Ukraine: https://marsh-zhinok.com.ua/donate-for-support
Lviv, Ukraine: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/
Halifax, Canada: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara, Canada: https://amdforhope.com/
New York, NY, US: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
DrJesusPhD
‘’ 1 hour ago  

valenumr: flappy_penguin: Putin is on live in the bar Im sitting in. He looks like he is gripping the podium for dear life. Audience is mostly looking "wtf is this shiat" unless there is an applause cue then they go all north korea

all in all completely creepy

[Fark user image image 425x239]

Had me confused for a minute, where is this bar with Putin fans? Why is nobody in the photo? Then I realized you meant Putin's audience.

Need moar coffee.


Exactly what I was thinking. "GTFO of Russia, we don't need bar updates".
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christ! PooTin is such an unbridled asshole.
 
Murkanen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully Putin finds himself laying in a casket soon.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

talkertopc: The article says that the last START treaty was signed in 2021, yet more evidence that Russia wipes its ass with treaties.


Signed in 2010, implemented in 2011 and then renewed on the 10 year anniversary in 2021.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Murkanen: Hopefully Putin finds himself laying in a casket soon.


Somehow I doubt we'll be that lucky. Evil has a nasty habit of lingering.
 
Chabash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: So.... where's the Big Offensive by the orcs? Could they be stupid enough to schedule it FOR the 24th?

[Fark user image image 850x850]

[Fark user image image 850x790]

[Fark user image image 841x1500]

[Fark user image image 850x261]


Nearing 150k... Do you think there are orcs whining that nobody wants to work anymore while ignoring that number?
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this list of groups giving assistance: https://auc.org.ua/en/node/33272

The resistance newspaper for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua/portfolio/newspaper/

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors if they need uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/. Some employers may even be able to set up an automatic donation.

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

Many charities list how to donate through bank transfers.  This may cost a couple of dollars depending on your bank, but keeps them from losing significant fees to credit card companies.

If you want to fund Ukrainian reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/.  Or fund russian language news sites that have been banned in russia: https://support.meduza.io/enhttps://holod.media/en/donate/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you have quilts: https://hellocottons.com/

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/https://www.bbc.co.uk/food/chefs/olia_hercules

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com. (There are also phone apps like Zrada that can scan UPC codes and tell you)

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (maybe for White Day if someone gave you a Valentines gift?):

Raffle for Star Wars posters: https://u24.gov.ua/news/hamill_posters
Militaryesque clothing: https://www.braveplusone.com.ua
Restored watches: https://trulesorub.com
Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Wayhttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Frogwareshttps://store.steampowered.com/search/?developer=N-Game%20Studioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/manapotionstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/GSC
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.  (Until Feb 20, as they've canceled it)

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fingerware Error: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: I posted about 4 or 5 times over the past year. Does that qualify me as a participant?

Yes.


Awesome, thanks.  Slava Ukraini!
 
WTFDYW [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the picture in the article it appears that Putin has had a mild stroke or something.
 
jook
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"They started the war, and we used the force in order to stop it," Putin said according to a translation of the speech in Moscow.

Yeah, he does have that "Sith Lord" look. I've been waiting for some Jedi to dispatch Emperor Palputin, but at this point I'm not picky about what kills him (as long as he doesn't take anyone undeserving of death with him).
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pooty's eyes are getting a little bit of the Huckabee look going on.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Maybe it means he's dying.

/Die faster you tiny hateful ass
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: So.... where's the Big Offensive by the orcs? Could they be stupid enough to schedule it FOR the 24th?


My cautious impression is that it already started, and isn't going well.  

That's just my take, and I could be wrong.  But it appears that Russia has ramped up efforts.

My guess is that if the offensive was more successful, it would have been announced retroactively and praised.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Harlee: Are you are regular participant in (or a survivor of, shall we say?) these war threads? Feel free to post this Fark Badge to your account page.[Fark user image 762x693]Or, if you are a lurker, now with additional goodness, courtesy of a mod made by Farker SomeTimesIJust:[Fark user image 850x772]

I posted about 4 or 5 times over the past year.  Does that qualify me as a participant?


Yes.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chabash: Harlee: So.... where's the Big Offensive by the orcs? Could they be stupid enough to schedule it FOR the 24th?

[Fark user image image 850x850]

[Fark user image image 850x790]

[Fark user image image 841x1500]

[Fark user image image 850x261]

Nearing 150k... Do you think there are orcs whining that nobody wants to work anymore while ignoring that number?


Don't forget the tens of thousands that fled the country with the Mobilization announcements.
 
Murkanen
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Murkanen: Hopefully Putin finds himself laying in a casket soon.

Somehow I doubt we'll be that lucky. Evil has a nasty habit of lingering.


Russia has a habit of murdering its strongmen when they are no longer able  to keep up the façade.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

jook: "They started the war, and we used the force in order to stop it," Putin said according to a translation of the speech in Moscow.

Yeah, he does have that "Sith Lord" look. I've been waiting for some Jedi to dispatch Emperor Palputin, but at this point I'm not picky about what kills him (as long as he doesn't take anyone undeserving of death with him).


Emperor Palputin, LOL!  I'm using this from now on!
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Harlee: So.... where's the Big Offensive by the orcs? Could they be stupid enough to schedule it FOR the 24th?

[Fark user image 850x850]

[Fark user image 850x790]

[Fark user image 841x1500]

[Fark user image 850x261]


Thanks , I pretty much only lurk in the Political threads but I do appreciate all the comments knowledge opinions and counter opinions the major ones have.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Did he have a stroke? He's got some drooping going on there. I have no idea what Russian sounds like, so I can't really detect anything in his speech. I wouldn't wish that on anyone, but if it has to happen to someone he's a very nice candidate.
 
Bondith
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

flappy_penguin: Putin is on live in the bar Im sitting in. He looks like he is gripping the podium for dear life. Audience is mostly looking "wtf is this shiat" unless there is an applause cue then they go all north korea

all in all completely creepy

[Fark user image 425x239]


Bit of an eclectic flag collection there.  Bunch of Nordics, Japan, the Royal Navy with autographs for some reason, and Corsica?  Where the hell are you?
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Italian PM Meloni in Kyiv amid tensions over war within her coalition

PM to reassert support for Ukraine after coalition partner Silvio Berlusconi blamed Volodymyr Zelenskiy for Russia's invasion
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* Any reports that President Vladimir Putin is a wooden mannequin given life and turned into a real boy by a wish from his fairy godmother are false, Kremlin historians say. "The overwhelming evidence suggests that Putin's origins begin with a box of historically important wooden dildoes that had been stolen from a Kremlin museum display celebrating the sexual antics of Rasputin and his coterie, and woefully misused in a satanic ritual involving a Kamchatkan donkey show," a spokesman for the Department of Historical Sex Toys said in a statement today. "While Putin does show some Pinocchio-like qualities including having to have his nose carved back down to size every time he gives a speech, that is actually believed to be due to a curse placed upon him by an ancient gypsy woman who he stiffed for a tip after a DoorDash delivery." While the contents of the DoorDash delivery remain unknown, Putin's appetite for Kamchatkan Sesame Cock is legendary.

* Tryouts for the 2023 Moscow Olympic boxing team have begun, and in an unfortunate and tragic miscommunication, four mimes from Nizhny Novgorod who were attempting to win places on the team were suffocated when their invisible boxes did not have invisible air holes and they were unable to escape in time. "Our hearts go out to these poor, simple souls who suffered so terribly that they didn't even get the chance to ride the whoop-da-curl ride at the state fair," an apparently confused Head Boxing Coach Mike Tyson said through an interpreter. "Also, any of you tried the clams at the breakfast bar? Deeee-lish!" Tyson is scheduled to give a motivational speech to a tree later this afternoon and potentially meet the team tryouts should his handlers deem him stable enough.

* While Americans may tremble in fear at the possible arrival of the Canadian Super Pig, this only shows their moral weakness, according to experts from the Siberian Tundra Pig Research Facility in Irkutsk. "A true Siberian Tundra Pig can weigh four hundred pounds, with four cruelly sharp tusks and teeth that can bite through steel, and does a true Siberian man fear them? No!" said lead researcher Igor Kamanovitch. "When you've been out here alone in this godless wasteland for six years like me, you'll be willing to wrestle one of these monsters to the ground just for the brief contact with another living being, and if you put one in a dress you can almost imagine what the pleasant touch of a female is like." At press time, Kamanovitch was crying and desperately begging our news crew to take him back to civilization with them.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Elsewhere, China's top diplomat, Wang Yi, is due to visit Moscow Tuesday.

Hey Vlad, don't worry if part of the entourage is measuring windows for curtain sizes.
 
wombatoftruth
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Wenchmaster: Damned shrewd move by Biden, visiting Kyiv the day before Pootie-Poot's "Sycophant's Ball" speech. Totally stole the little runt's thunder in advance and forced a lot of people to start comparing the two. Any such comparison is unlikely to favor the Demented Dwarf, which partly explains the incoherent copium currently flooding oafishal russian media channels.

Given the Malignant Midget of Moscow's usual response to bad news, I suspect we're likely to see yet another cruise-missile-and-drone temper tantrum- perhaps accompanied by air strikes this time. The Kremlin's Bungler-in-Chief might even kick off his planned 'major offensive' early in a desperate attempt to regain the world's attention.

Every day, this pernicious pipsqueak reminds the whole world why autocracies are a bad idea.

But what does Marjoram Tantrum Greene have to say?


rover.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

To Wish Impossible Things: Harlee: So.... where's the Big Offensive by the orcs? Could they be stupid enough to schedule it FOR the 24th?

My cautious impression is that it already started, and isn't going well.  

That's just my take, and I could be wrong.  But it appears that Russia has ramped up efforts.

My guess is that if the offensive was more successful, it would have been announced retroactively and praised.


I would guess this is right.  Ukraine is saying it is:  https://abcnews.go.com/International/nonstop-shelling-former-us-marine-fighting-bakhmut-fighting/story?id=97324824

In November, Russia was firing 20,000 shells per day.  They're currently back up to 50,000 per day.  Considering Russia has spent 2 months trying to take a city of 70,000 people in what it claims is its own territory by popular vote, it doesn't appear like things are going so great.
 
